Morristown, NJ

Times of Trenton girls hoops notes: Ewing, Hightstown prepare for CVC clash

There are a few things that we know as the Times area girls basketball calendar turns to 2023. NJ.com No. 10 Ewing is pretty good (but we already knew that coming into the year), Pennington might be there again at the CURE Insurance Arena in mid-February (the Red Hawks have been a late-tournament staple of late), and we (might) have a battle in the Colonial Valley Conference Colonial Division.
TRENTON, NJ
Girls Bowling: 5 thoughts from the first month of the season

We have reached 2023, which means the first month of the girls bowling season is in the books. Here are five thoughts from December’s action on the lanes. Don’t forget to report scores to njschoolsports.com in a timely manner. 1) Player of the Year race is wide open...
Boys basketball group and conference rankings for Jan. 3

Take a look at the rankings across the state, highlighting the best boys basketball teams in all 15 conferences as well as the top squads in every group. Scroll through the post below to get a full look at the statewide landscape. Note: Records are based on games played through...
Girls Bowling: Daily stat leaders for the week of Jan. 2-8

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for the week of Jan. 2-8. The top 30 scores for high game and high series will be listed. If a girl bowls on a co-ed team, they will not be listed here. Come back every day for updates.
Hamilton defeats Lawrence-Ewing-Hightstown - Boys ice hockey recap (PHOTOS)

Brendan Colantoni scored twice for Nottingham in its 8-1 victory over Lawrence-Ewing-Hightstown at Mercer County Ice Rink in West Windsor Township. Nottingham (3-2-1) jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first period before adding four more goals in the third. Troy Callahan made 19 saves on 20 shots while Zachary Meseroll, Colin Doan, and Nikita Kuzmin each had one goal and two assists.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep defeats Union City - Boys basketball recap

Nico Pena scored 22 points to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Union City 79-45 in Jersey City. St. Peter’s Prep (5-2) jumped out to a 27-15 lead in the first quarter before taking a 12-point lead into halftime. St. Peter’s Prep continued its momentum in the second half as it sported a 16-point lead at the end of the third before pulling away in the fourth outscoring Union City 20-2.
UNION CITY, NJ
NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

