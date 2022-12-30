Read full article on original website
No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep defeats Union City - Boys basketball recap
Nico Pena scored 22 points to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Union City 79-45 in Jersey City. St. Peter’s Prep (5-2) jumped out to a 27-15 lead in the first quarter before taking a 12-point lead into halftime. St. Peter’s Prep continued its momentum in the second half as it sported a 16-point lead at the end of the third before pulling away in the fourth outscoring Union City 20-2.
Girls Basketball: Big fourth quarter leads Highland Park to win over South River
Highland Park used an explosive fourth quarter to put away South River in a 50-33 win, in South River. Leading by just five points going into the fourth quarter, Highland Park (4-2) outscored South River (3-5) 20-8 down the stretch to take control of the game. The Owls’ big fourth...
Boys basketball: No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep tops No. 12 Montclair Immaculate - New Years Jump Off Showcase
Matthew Kinzler finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds while Jackson Tindall had 18 points and 12 rebounds to help St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, squeeze by No. 12 Montclair Immaculate 63-61 at the New Year’s Jump Off Showcase in Paterson. Richie Rosa...
Boys basketball: No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas overpowers Monroe to stay unbeaten
Michael Jones led all scorers with 19 points while Jalen Pichardo had 14 as St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered Monroe 81-34 in Edison. Terrell Pitts and Jaden Kelly each added 12 points for St. Thomas Aquinas (8-0) while Kamal Lee chipped in with eight points.
Boys basketball: No. 1 Roselle Catholic uses 13-0 3Q run to get past Manasquan
Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, shook off a shaky start in the first half and turned its efforts up a notch defensively to get past a feisty Manasquan team on its way to a 68-59 win in front of a crowd of over 1,000 in Manasquan.
Hopewell Valley-Montgomery defeats West Windsor-Plainsboro - Boys ice hockey recap
Ryan Morici stopped all 17 shots he faced for Hopewell Valley-Montgomery in its 3-0 victory over West Windsor-Plainsboro at Mercer County Ice Rink in West Windsor Township. Hopewell Valley-Montgomery (4-2-1) took a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to Gavin Nau and Matthew Greenspoon before Connor Batcha added another in the second. Nau and Dylan Yasher also finished with an assist.
Boys Basketball: As calendar flips, check out these can’t-miss games for Jan. 2-8
The New Jersey high school boys basketball season begins its third full week of play and there are a number of solid matchups on the schedule throughout the state. Scroll down to see some of the can’t-miss games for Jan. 2-8.
Times of Trenton girls hoops notes: Ewing, Hightstown prepare for CVC clash
There are a few things that we know as the Times area girls basketball calendar turns to 2023. NJ.com No. 10 Ewing is pretty good (but we already knew that coming into the year), Pennington might be there again at the CURE Insurance Arena in mid-February (the Red Hawks have been a late-tournament staple of late), and we (might) have a battle in the Colonial Valley Conference Colonial Division.
Ice Hockey: 3 Stars and stat leaders from Thursday, Dec. 29
Times of Trenton boys hoops notes: Trenton, Ewing run through 2022 unbeaten
There was some hope that this Times area boys basketball season was going to be a good one for many teams. As the calendar turns to 2023, that might be a little bit of an understatement, especially in the Colonial Valley Conference. Two CVC teams are still unbeaten–Ewing and Trenton–and...
Four area teams ranked in NJWWA poll
Phillipsburg remains the top lehighvalleylive.com team in the second New Jersey Wrestling Writers Association (NJWWA) poll of the season. The Stateliners, coming off a third-place finish at the Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic, stand at No. 10 in the poll (and the No. 3 public school). Warren Hills has moved up...
Washington Township knocks off first-place Cherokee (PHOTOS)
The members of the Washington Township ice hockey team usually have loud music blaring in their locker room to get them fired up before big games. Due to a mishap on Monday, there were no tunes available — but getting payback against the first-place team in their division was the only motivation they needed anyway.
Parsippany’s Brandon Hiltz named SFC Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year
Parsippany’s Brandon Hiltz was granted the biggest achievement of his life on Tuesday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. He was given the Super Football Conference’s Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year award, which honors DiGregorio, the former Nutley coach who passed away in 2021 after battling cancer. The award highlights DiGregorio’s qualities of community service, passion for learning and strength of character.
N.J. credit union reopens student-run bank at H.S.
North Jersey Federal Credit Union has reopened its student-run bank branch, The Castle 2.0., at John F. Kennedy High School in Paterson after it had been closed for nearly three years. “The holidays are a perfect time to open The Castle 2.0 as a way to reinforce our students’ financial...
NCAA Tournament field could soon expand | What it means for Rutgers
Rutgers is pursuing a third consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament this spring, an unprecedented feat in program history given the difficulty of making the field of 68 teams. A proposed change to the competition could make the Scarlet Knights’ inclusion in March Madness a near-guarantee in future seasons.
Rutgers seeks another signature win over No. 1 Purdue as Big Ten play restarts
Among the many big wins that Rutgers has racked up during Steve Pikiell’s prosperous tenure as head coach, Purdue has been the victim in two of the most memorable among them. In the final game of the 2019-20 season, the Scarlet Knights earned its first ever win at Mackey...
How has Kyrie Irving’s recent stellar play with the streaking Nets impacted his free agency situation?
It was just about six weeks ago that Bomani Jones openly said he didn’t think Kyrie Irving would ever play in the NBA again. Irving had been suspended by the Nets for tweeting a link to an anti-Semitic film and his future was beyond cloudy.
