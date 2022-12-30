Read full article on original website
jimmy chun
4d ago
Headline should read: man arrested after shooting some dirt bag breaking into his house
Reply
11
Elderly man killed in Daly City hit-and-run
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Daly City Sunday night, the Daly City Police Department announced in a press release. DCPD said it received multiple calls about a car hitting a pedestrian on San Jose Avenue near Flournoy Street just before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. After […]
KTVU FOX 2
Loved ones of Oakland man allegedly killed by Stockton serial-slaying suspect speak out
OAKLAND, Calif. - A cousin and friend of an Oakland man shot dead last year said they were stunned when they learned the killing was linked to an alleged Stockton serial killer. "It was just a shock for me to, you know, when I come outside and see that it...
Tech CEO Eduardo Moreno arrested for allegedly peeping inside woman's restroom stall
MOUNTAIN VIEW -- A Palo Alto-based tech CEO was arrested Monday after a woman accused him of peeping inside her restroom stall at a Mountain View restaurant, police said.The incident was reported to police dispatchers at around 11:40 a.m. at a Panera restaurant on El Monte Avenue. Mountain View police said the woman heard someone in the stall next to her and then saw a man stick his head underneath the stall to look at her. The woman screamed and the man ran out of the restroom, and police said the victim chased the man and confronted him near El...
Two teens arrested after robbery in Daly City
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of robbery on Friday afternoon, according to the Daly City Police Department. Police were informed of a robbery just before 4 p.m., in the area of Serramonte and Gellert boulevards. Officers responding to the scene found and arrested a 15-year-old girl and 19-year-old man […]
SF police respond to shootings, stabbing on first morning of 2023
Police were busy in the early hours of Sunday morning as San Francisco Police Department officers responded to three separate shootings and a stabbing, all before 3 a.m.
2 SF business storefronts rammed, burglarized Monday morning
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two San Francisco businesses had their storefronts rammed by vehicles and were burglarized in the early morning hours of Monday, according to the San Francisco Police Department. In the first incident, SFPD officers from Mission Station responded to a possible burglary in progress at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 1500 block […]
SFist
Male Pedestrian Killed By Truck In San Jose On New Year’s Eve
An accident Saturday night left a male pedestrian dead, the San Jose police department said, according to KPIX. The victim’s identity has not yet been released, but authorities are reportedly investigating the accident in which a GMC truck, driven by an adult male driver, struck the pedestrian who was reportedly walking on Forest Avenue.
Authorities asking for public's help in locating 3-year-old girl, last seen in Millbrae
Authorities say the girl may be a victim of a parental abduction.
thesfnews.com
Brandon Gorski Identified As Victim Of Hit-And-Run
SAN FRANCISCO—Brandon Gorski, 38, was identified as the victim of a fatal hit and run on Wednesday, December 28. The accident occurred near Bay and Stockton streets, a few blocks from Pier 39 and Fisherman’s Wharf. Police are still looking for a suspect responisble for Gorski’s death. No...
KTVU FOX 2
3-year-old girl missing, possibly abducted by father: San Mateo Sheriff
SAN MATEO, Calif. - The San Mateo County Sheriff asked for the public's help finding a 3-year-old girl. Andrea Flores went missing and may be the victim of a parental abduction, according to an alert that went out from the Sheriff's office around 2 p.m. Sunday. She was last seen...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco father and bar manager falls to his death at 33
SAN FRANCISCO - A well-known bar manager in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood fell to his death Friday night. Ilya Romanov, manager of Bar Iris, was found on the ground at the 2300 block of Polk Street around 11:30 p.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Union City shooting injures one on New Year's Day
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the early morning on Sunday, according to the Union City Police Department. Around 3:49 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Whipple Road due to a report of a shooting. Once arriving on scene, officers found a 36-year-old woman […]
KTVU FOX 2
38-year-old man identified in fatal San Francisco hit-and-run
SAN FRANCISCO - A 38-year-old man was the victim of a deadly hit-and-run in San Francisco Wednesday. Brandon Gorski was fatally struck near Bay and Stockton streets, a few blocks from Pier 39 and Fisherman's Wharf, according to police. Police said they located Gorski on the side of the road,...
San Francisco police arrest suspect in Richmond District fatal shooting
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting in the city's Richmond District early Wednesday morning.According to an SFPD press release, on Wednesday just after 4:3o a.m., officers assigned to Richmond Station responded to a residence on the 100 block of Willard North a few blocks from the University of San Francisco campus after a report of a person breaking into a home. Arriving officers found a 42-year-old male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers summoned medics to the incident and rendered aid, but the victim succumbed to...
Police: Missing East Palo Alto woman was murdered; suspect arrested
EAST PALO ALTO – Police in East Palo Alto said Friday that a woman who recently went missing was murdered and that a suspect has been arrested in the case.On December 6, police and the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office launched an investigation into the disappearance of 32-year-old Breanna Labat, an East Palo Alto resident. Investigators determined that Labat had been murdered and that the suspect disposed of her remains.A suspect, identified as 44-year-old John Caisiano Thompson of East Palo Alto, was arrested on Wednesday. Police said Thompson is expected to be charged in the case and arraigned on Friday.Additional information about Labat's disappearance was not immediately available. The incident is the city's fifth homicide of the year.Labat has not been found and that investigators are continuing efforts to locate her remains."Both the East Palo Alto Police Department and San Mateo County District Attorney's Office personnel devoted and continue to devote extensive amounts of personnel and resources to this investigation," police said in a statement Friday.Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to contact East Palo Alto Police. Tips can be given anonymously by emailing epa@tipnow.org, or by texting or leaving a voicemail at 650-409-6792.
KTVU FOX 2
North Bay mourns loss of 2 teens in 'horrific' Highway 101 crash
NOVATO, Calif. - Multiple families were mourning over the holiday weekend after a deadly Highway 101 crash involving five teens. Two teenagers died and three others were seriously injured in the rainy car crash in Novato Thursday night. San Rafael City Schools identified the driver as Jameson Zamlich, a Terra...
KTVU FOX 2
Car nosedives into sinkhole in Daly City
Crews in Daly City are working to get a car out of a sinkhole in the middle of a neighborhood. James Torrez reports.
Pedestrian dies in San Jose collision on New Year's Eve
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal accident Saturday night that left a male pedestrian dead, according to authorities.The incident happened Saturday evening at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the area of Forest Avenue and Redwood Avenue. Arriving officers discovered that a 2017 GMC truck, driven by an adult male driver, was traveling westbound on Forest Avenue in the number one lane when it struck an adult male pedestrian. Police said the pedestrian was walking across Forest Avenue outside of any marked crosswalk. The pedestrian suffered critical injuries and was transported a local hospital where he was pronounced...
3-year-old missing from Millbrae in possible parental abduction
MILLBRAE, Calif. (KRON) — Officials are searching for a toddler who went missing in Millbrae on Sunday, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO). A press release says the toddler went missing between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Police believe the child, 3-year-old Andrea Flores, could be a victim of parental abduction. She […]
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda County to swear in 1st Black female DA, 1st Latina sheriff
OAKLAND, Calif. - Alameda County on Tuesday will have swearing in ceremonies to begin the tenures of its first Black female district attorney and its first Latina sheriff. Pamela Price's official swearing in will be held on Tuesday, but she held a ceremony Monday night at an inauguration attended by Oakland mayor-elect Sheng Thao, the city's first Hmong mayor.
