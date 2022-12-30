ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Rutgers knocks off No. 1 Purdue for 2nd consecutive season

Rutgers has done it again. For the second consecutive season, the Scarlet Knights have upset No. 1 Purdue, beating the Boilermakers in a 65-64 win at Mackey Arena on Monday night. It is their sixth win in their last seven meetings against Purdue, and while it was less dramatic than the last-second win at Jersey Mike’s Arena a year ago, it is significantly more impressive and consequential, opening another realm of possibilities for head coach Steve Pikiell’s program.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
NJ.com

Times of Trenton girls hoops notes: Ewing, Hightstown prepare for CVC clash

There are a few things that we know as the Times area girls basketball calendar turns to 2023. NJ.com No. 10 Ewing is pretty good (but we already knew that coming into the year), Pennington might be there again at the CURE Insurance Arena in mid-February (the Red Hawks have been a late-tournament staple of late), and we (might) have a battle in the Colonial Valley Conference Colonial Division.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Passaic Tech defeats Ramey - Boys ice hockey recap

Mason Katz stopped all 18 shots he faced to propel Passaic Tech past Ramey 4-0 at Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Passaic Tech (4-4) took a 1-0 lead in the first period thanks to Scott Nayda before tacking on two more goals in the second. Joseph Kwiecinski added a goal in the third.
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Should Giants’ Brian Daboll win NFL Coach of Year over Eagles’ Nick Sirianni? He has a legit case

Among the storylines for this week and month, this question probably matters least to Brian Daboll and Nick Sirianni: Will one of them be the NFL’s Coach of the Year?. They’re certainly two of the leading contenders. And you can absolutely make the case that Daboll, the Giants’ rookie head coach, should win the award over Sirianni, who is in Year 2 with the Eagles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep defeats Union City - Boys basketball recap

Nico Pena scored 22 points to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Union City 79-45 in Jersey City. St. Peter’s Prep (5-2) jumped out to a 27-15 lead in the first quarter before taking a 12-point lead into halftime. St. Peter’s Prep continued its momentum in the second half as it sported a 16-point lead at the end of the third before pulling away in the fourth outscoring Union City 20-2.
UNION CITY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy