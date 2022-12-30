Read full article on original website
Passaic Tech defeats Ramey - Boys ice hockey recap
Mason Katz stopped all 18 shots he faced to propel Passaic Tech past Ramey 4-0 at Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Passaic Tech (4-4) took a 1-0 lead in the first period thanks to Scott Nayda before tacking on two more goals in the second. Joseph Kwiecinski added a goal in the third.
No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep defeats Union City - Boys basketball recap
Nico Pena scored 22 points to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Union City 79-45 in Jersey City. St. Peter’s Prep (5-2) jumped out to a 27-15 lead in the first quarter before taking a 12-point lead into halftime. St. Peter’s Prep continued its momentum in the second half as it sported a 16-point lead at the end of the third before pulling away in the fourth outscoring Union City 20-2.
Ice Hockey: 3 Stars and stat leaders from Thursday, Dec. 29
Four area teams ranked in NJWWA poll
Phillipsburg remains the top lehighvalleylive.com team in the second New Jersey Wrestling Writers Association (NJWWA) poll of the season. The Stateliners, coming off a third-place finish at the Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic, stand at No. 10 in the poll (and the No. 3 public school). Warren Hills has moved up...
Boys basketball: No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep tops No. 12 Montclair Immaculate - New Years Jump Off Showcase
Matthew Kinzler finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds while Jackson Tindall had 18 points and 12 rebounds to help St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, squeeze by No. 12 Montclair Immaculate 63-61 at the New Year’s Jump Off Showcase in Paterson. Richie Rosa...
Boys basketball: No. 1 Roselle Catholic uses 13-0 3Q run to get past Manasquan
Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, shook off a shaky start in the first half and turned its efforts up a notch defensively to get past a feisty Manasquan team on its way to a 68-59 win in front of a crowd of over 1,000 in Manasquan.
Times of Trenton girls hoops notes: Ewing, Hightstown prepare for CVC clash
There are a few things that we know as the Times area girls basketball calendar turns to 2023. NJ.com No. 10 Ewing is pretty good (but we already knew that coming into the year), Pennington might be there again at the CURE Insurance Arena in mid-February (the Red Hawks have been a late-tournament staple of late), and we (might) have a battle in the Colonial Valley Conference Colonial Division.
Times of Trenton boys hoops notes: Trenton, Ewing run through 2022 unbeaten
There was some hope that this Times area boys basketball season was going to be a good one for many teams. As the calendar turns to 2023, that might be a little bit of an understatement, especially in the Colonial Valley Conference. Two CVC teams are still unbeaten–Ewing and Trenton–and...
Boys basketball: No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas overpowers Monroe to stay unbeaten
Michael Jones led all scorers with 19 points while Jalen Pichardo had 14 as St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered Monroe 81-34 in Edison. Terrell Pitts and Jaden Kelly each added 12 points for St. Thomas Aquinas (8-0) while Kamal Lee chipped in with eight points.
Rutgers basketball upsets No. 1 Purdue once again, enters Big Ten title race: Emergency Podcast!
Welcome to the Big Ten title race, Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights (10-4, 2-1) proved themselves to be legitimate contenders for a regular season conference championship — and perhaps even more — with an upset over No. 1 Purdue at Mackey Arena on Monday night. Their second win over the top-ranked Boilermakers in two seasons was less dramatic than the win at Jersey Mike’s Arena 13 months prior, but it was vastly more impressive and a lot more significant.
NCAA Tournament field could soon expand | What it means for Rutgers
Rutgers is pursuing a third consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament this spring, an unprecedented feat in program history given the difficulty of making the field of 68 teams. A proposed change to the competition could make the Scarlet Knights’ inclusion in March Madness a near-guarantee in future seasons.
Rutgers seeks another signature win over No. 1 Purdue as Big Ten play restarts
Among the many big wins that Rutgers has racked up during Steve Pikiell’s prosperous tenure as head coach, Purdue has been the victim in two of the most memorable among them. In the final game of the 2019-20 season, the Scarlet Knights earned its first ever win at Mackey...
Fishermen who died in fall through ice at N.J. reservoir are identified
The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday identified the two men who are believed to have drowned on Friday at the Split Rock Reservoir after falling through the ice. The victims were identified as Stanislaw Grezesik, 64, of Clifton, and Tadeusz Florczuk, 76, of Passaic. An autopsy was scheduled...
Recovery mission underway after 2 ice fishermen believed drowned in N.J. reservoir
UPDATE: Body of 2nd man who died while ice fishing at N.J. reservoir recovered. A recovery operation is underway after two New Jersey ice fishermen are believed to have drowned at Split Rock Reservoir in Kinnelon, authorities said Sunday morning. The two men -- a 76-year-old from Passaic and a...
Rutgers bursts into Big Ten title race with upset win over No. 1 Purdue
The question began bubbling in the early days of the offseason, when it became clear that Rutgers would be without two program greats in Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker for the first time in four years. It was repeated on a handful of occasions in the first month of the season, when the Scarlet Knights dropped three games that went down to the wire.
One ice fishermen dead, second missing after falling through ice on North Jersey lake
BUTLER, NJ – Two men who decided to go ice fishing on a North Jersey lake on Friday were reported missing by family members on Saturday. Local police and fire rescue services began searching for them. Rescue divers pulled the body of one of the men from the lake. The second man is also feared to be dead at this time, but his body was not recovered. The accident happened at the Split Rock Reservoir, near Butler. According to police, at 1:59 p.m., a 911 call was received by Butler Police Department dispatch from family members who reported two missing The post One ice fishermen dead, second missing after falling through ice on North Jersey lake appeared first on Shore News Network.
Violent Fugitive From Bergen County Captured
A violent fugitive being sought by state authorities forced some schools in northwest Bergen County to shelter in place during a manhunt that ended in his capture early Tuesday, authorities said.Ex-con Justinian Rocco, 26, of Allendale was seized by Waldwick police shortly after 7:30 a.m. Jan. 3 af…
5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey
- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
Motorcyclist Hurled Over Route 208 Divider
A motorcyclist from Bergenfield survived being thrown over the divider when he crashed on Route 208 in Franklin Lakes on New Year's afternoon, authorities said.The 19-year-old Bergenfield motorcyclist's 2007 Suzuki GSX hit the median on the northbound side, ejecting him onto the other side, around …
The Mall at Short Hills | Mall in Millburn, New Jersey
The Mall at Short Hills is located in the small town of the same name that is in Essex County, belonging to the state of New Jersey. It has stores of well-known and prestigious brands such as Cartier, Louis Vuitton Dior or Dolce & Gabbana. And with fourteen restaurants that offer you fast food but also dishes prepared in detail and even vegan food. Among the names of these, Primo Mercato, Nordstrom Marketplace Café or Forty Carrots.
