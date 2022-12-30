ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NJ

NJ.com

Passaic Tech defeats Ramey - Boys ice hockey recap

Mason Katz stopped all 18 shots he faced to propel Passaic Tech past Ramey 4-0 at Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Passaic Tech (4-4) took a 1-0 lead in the first period thanks to Scott Nayda before tacking on two more goals in the second. Joseph Kwiecinski added a goal in the third.
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep defeats Union City - Boys basketball recap

Nico Pena scored 22 points to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Union City 79-45 in Jersey City. St. Peter’s Prep (5-2) jumped out to a 27-15 lead in the first quarter before taking a 12-point lead into halftime. St. Peter’s Prep continued its momentum in the second half as it sported a 16-point lead at the end of the third before pulling away in the fourth outscoring Union City 20-2.
UNION CITY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Four area teams ranked in NJWWA poll

Phillipsburg remains the top lehighvalleylive.com team in the second New Jersey Wrestling Writers Association (NJWWA) poll of the season. The Stateliners, coming off a third-place finish at the Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic, stand at No. 10 in the poll (and the No. 3 public school). Warren Hills has moved up...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Times of Trenton girls hoops notes: Ewing, Hightstown prepare for CVC clash

There are a few things that we know as the Times area girls basketball calendar turns to 2023. NJ.com No. 10 Ewing is pretty good (but we already knew that coming into the year), Pennington might be there again at the CURE Insurance Arena in mid-February (the Red Hawks have been a late-tournament staple of late), and we (might) have a battle in the Colonial Valley Conference Colonial Division.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers basketball upsets No. 1 Purdue once again, enters Big Ten title race: Emergency Podcast!

Welcome to the Big Ten title race, Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights (10-4, 2-1) proved themselves to be legitimate contenders for a regular season conference championship — and perhaps even more — with an upset over No. 1 Purdue at Mackey Arena on Monday night. Their second win over the top-ranked Boilermakers in two seasons was less dramatic than the win at Jersey Mike’s Arena 13 months prior, but it was vastly more impressive and a lot more significant.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Shore News Network

One ice fishermen dead, second missing after falling through ice on North Jersey lake

BUTLER, NJ – Two men who decided to go ice fishing on a North Jersey lake on Friday were reported missing by family members on Saturday. Local police and fire rescue services began searching for them. Rescue divers pulled the body of one of the men from the lake. The second man is also feared to be dead at this time, but his body was not recovered. The accident happened at the Split Rock Reservoir, near Butler. According to police, at 1:59 p.m., a 911 call was received by Butler Police Department dispatch from family members who reported two missing The post One ice fishermen dead, second missing after falling through ice on North Jersey lake appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUTLER, NJ
Daily Voice

Violent Fugitive From Bergen County Captured

A violent fugitive being sought by state authorities forced some schools in northwest Bergen County to shelter in place during a manhunt that ended in his capture early Tuesday, authorities said.Ex-con Justinian Rocco, 26, of Allendale was seized by Waldwick police shortly after 7:30 a.m. Jan. 3 af…
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey

- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Hurled Over Route 208 Divider

A motorcyclist from Bergenfield survived being thrown over the divider when he crashed on Route 208 in Franklin Lakes on New Year's afternoon, authorities said.The 19-year-old Bergenfield motorcyclist's 2007 Suzuki GSX hit the median on the northbound side, ejecting him onto the other side, around …
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Short Hills | Mall in Millburn, New Jersey

The Mall at Short Hills is located in the small town of the same name that is in Essex County, belonging to the state of New Jersey. It has stores of well-known and prestigious brands such as Cartier, Louis Vuitton Dior or Dolce & Gabbana. And with fourteen restaurants that offer you fast food but also dishes prepared in detail and even vegan food. Among the names of these, Primo Mercato, Nordstrom Marketplace Café or Forty Carrots.
MILLBURN, NJ
