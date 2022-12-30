Welcome to the Big Ten title race, Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights (10-4, 2-1) proved themselves to be legitimate contenders for a regular season conference championship — and perhaps even more — with an upset over No. 1 Purdue at Mackey Arena on Monday night. Their second win over the top-ranked Boilermakers in two seasons was less dramatic than the win at Jersey Mike’s Arena 13 months prior, but it was vastly more impressive and a lot more significant.

