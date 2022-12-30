Read full article on original website
Mick Foley Believes Chyna Could Have Become WWE Champion
Mick Foley believes there was a genuine possibility Chyna could have become WWE World Champion. Joanie "Chyna" Laurer, rose to stardom in the WWE Attitude Era. As the bodyguard for Triple H, Chyna eventually became a wrestler in her own right and broke through glass ceilings as she began to wrestle men, eventually becoming WWE Intercontinental Champion at WWE No Mercy 1999. Before her Intercontinental Championship victory, Chyna was briefly the number one contender for the WWE Championship and was scheduled to face Stone Cold Steve Austin at the 1999 WWE SummerSlam event.
Rocky Romero Details Kenny Omega's Return To NJPW, How AEW Suspension 'Put A Pause' On Things
Kenny Omega is set to return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling on January 4 at Wrestle Kingdom 17 when he faces Will Ospreay. It will mark Omega's first bout for NJPW since losing the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13. Though AEW and NJPW have worked together in some capacity since AEW's inception, Omega has not been back to Japan to compete for NJPW and he missed AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2022 due to injuries.
Konnan: Tony Kahn Pulled Tay Melo From AAA Show Because Someone Else Got COVID
At AAA Noche De Campeones on December 28, Konnan stripped Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara of the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships after the duo didn't show up for their advertised title defense against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr and Komander & Sexy Star II. Melo wrestled on the December...
Edge Had Limited Dates In Current WWE Deal
Edge had a great homecoming to Toronto in the main event of WWE Raw on August 22, but wasn't around each week to build up to the match with Judgment Day's Damian Priest, or the Finn Balor Extreme Rules match, and hasn't been seen since. WWE sources confirmed that Edge...
STARDOM Triangle Derby Day 1 Results (1/3/23): Giulia Leads Thekla, Mai Sakurai Against Rebel X Enemy
The first-ever Triangle Derby will kickoff 2023 for STARDOM, marking the first show since Giulia defeated Syuri to become World of Stardom Champion at Stardom Dream Queendom. The show featured seven trios league matches with Giulia leading Thekla and Mai Sakurai into battle against Rebel X Enemy's Maya Yukihi, Maika Ozaki, and Ram Kaichow in the main event as well as the Queen's Quest trio of Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani, and AZM taking on the top trio of God's Eye -- Syuri, MIRAI, and Ami Sourei. This show also marked the debut of Mina Shirakawa's Club Venus trio featuring Mariah May and Xia Brookside.
Rocky Romero: Everyone Had Good Intentions In Karl Anderson Working For NJPW; Thank You, WWE
Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows returned to WWE in October despite Anderson being the NEVER Openweight Champion and advertised to defend his title against Hikuleo on November 5. Anderson ended up missing the November 5 date for New Japan Pro-Wrestling as he was booked by WWE to compete at WWE Crown Jewel.
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (1/2): House Of Black, Athena, Jeff Jarrett, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the January 2, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The stream for the show can be seen above. Full results can be seen below. AEW Dark: Elevation (1/2) Athena defeated Gypsy Mac. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno,...
Doudrop Explains That She's Missed WWE TV Due To Being 'Very Sick'
Doudrop explains why she's been absent from WWE TV. Fans haven't seen Doudrop in action since the September 6 episode of NXT when she teamed with Nikki ASH (Nikki Cross) to defeat Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne). Doudrop and Cross have since parted ways with Cross reverting back to her old gimmick ahead of WWE Survivor Series.
WWE Didn't Do Live Raw On December 26 To Help Give Extended Break To Some Production Staff
There won't be a new WWE Raw on December 26 with a Best Of show airing, but talent will still be on the road working live events. Fightful had been inquiring about the status of the December 26 Raw since before the announcement, and spoke to some within the company following it. One talent indicated they hadn't been told the reason and said that they were wondering themselves as to why, before updating and noted that it was likely to give production workers some additional time off. Another WWE source confirmed this, mentioning that when WWE does live events, it requires far less people and even sometimes entire departments won't have to work those.
