Times of Trenton girls hoops notes: Ewing, Hightstown prepare for CVC clash
There are a few things that we know as the Times area girls basketball calendar turns to 2023. NJ.com No. 10 Ewing is pretty good (but we already knew that coming into the year), Pennington might be there again at the CURE Insurance Arena in mid-February (the Red Hawks have been a late-tournament staple of late), and we (might) have a battle in the Colonial Valley Conference Colonial Division.
Girls Basketball: Cherry Hill West stays hot with fourth straight win
Cherry Hill West kept its winning streak alive with a 39-20 victory over Eastern, in Cherry Hill. With the win, Cherry Hill West (4-3) has now won four straight games after opening the season with three straight losses. The Lions have won each game so far by just under 23 points.
Times of Trenton boys hoops notes: Trenton, Ewing run through 2022 unbeaten
There was some hope that this Times area boys basketball season was going to be a good one for many teams. As the calendar turns to 2023, that might be a little bit of an understatement, especially in the Colonial Valley Conference. Two CVC teams are still unbeaten–Ewing and Trenton–and...
Individual wrestling rankings for Jan. 3: Who are N.J.’s best after a busy December?
New Jersey wrestling teams were on the move in December. Wrestlers took the mat in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Delaware and Pennsylvania. There were also in-state tournaments in places like Madison, Manahawkin, Flemington, Egg Harbor and Brick, which brought together top teams and wrestlers for early tests and bragging rights.
Girls Bowling: 5 thoughts from the first month of the season
We have reached 2023, which means the first month of the girls bowling season is in the books. Here are five thoughts from December’s action on the lanes. Don’t forget to report scores to njschoolsports.com in a timely manner. 1) Player of the Year race is wide open...
Girls Basketball: LIVE updates, featured coverage and links for Tuesday, Jan. 3
No. 10 Ewing at West Windsor-Plainsboro South, 5:15. No. 14 Gill St. Bernard’s vs. Bridgewater-Raritan, 5:30.
Boys basketball group and conference rankings for Jan. 3
Take a look at the rankings across the state, highlighting the best boys basketball teams in all 15 conferences as well as the top squads in every group. Scroll through the post below to get a full look at the statewide landscape. Note: Records are based on games played through...
Girls Bowling: Daily stat leaders for the week of Jan. 2-8
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for the week of Jan. 2-8. The top 30 scores for high game and high series will be listed. If a girl bowls on a co-ed team, they will not be listed here. Come back every day for updates.
Hamilton defeats Lawrence-Ewing-Hightstown - Boys ice hockey recap (PHOTOS)
Brendan Colantoni scored twice for Nottingham in its 8-1 victory over Lawrence-Ewing-Hightstown at Mercer County Ice Rink in West Windsor Township. Nottingham (3-2-1) jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first period before adding four more goals in the third. Troy Callahan made 19 saves on 20 shots while Zachary Meseroll, Colin Doan, and Nikita Kuzmin each had one goal and two assists.
Boys basketball: No. 1 Roselle Catholic uses 13-0 3Q run to get past Manasquan
Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, shook off a shaky start in the first half and turned its efforts up a notch defensively to get past a feisty Manasquan team on its way to a 68-59 win in front of a crowd of over 1,000 in Manasquan.
Boys basketball: No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas overpowers Monroe to stay unbeaten
Michael Jones led all scorers with 19 points while Jalen Pichardo had 14 as St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered Monroe 81-34 in Edison. Terrell Pitts and Jaden Kelly each added 12 points for St. Thomas Aquinas (8-0) while Kamal Lee chipped in with eight points.
Boys basketball: No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep tops No. 12 Montclair Immaculate - New Years Jump Off Showcase
Matthew Kinzler finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds while Jackson Tindall had 18 points and 12 rebounds to help St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, squeeze by No. 12 Montclair Immaculate 63-61 at the New Year’s Jump Off Showcase in Paterson. Richie Rosa...
No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep defeats Union City - Boys basketball recap
Nico Pena scored 22 points to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Union City 79-45 in Jersey City. St. Peter’s Prep (5-2) jumped out to a 27-15 lead in the first quarter before taking a 12-point lead into halftime. St. Peter’s Prep continued its momentum in the second half as it sported a 16-point lead at the end of the third before pulling away in the fourth outscoring Union City 20-2.
