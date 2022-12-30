ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabine County, TX

Related
KFDM-TV

Jasper police release name of father who was allegedly shot by his son

JASPER — Jasper police say a father is hospitalized and his son is under arrest following a Friday night shooting. Captain Mike Poindexter says it occurred shortly after 8:00 at Pioneer Crossing, which is a new apartment complex on South Bowie Street. According to Poindexter, officers responded to a...
JASPER, TX
ktalnews.com

Convicted killer Matthew Edgar captured after 11 months on run

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An East Texas man on the run for nearly a year after disappearing while on trial for the murder of a Zwolle woman is back in custody. According to the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Matthew Hoy Edgar was apprehended and taken into custody around 8:30 p.m. Thursday by the US Marshals Service.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect or Suspects Involved in December 31 Burglary

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect or Suspects Involved in December 31 Burglary. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a December 31 burglary. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential burglary in...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KSLA

Infant burned; 2 accused of failing to seek medical attention for the child

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A Memphis, Tenn., man is mourning the death of the infant son he never met. Memphis, Tenn., resident Kenneth Davis got a call about his son Nateo, who lived with his mother in Natchitoches. “I received a call from the detective saying that I was the legal guardian of my child Nateo and he told me my son had been deceased.”
NATCHITOCHES, LA
ktalnews.com

Coushatta man killed in De Soto Parish crash

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police are investigating after a Coushatta man was killed in a De Soto Parish crash Saturday afternoon. According to a statement released by LSP, 95-year-old Walter Johnson was killed in a two-vehicle crash just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Police say that...
DE SOTO PARISH, LA
KTBS

2 in custody in death of Natchitoches toddler

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches police have arrested two people in connection with the death of a toddler on Christmas day. Damian Jewett, 27, and Jocelyn Crenshaw, 23, both of Natchitoches, are charged with negligent homicide, a NPD spokesman said Wednesday in a news release. Both were booked into the Natchitoches...
NATCHITOCHES, LA

