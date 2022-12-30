ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbery suspect arrested by police in Topeka

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
 4 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Police made an arrest in connection to an investigation into an aggravated robbery that took place on Thursday.

Donn Eubanks with the Topeka Police Department said that officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery at 11:32 a.m. in the area of 8th St. and Topeka Blvd. The victim of the robbery gave officers information that later led them to the 1100 block of Southwest Plass Ave. where they served a search warrant.

Alanna M. Ramirez, 29, of Topeka was arrested by police on the charge of aggravated robbery. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

