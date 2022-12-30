ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Mick Foley Believes Chyna Could Have Become WWE Champion

Mick Foley believes there was a genuine possibility Chyna could have become WWE World Champion. Joanie "Chyna" Laurer, rose to stardom in the WWE Attitude Era. As the bodyguard for Triple H, Chyna eventually became a wrestler in her own right and broke through glass ceilings as she began to wrestle men, eventually becoming WWE Intercontinental Champion at WWE No Mercy 1999. Before her Intercontinental Championship victory, Chyna was briefly the number one contender for the WWE Championship and was scheduled to face Stone Cold Steve Austin at the 1999 WWE SummerSlam event.
Fightful

Rocky Romero Details Kenny Omega's Return To NJPW, How AEW Suspension 'Put A Pause' On Things

Kenny Omega is set to return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling on January 4 at Wrestle Kingdom 17 when he faces Will Ospreay. It will mark Omega's first bout for NJPW since losing the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13. Though AEW and NJPW have worked together in some capacity since AEW's inception, Omega has not been back to Japan to compete for NJPW and he missed AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2022 due to injuries.
Fightful

Edge Had Limited Dates In Current WWE Deal

Edge had a great homecoming to Toronto in the main event of WWE Raw on August 22, but wasn't around each week to build up to the match with Judgment Day's Damian Priest, or the Finn Balor Extreme Rules match, and hasn't been seen since. WWE sources confirmed that Edge...
Fightful

STARDOM Triangle Derby Day 1 Results (1/3/23): Giulia Leads Thekla, Mai Sakurai Against Rebel X Enemy

The first-ever Triangle Derby will kickoff 2023 for STARDOM, marking the first show since Giulia defeated Syuri to become World of Stardom Champion at Stardom Dream Queendom. The show featured seven trios league matches with Giulia leading Thekla and Mai Sakurai into battle against Rebel X Enemy's Maya Yukihi, Maika Ozaki, and Ram Kaichow in the main event as well as the Queen's Quest trio of Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani, and AZM taking on the top trio of God's Eye -- Syuri, MIRAI, and Ami Sourei. This show also marked the debut of Mina Shirakawa's Club Venus trio featuring Mariah May and Xia Brookside.
Fightful

Doudrop Explains That She's Missed WWE TV Due To Being 'Very Sick'

Doudrop explains why she's been absent from WWE TV. Fans haven't seen Doudrop in action since the September 6 episode of NXT when she teamed with Nikki ASH (Nikki Cross) to defeat Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne). Doudrop and Cross have since parted ways with Cross reverting back to her old gimmick ahead of WWE Survivor Series.
Fightful

WWE Didn't Do Live Raw On December 26 To Help Give Extended Break To Some Production Staff

There won't be a new WWE Raw on December 26 with a Best Of show airing, but talent will still be on the road working live events. Fightful had been inquiring about the status of the December 26 Raw since before the announcement, and spoke to some within the company following it. One talent indicated they hadn't been told the reason and said that they were wondering themselves as to why, before updating and noted that it was likely to give production workers some additional time off. Another WWE source confirmed this, mentioning that when WWE does live events, it requires far less people and even sometimes entire departments won't have to work those.
Fightful

Jeff Jarrett To Max Caster: You Have Multiple Receipts Coming

Jeff Jarrett makes it clear that Max Caster crossed a line, and he's going to pay. On the December 28 episode of AEW Dynamite, Caster and Bowens dropped their new music video, in which Max took several shots at Jarrett and Lethal. In one memorable line, he stated that Jarrett stole Kurt Angle's wife. He also claimed that Jarrett hadn't been relevant since 2004. The Acclaimed will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Jarrett and Lethal on the January 4 episode of AEW Dynamite.
Fightful

MCW Season's Beatings Results (12/30): Action Andretti Headlines

MCW Pro Wrestling held its Season's Beatings event on December 30 from RJ Meyer Arena in Joppa, Maryland. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. MCW Season's Beatings Results (12/30) - Myles Hawkins def. Breaux Keller. - MCW Women's Championship - Elimination Match: B3CCA def. Gia Scott and...
Fightful

Hiroshi Tanahashi Would Love To Be Champion By 2024

Hiroshi Tanahashi is ready for Wrestle Kingdom 17. Tanahashi has been involved in every Wrestle Kingdom since its inception in 2017. At Wrestle Kingdom 17, he will team with Keiji Muto & Shota Umino to take on Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, & BUSHI. Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Tanahashi...
Fightful

Tony Khan Discusses Keeping The Balance Between Homegrown & Established Talent In AEW

Tony Khan talks the current balance in AEW between homegrown talent and established talent. When All Elite Wrestling was first founded in 2019, the roster was full of talent that established themselves in either a major company or on the independent scene. There was also a few names on the roster that were rather unknown, but most of those talent made their way up the ladder fairly quickly and went on to become champions in AEW.
Fightful

Backstage Reaction, Producer For AEW Dynamite Main Event Between Hikaru Shida And Jamie Hayter

Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida had a killer AEW main event on Dynamite on December 21, and we've learned more about who helped out with the match. On this week's Ask Grapsody, Will Washington revealed that ROH veteran BJ Whitmer produced the Shida vs. Hayter match. In addition, he produced the positively received Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter match from AEW Full Gear. Whitmer has received consistent praise from talent that we've spoken to backstage, but Willow Nightingale also credited Whitmer on the record during her recent interview with Grapsody.
Fightful

Rocky Romero On Sasha Banks/NJPW Rumors: Fans Will Have To Watch Wrestle Kingdom 17 To Get Answers

Rocky Romero talks the rumors surrounding Sasha Banks and New Japan Pro Wrestling. For weeks now, fans have been speculating on the possibility of Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) showing up in New Japan Pro Wrestling. A report surfaced back on December 8 stating that Banks will be at the company's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2022. That report was supported by a report from Fightful that revealed Banks negotiated her exit from WWE months after walking out before an episode of Monday Night Raw.
Fightful

