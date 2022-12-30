ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

NJ.com

Girls basketball: Cross carries West Deptford past Salem

Janie Cross scored 22 points while Sophia Belbin added 10 as West Deptford outlasted Salem 47-41 in Salem. Isabella DeCaesar chipped in with seven points for West Deptford (2-5), which has won two of its last three games. Nora Ausland led Salem (2-3) with 10 points and Ryann Foote had...
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

Gloucester County NJ’s 1st New Year’s Baby of 2023 born at Jefferson Health – NJ

Washington Township, NJ, January 1, 2023 — Gloucester County’s first baby of 2023 was born at 9:59 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, at Jefferson Washington Township Hospital. Little Olive Mattioli was born to parents Francesca and Andrew Mattioli of Glassboro, NJ. Olive has a 13-month old big sister at home named Eliza, who was also born at Jefferson Health – New Jersey.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Bridge Closings “Unnecessary”

The bridges serving Ocean City were briefly shut down Friday for a police investigation, a city spokesman confirmed. “The brief road closings were related to an ongoing investigation, and turned out to be unnecessary,” public information officer Doug Bergen said in a statement Saturday. No other information was released...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
insidernj.com

New Jersey 2022 Politician of the Year – Senator Michael Testa, Jr. – who is also the Jersey Republican to watch in 2023

No New Jersey columnist criticized New Jersey Republican State Senator Mike Testa, Jr. more scathingly than I. I was, of course, not well disposed to Testa, given my status as an outspoken passionate critic of Donald Trump and Testa’s role as New Jersey Chair of the 2020 Trump for President campaign. Our most significant policy difference was with regard to Critical Race Theory (CRT), which I favor and Testa opposes.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Join the South Jersey towns opposing LNG terminal | Opinion

There is a plan to transport massive quantities of liquified natural gas (LNG) through our communities in South Jersey via rail and/or truck. But grassroots activism could derail this multimillion-dollar fossil-fuel scheme, which involves creating a marine export facility in Greenwich Township (Gibbstown), Gloucester County. The gas export deal is...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Veteran Atlantic City Operative Retiring from Campaigns

Veteran of some of the most bruising political brawls in recent state history, who frequently went national and did it all without a driver’s license, Stephenine Dixon said she intends to retire from political campaigns to specifically focus more on people-power community building on her hometurf. Born in Atlantic...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
