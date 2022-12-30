ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough Township, NJ

Related
NJ.com

No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep defeats Union City - Boys basketball recap

Nico Pena scored 22 points to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Union City 79-45 in Jersey City. St. Peter’s Prep (5-2) jumped out to a 27-15 lead in the first quarter before taking a 12-point lead into halftime. St. Peter’s Prep continued its momentum in the second half as it sported a 16-point lead at the end of the third before pulling away in the fourth outscoring Union City 20-2.
UNION CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Hopewell Valley-Montgomery defeats West Windsor-Plainsboro - Boys ice hockey recap

Ryan Morici stopped all 17 shots he faced for Hopewell Valley-Montgomery in its 3-0 victory over West Windsor-Plainsboro at Mercer County Ice Rink in West Windsor Township. Hopewell Valley-Montgomery (4-2-1) took a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to Gavin Nau and Matthew Greenspoon before Connor Batcha added another in the second. Nau and Dylan Yasher also finished with an assist.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Times of Trenton girls hoops notes: Ewing, Hightstown prepare for CVC clash

There are a few things that we know as the Times area girls basketball calendar turns to 2023. NJ.com No. 10 Ewing is pretty good (but we already knew that coming into the year), Pennington might be there again at the CURE Insurance Arena in mid-February (the Red Hawks have been a late-tournament staple of late), and we (might) have a battle in the Colonial Valley Conference Colonial Division.
TRENTON, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Four area teams ranked in NJWWA poll

Phillipsburg remains the top lehighvalleylive.com team in the second New Jersey Wrestling Writers Association (NJWWA) poll of the season. The Stateliners, coming off a third-place finish at the Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic, stand at No. 10 in the poll (and the No. 3 public school). Warren Hills has moved up...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Parsippany’s Brandon Hiltz named SFC Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year

Parsippany’s Brandon Hiltz was granted the biggest achievement of his life on Tuesday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. He was given the Super Football Conference’s Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year award, which honors DiGregorio, the former Nutley coach who passed away in 2021 after battling cancer. The award highlights DiGregorio’s qualities of community service, passion for learning and strength of character.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. credit union reopens student-run bank at H.S.

North Jersey Federal Credit Union has reopened its student-run bank branch, The Castle 2.0., at John F. Kennedy High School in Paterson after it had been closed for nearly three years. “The holidays are a perfect time to open The Castle 2.0 as a way to reinforce our students’ financial...
PATERSON, NJ
