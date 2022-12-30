ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

NJ.com

Passaic Tech defeats Ramey - Boys ice hockey recap

Mason Katz stopped all 18 shots he faced to propel Passaic Tech past Ramey 4-0 at Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Passaic Tech (4-4) took a 1-0 lead in the first period thanks to Scott Nayda before tacking on two more goals in the second. Joseph Kwiecinski added a goal in the third.
WAYNE, NJ
No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep defeats Union City - Boys basketball recap

Nico Pena scored 22 points to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Union City 79-45 in Jersey City. St. Peter’s Prep (5-2) jumped out to a 27-15 lead in the first quarter before taking a 12-point lead into halftime. St. Peter’s Prep continued its momentum in the second half as it sported a 16-point lead at the end of the third before pulling away in the fourth outscoring Union City 20-2.
UNION CITY, NJ
Boys basketball: St. Mary (Ruth.) tops Hackensack to stay unbeaten - Paterson showcase

Luke Gaccione led all scorers with 17 points as St. Mary (Ruth.) stayed undefeated through seven games after a 52-39 win over Hackensack at a showcase game in Paterson. Damir Stone had 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and six steals while Julien Leveille had 11 points and 11 rebounds for St. Mary (7-0). Victor Torres grabbed seven rebounds and L.J. Falconi had eight.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Rutgers basketball upsets No. 1 Purdue once again, enters Big Ten title race: Emergency Podcast!

Welcome to the Big Ten title race, Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights (10-4, 2-1) proved themselves to be legitimate contenders for a regular season conference championship — and perhaps even more — with an upset over No. 1 Purdue at Mackey Arena on Monday night. Their second win over the top-ranked Boilermakers in two seasons was less dramatic than the win at Jersey Mike’s Arena 13 months prior, but it was vastly more impressive and a lot more significant.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Rutgers knocks off No. 1 Purdue for 2nd consecutive season

Rutgers has done it again. For the second consecutive season, the Scarlet Knights have upset No. 1 Purdue, beating the Boilermakers in a 65-64 win at Mackey Arena on Monday night. It is their sixth win in their last seven meetings against Purdue, and while it was less dramatic than the last-second win at Jersey Mike’s Arena a year ago, it is significantly more impressive and consequential, opening another realm of possibilities for head coach Steve Pikiell’s program.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
