Read full article on original website
Related
KFDM-TV
Marshals Service provides new details about arrest of fugitive killer Matthew Edgar
SABINE COUNTY — Matthew Edgar is preparing to stand before a judge in Sabine County for his formal sentencing on a murder conviction. The last time the jury came down with a verdict and the judge sentenced him, Edgar was a fugitive from justice, having skipped out on the last days of his trial.
KFDM-TV
Jasper police release name of father who was allegedly shot by his son
JASPER — Jasper police say a father is hospitalized and his son is under arrest following a Friday night shooting. Captain Mike Poindexter says it occurred shortly after 8:00 at Pioneer Crossing, which is a new apartment complex on South Bowie Street. According to Poindexter, officers responded to a...
KFDM-TV
Son released on bond after investigators say he shot his father in Jasper
JASPER — A teenager is out of jail on bond following a charge of shooting his own father in Jasper. Investigators tell our media partner, KJAS radio, that on Friday night, December 30, the father and son got into an argument at Pioneer Crossing Apartments on South Bowie Street in Jasper..
ktalnews.com
Convicted killer Matthew Edgar captured after 11 months on run
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An East Texas man on the run for nearly a year after disappearing while on trial for the murder of a Zwolle woman is back in custody. According to the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Matthew Hoy Edgar was apprehended and taken into custody around 8:30 p.m. Thursday by the US Marshals Service.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect or Suspects Involved in December 31 Burglary
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect or Suspects Involved in December 31 Burglary. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a December 31 burglary. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential burglary in...
Texas Convicted Murderer Caught After 338 Days As A Fugitive
After almost a year on the run convicted murderer, Matthew Edgar, has been arrested. The U.S. Marshals Service finally caught him around 8:30 pm on December 29, 2022 according to the Sabine County Sheriff's Office. Once captured he was taken to the Sabine County Jail. A few details about the...
kjas.com
New details learned in Edgar capture, will appear before judge on Tuesday
Sabine County District Attorney Paul Robbins said Friday that convicted killer Matthew Hoy Edgar, of Hemphill, will appear in court on Tuesday before a District Judge and officially be sentenced to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. In January of this year, Edgar was found guilty of the October 31st,...
KSLA
Infant burned; 2 accused of failing to seek medical attention for the child
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A Memphis, Tenn., man is mourning the death of the infant son he never met. Memphis, Tenn., resident Kenneth Davis got a call about his son Nateo, who lived with his mother in Natchitoches. “I received a call from the detective saying that I was the legal guardian of my child Nateo and he told me my son had been deceased.”
kjas.com
Matthew Edgar is alive and being held in the Sabine County Jail
Convicted murderer Matthew Edgar, the Sabine County man who has been on the run since January of this year is alive and in jail. Officers say Edgar was captured shortly after 8:00 on Thursday evening by deputies from the US Marshal's Service. Word is that Edgar, who was convicted in...
KTRE
Livye Lewis’ family speaks on capture of her killer, Matthew Edgar
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - After the capture of convicted murderer Matthew Edgar, who spent nearly a year on the run, Darci Bass, the mother of victim Livye Lewis, said a wave of emotions hit her after she heard the news. “Of course I got excited, but I was like ‘no...
Texas fugitive who skipped out during girlfriend's murder trial found
Matthew Edgar just stopped showing up to his trial.
Officials: East Texas fugitive convicted of killing his girlfriend was found back porch of Sabine County home
SABINE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas convicted murderer who was arrested Thursday night after being been on the run for nearly a year was found sitting on the back porch of a Sabine County home, not far from his family’s property, officials said Friday. The U.S. Marshal’s...
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 177 After Failing to Yield While Making a Left Turn
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 177 After Failing to Yield While Making a Left Turn. Evelyn, Louisiana – A two-vehicle crash in Louisiana resulted in the death of a 95-year-old Coushatta man after his vehicle failed to yield while turning. Louisiana State Police reported that on Saturday,...
Texas’ Most Wanted Murderer Captured in Sabine County
Recently, we discussed a man on Texas Most Wanted list, Matthew Hoy Edgar. He was the only male on the on the list wanted for murder. He had been on the run Texas law for a elongated period of time. Since January 27th, 2022, law enforcement had been looking for...
ktalnews.com
Coushatta man killed in De Soto Parish crash
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police are investigating after a Coushatta man was killed in a De Soto Parish crash Saturday afternoon. According to a statement released by LSP, 95-year-old Walter Johnson was killed in a two-vehicle crash just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Police say that...
kalb.com
Sabine Parish deputy passed away following medical event in Colorado
SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Deputy Adam Nelson, 26, passed away on December 29, 2022, after a medical event while on vacation in Colorado with his family. Nelson worked for SPSO for nearly three years. He started as a correctional officer, then...
Natchitoches couple charged in Christmas Day death of 1-year-old
A Natchitoches couple is facing charges in the Christmas Day death of a 1-year-old child.
KSLA
Zwolle man already under probation arrested for allegedly having guns, large amount of drugs
ZWOLLE, La. (KSLA) - A Louisiana probation and parole agent went to perform a compliance check and allegedly discovered a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the suspect’s home. On Dec. 28, a Louisiana probation and parole agent attempted to arrest Larry Maurice Malmay, 46, after reportedly discovering...
KTBS
2 in custody in death of Natchitoches toddler
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches police have arrested two people in connection with the death of a toddler on Christmas day. Damian Jewett, 27, and Jocelyn Crenshaw, 23, both of Natchitoches, are charged with negligent homicide, a NPD spokesman said Wednesday in a news release. Both were booked into the Natchitoches...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Theft Suspect with Active Warrants
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Theft Suspect with Active Warrants. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On December 27, 2022, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it is seeking information relating to the whereabouts of Donna Jordan. According to authorities, Jordan has outstanding warrants in relation to a...
Comments / 0