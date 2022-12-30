Read full article on original website
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Rents as low as $0 in Bronx affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Video: North Caldwell Stolen Car Plunges 21 Feet over Embankment; Lands on Car BelowCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNorth Caldwell, NJ
Rutgers wrestling draws closer but still grappling with lineup spot at 125 pounds
Rutgers coach Scott Goodale still does not have a definitive starter at 125 pounds, but freshman Dean Peterson has a slight edge over Dylan Shawver after a fourth-place finish at the 58th Ken Kraft Midlands Championships last week in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Goodale said “those guys are still competing,” Tuesday...
Rutgers bursts into Big Ten title race with upset win over No. 1 Purdue
The question began bubbling in the early days of the offseason, when it became clear that Rutgers would be without two program greats in Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker for the first time in four years. It was repeated on a handful of occasions in the first month of the season, when the Scarlet Knights dropped three games that went down to the wire.
Rutgers knocks off No. 1 Purdue for 2nd consecutive season
Rutgers has done it again. For the second consecutive season, the Scarlet Knights have upset No. 1 Purdue, beating the Boilermakers in a 65-64 win at Mackey Arena on Monday night. It is their sixth win in their last seven meetings against Purdue, and while it was less dramatic than the last-second win at Jersey Mike’s Arena a year ago, it is significantly more impressive and consequential, opening another realm of possibilities for head coach Steve Pikiell’s program.
NCAA Tournament field could soon expand | What it means for Rutgers
Rutgers is pursuing a third consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament this spring, an unprecedented feat in program history given the difficulty of making the field of 68 teams. A proposed change to the competition could make the Scarlet Knights’ inclusion in March Madness a near-guarantee in future seasons.
Rutgers seeks another signature win over No. 1 Purdue as Big Ten play restarts
Among the many big wins that Rutgers has racked up during Steve Pikiell’s prosperous tenure as head coach, Purdue has been the victim in two of the most memorable among them. In the final game of the 2019-20 season, the Scarlet Knights earned its first ever win at Mackey...
South Jersey Times wrestling notebook: DuBois happy to join West Deptford
Cole DuBois is only looking forward. Considered one of the top 215-pounders in South Jersey, DuBois will cherish the memories and relationships he made at Schalick during his first three years of high school. But now that he’s at West Deptford, the senior transfer is ready to make new ones with a team that has taken him in with open arms.
Times of Trenton girls hoops notes: Ewing, Hightstown prepare for CVC clash
There are a few things that we know as the Times area girls basketball calendar turns to 2023. NJ.com No. 10 Ewing is pretty good (but we already knew that coming into the year), Pennington might be there again at the CURE Insurance Arena in mid-February (the Red Hawks have been a late-tournament staple of late), and we (might) have a battle in the Colonial Valley Conference Colonial Division.
Passaic Tech defeats Ramey - Boys ice hockey recap
Mason Katz stopped all 18 shots he faced to propel Passaic Tech past Ramey 4-0 at Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Passaic Tech (4-4) took a 1-0 lead in the first period thanks to Scott Nayda before tacking on two more goals in the second. Joseph Kwiecinski added a goal in the third.
Times of Trenton boys hoops notes: Trenton, Ewing run through 2022 unbeaten
There was some hope that this Times area boys basketball season was going to be a good one for many teams. As the calendar turns to 2023, that might be a little bit of an understatement, especially in the Colonial Valley Conference. Two CVC teams are still unbeaten–Ewing and Trenton–and...
Boys basketball: No. 1 Roselle Catholic uses 13-0 3Q run to get past Manasquan
Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, shook off a shaky start in the first half and turned its efforts up a notch defensively to get past a feisty Manasquan team on its way to a 68-59 win in front of a crowd of over 1,000 in Manasquan.
Ice Hockey: 3 Stars and stat leaders from Thursday, Dec. 29
Girls Basketball: Big fourth quarter leads Highland Park to win over South River
Highland Park used an explosive fourth quarter to put away South River in a 50-33 win, in South River. Leading by just five points going into the fourth quarter, Highland Park (4-2) outscored South River (3-5) 20-8 down the stretch to take control of the game. The Owls’ big fourth...
Should Giants’ Brian Daboll win NFL Coach of Year over Eagles’ Nick Sirianni? He has a legit case
Among the storylines for this week and month, this question probably matters least to Brian Daboll and Nick Sirianni: Will one of them be the NFL’s Coach of the Year?. They’re certainly two of the leading contenders. And you can absolutely make the case that Daboll, the Giants’ rookie head coach, should win the award over Sirianni, who is in Year 2 with the Eagles.
Boys basketball: No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep tops No. 12 Montclair Immaculate - New Years Jump Off Showcase
Matthew Kinzler finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds while Jackson Tindall had 18 points and 12 rebounds to help St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, squeeze by No. 12 Montclair Immaculate 63-61 at the New Year’s Jump Off Showcase in Paterson. Richie Rosa...
Girls basketball: Masonius paces No. 11 Manasquan past No. 5 Sparta - Schoolcraft North South Showcase
Hope Masonius led all scorers with 21 points as Manasquan, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, held off No. 5 Sparta 51-41 at the Schoolcraft North South Girls Basketball Showcase in Belleville. Katie Collins chipped in with nine points and Olivia Shaughnessy had eight for Manasquan (5-2). Ally Sweeney...
No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep defeats Union City - Boys basketball recap
Nico Pena scored 22 points to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Union City 79-45 in Jersey City. St. Peter’s Prep (5-2) jumped out to a 27-15 lead in the first quarter before taking a 12-point lead into halftime. St. Peter’s Prep continued its momentum in the second half as it sported a 16-point lead at the end of the third before pulling away in the fourth outscoring Union City 20-2.
Boys basketball: No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas overpowers Monroe to stay unbeaten
Michael Jones led all scorers with 19 points while Jalen Pichardo had 14 as St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered Monroe 81-34 in Edison. Terrell Pitts and Jaden Kelly each added 12 points for St. Thomas Aquinas (8-0) while Kamal Lee chipped in with eight points.
Eagles playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18: NFC East, 1st-round bye, home-field advantage in play
Will the Eagles be masters of their domain on Sunday?. Beat the New York Giants, and Philadelphia clinches the NFC East division title, a first-round bye, and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. If the Eagles somehow lose to the Giants, their...
How has Kyrie Irving’s recent stellar play with the streaking Nets impacted his free agency situation?
It was just about six weeks ago that Bomani Jones openly said he didn’t think Kyrie Irving would ever play in the NBA again. Irving had been suspended by the Nets for tweeting a link to an anti-Semitic film and his future was beyond cloudy.
Giants celebrated in style after clinching playoff spot, report says
Clinching a playoff spot? Priceless. The New York Giants beat the Indianapolis Colts, 38-10, on Sunday to secure the team’s first postseason appearance since 2016. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post reports the team celebrated its success in style, dropping $40,000 on a...
