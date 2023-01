Stocks gave up an early gain and stumbled Tuesday on Wall Street's first trading day of 2023 after closing out its worst year since 2008. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 3:13 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 77 points, or 0.2%, to 33,075 and the Nasdaq fell 0.7%.

3 HOURS AGO