Jeff Jarrett To Max Caster: You Have Multiple Receipts Coming
Jeff Jarrett makes it clear that Max Caster crossed a line, and he's going to pay. On the December 28 episode of AEW Dynamite, Caster and Bowens dropped their new music video, in which Max took several shots at Jarrett and Lethal. In one memorable line, he stated that Jarrett stole Kurt Angle's wife. He also claimed that Jarrett hadn't been relevant since 2004. The Acclaimed will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Jarrett and Lethal on the January 4 episode of AEW Dynamite.
2023 WWE Brand Transaction Tracker: Trades, Free Agents, More For Raw And Smackdown
Want to keep track of all the WWE trades? You're in luck. Fightful will now keep a running list here in our resources section to go along with the updated rosters, contracts and inactive lists. 2023. 2023 WWE Raw Call Ups. 2023 WWE Smackdown Call Ups. 2023 NXT Call Ups.
Rocky Romero On Sasha Banks, Kenny Omega, WWE/NJPW/AEW Relationship, Wrestle Kingdom | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to Rocky Romero ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17 on NJPW World, January 4!. 29:30 Kenny Omega -- put a pause, nobody knew timeline. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Dominik Mysterio Says Prison Changed Him, Austin Theory Pins Seth Rollins | Raw Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for January 2, 2023:. - In a promo, Dominik Mysterio cut a promo about his time in prison. Dominik made it clear that prison changed him. He said that, after he did hard time for attacking his father, he's just getting started.
MCW Season's Beatings Results (12/30): Action Andretti Headlines
MCW Pro Wrestling held its Season's Beatings event on December 30 from RJ Meyer Arena in Joppa, Maryland. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. MCW Season's Beatings Results (12/30) - Myles Hawkins def. Breaux Keller. - MCW Women's Championship - Elimination Match: B3CCA def. Gia Scott and...
Hiroshi Tanahashi Would Love To Be Champion By 2024
Hiroshi Tanahashi is ready for Wrestle Kingdom 17. Tanahashi has been involved in every Wrestle Kingdom since its inception in 2017. At Wrestle Kingdom 17, he will team with Keiji Muto & Shota Umino to take on Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, & BUSHI. Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Tanahashi...
Tony Khan Discusses Keeping The Balance Between Homegrown & Established Talent In AEW
Tony Khan talks the current balance in AEW between homegrown talent and established talent. When All Elite Wrestling was first founded in 2019, the roster was full of talent that established themselves in either a major company or on the independent scene. There was also a few names on the roster that were rather unknown, but most of those talent made their way up the ladder fairly quickly and went on to become champions in AEW.
Pro Wrestling NOAH New Year 2023 Results (1/1): Shinsuke Nakamura Faces Great Muta, Jake Lee Appears
Pro Wrestling NOAH held its New Year 2023 event on January 1 from Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on Wrestle Universe. Full results and highlights are below. Pro Wrestling NOAH New Year 2023 Results (1/1) - Yasutaka Yano def. Taishi Ozawa. - Masa Kitamiya, Yoshiki Inamura &...
Kazuchika Okada Talks To Sports Illustrated, Barrett Brown Calls Out Kerry Morton | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, January 2, 2023. - Speaking to Sports Illustrated in a new interview, Kazuchika Okada discussed his upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 match against Jay White:. “I am excited to wrestle Jay White in the main event at Wrestle Kingdom,” says Okada. “True, I’ve...
Backstage Reaction, Producer For AEW Dynamite Main Event Between Hikaru Shida And Jamie Hayter
Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida had a killer AEW main event on Dynamite on December 21, and we've learned more about who helped out with the match. On this week's Ask Grapsody, Will Washington revealed that ROH veteran BJ Whitmer produced the Shida vs. Hayter match. In addition, he produced the positively received Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter match from AEW Full Gear. Whitmer has received consistent praise from talent that we've spoken to backstage, but Willow Nightingale also credited Whitmer on the record during her recent interview with Grapsody.
Rocky Romero On Sasha Banks/NJPW Rumors: Fans Will Have To Watch Wrestle Kingdom 17 To Get Answers
Rocky Romero talks the rumors surrounding Sasha Banks and New Japan Pro Wrestling. For weeks now, fans have been speculating on the possibility of Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) showing up in New Japan Pro Wrestling. A report surfaced back on December 8 stating that Banks will be at the company's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2022. That report was supported by a report from Fightful that revealed Banks negotiated her exit from WWE months after walking out before an episode of Monday Night Raw.
