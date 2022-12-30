Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Video: North Caldwell Stolen Car Plunges 21 Feet over Embankment; Lands on Car BelowCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNorth Caldwell, NJ
Rents as low as $0 in Bronx affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Related
Cranford defeats Kearny-North Arlington-Secaucus - Boys ice hockey recap
Patrick Gosselin had three goals and one assist for Cranford as it rolled past Kearny 10-0 at Warinanco Ice Center in Roselle. Cranford (3-2-1) scored a trio of goals in the first and second periods before adding four more in the third. David Ramos stopped all 12 shots he faced...
Passaic Tech defeats Ramey - Boys ice hockey recap
Mason Katz stopped all 18 shots he faced to propel Passaic Tech past Ramey 4-0 at Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Passaic Tech (4-4) took a 1-0 lead in the first period thanks to Scott Nayda before tacking on two more goals in the second. Joseph Kwiecinski added a goal in the third.
Boys Ice Hockey: Wayne Hills defeats West Milford-Pequannock to break six game winless streak
Wayne Hills broke a six game winless streak with a 5-2 victory over West Milford-Pequannock at the Ice Vault, in Wayne. In its previous six games Wayne Hills (3-5-1) had lost five times and tied once while averaging just two goals a game in the process. On Monday it scored two goals in each of the second and third periods on its way to a victory.
Boys basketball: No. 1 Roselle Catholic uses 13-0 3Q run to get past Manasquan
Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, shook off a shaky start in the first half and turned its efforts up a notch defensively to get past a feisty Manasquan team on its way to a 68-59 win in front of a crowd of over 1,000 in Manasquan.
No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep defeats Union City - Boys basketball recap
Nico Pena scored 22 points to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Union City 79-45 in Jersey City. St. Peter’s Prep (5-2) jumped out to a 27-15 lead in the first quarter before taking a 12-point lead into halftime. St. Peter’s Prep continued its momentum in the second half as it sported a 16-point lead at the end of the third before pulling away in the fourth outscoring Union City 20-2.
Boys bowling: Daily stat leaders for the week of Jan. 2
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for the week of Jan 2. The top 20 scores for high game and high series will be listed. Girls competing on a co-ed team will be included in this list. Come back every day for updates. *These numbers...
Boys basketball: No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep tops No. 12 Montclair Immaculate - New Years Jump Off Showcase
Matthew Kinzler finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds while Jackson Tindall had 18 points and 12 rebounds to help St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, squeeze by No. 12 Montclair Immaculate 63-61 at the New Year’s Jump Off Showcase in Paterson. Richie Rosa...
Boys basketball: St. Mary (Ruth.) tops Hackensack to stay unbeaten - Paterson showcase
Luke Gaccione led all scorers with 17 points as St. Mary (Ruth.) stayed undefeated through seven games after a 52-39 win over Hackensack at a showcase game in Paterson. Damir Stone had 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and six steals while Julien Leveille had 11 points and 11 rebounds for St. Mary (7-0). Victor Torres grabbed seven rebounds and L.J. Falconi had eight.
Girls Basketball: Pope John cruises to victory over Wallkill Valley
Pope John scored 20-plus points in a quarter twice as it cruised to a 70-39 win over Wallkill Valley, in Sparta. Pope John (7-1) continued its hot start to the season, as the Lions have won seven straight games after opening the season with a loss. The Lions opened the...
Times of Trenton boys hoops notes: Trenton, Ewing run through 2022 unbeaten
There was some hope that this Times area boys basketball season was going to be a good one for many teams. As the calendar turns to 2023, that might be a little bit of an understatement, especially in the Colonial Valley Conference. Two CVC teams are still unbeaten–Ewing and Trenton–and...
Rutgers wrestling draws closer but still grappling with lineup spot at 125 pounds
Rutgers coach Scott Goodale still does not have a definitive starter at 125 pounds, but freshman Dean Peterson has a slight edge over Dylan Shawver after a fourth-place finish at the 58th Ken Kraft Midlands Championships last week in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Goodale said “those guys are still competing,” Tuesday...
Fishermen who died in fall through ice at N.J. reservoir are identified
The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday identified the two men who are believed to have drowned on Friday at the Split Rock Reservoir after falling through the ice. The victims were identified as Stanislaw Grezesik, 64, of Clifton, and Tadeusz Florczuk, 76, of Passaic. An autopsy was scheduled...
Recovery mission underway after 2 ice fishermen believed drowned in N.J. reservoir
UPDATE: Body of 2nd man who died while ice fishing at N.J. reservoir recovered. A recovery operation is underway after two New Jersey ice fishermen are believed to have drowned at Split Rock Reservoir in Kinnelon, authorities said Sunday morning. The two men -- a 76-year-old from Passaic and a...
Boys basketball: No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas overpowers Monroe to stay unbeaten
Michael Jones led all scorers with 19 points while Jalen Pichardo had 14 as St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered Monroe 81-34 in Edison. Terrell Pitts and Jaden Kelly each added 12 points for St. Thomas Aquinas (8-0) while Kamal Lee chipped in with eight points.
Body of 2nd man who died while ice fishing at N.J. reservoir recovered
UPDATE: Fishermen who fell through ice at N.J. reservoir are identified. The body of a second man who died while ice fishing at Split Rock Reservoir in Kinnelon was recovered Sunday by divers after a two day search, authorities said. A 76-year-old man from Passaic and a 64-year-old man from...
Officer shocked by malfunctioning light pole at popular N.J. shopping area
A Princeton Police officer was shocked Saturday by an electrical current from a malfunctioning light post. The incident landed the officer, who was not named, in the hospital, according to a release issued by Princeton Police Captain Christopher Tash. Police were dispatched to Palmer Square West, a shopping and dining...
Rutgers basketball upsets No. 1 Purdue once again, enters Big Ten title race: Emergency Podcast!
Welcome to the Big Ten title race, Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights (10-4, 2-1) proved themselves to be legitimate contenders for a regular season conference championship — and perhaps even more — with an upset over No. 1 Purdue at Mackey Arena on Monday night. Their second win over the top-ranked Boilermakers in two seasons was less dramatic than the win at Jersey Mike’s Arena 13 months prior, but it was vastly more impressive and a lot more significant.
Man charged in box-cutter attack of 2 people on N.J. street, police say
A Bergen County man was charged with slashing a man and stabbing a woman with a box cutter Monday during a dispute on a street in Hackensack, authorities said. Police were called about 2 p.m. to the area of Hudson Street and Broadway on a report of a man who had been arguing with two people, police said.
Marc Anthony tour 2023: Dates, schedules, where to buy tickets
Grammy award-winning musician Marc Anthony is heading to New Jersey during his 2023 tour. The “Viviendo” tour will kick off on Feb. 9 in New York City and end on March 12 in San Diego. While on tour, Anthony will make stops in Newark, New Jersey on Feb....
Rutgers knocks off No. 1 Purdue for 2nd consecutive season
Rutgers has done it again. For the second consecutive season, the Scarlet Knights have upset No. 1 Purdue, beating the Boilermakers in a 65-64 win at Mackey Arena on Monday night. It is their sixth win in their last seven meetings against Purdue, and while it was less dramatic than the last-second win at Jersey Mike’s Arena a year ago, it is significantly more impressive and consequential, opening another realm of possibilities for head coach Steve Pikiell’s program.
NJ.com
NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0