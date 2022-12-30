There won't be a new WWE Raw on December 26 with a Best Of show airing, but talent will still be on the road working live events. Fightful had been inquiring about the status of the December 26 Raw since before the announcement, and spoke to some within the company following it. One talent indicated they hadn't been told the reason and said that they were wondering themselves as to why, before updating and noted that it was likely to give production workers some additional time off. Another WWE source confirmed this, mentioning that when WWE does live events, it requires far less people and even sometimes entire departments won't have to work those.

1 DAY AGO