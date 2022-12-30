ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Post Register

Report: Idaho gas prices fall while U.S. average climbs

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho drivers are paying some of the state’s lowest gas prices in a year, but winter weather and year-end travel are causing the price of fill-ups to rise in other parts of the country. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho slayings suspect agrees to extradition to face charges

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A criminology graduate student accused of the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State...
MOSCOW, ID
Post Register

2 arrested in power substation vandalism in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays, and one suspect told authorities they did it so they could break into a business and steal money, U.S. authorities said Tuesday. Matthew...
PUYALLUP, WA
Post Register

Snowpack is looking great...for now

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
PROVO, UT
Post Register

Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing

MOSCOW, Idaho (CBS2) — The suspect arrested in the Idaho killing killings plans to wave an extradition hearing so that he can be brought back to Idaho to face murder charges, according to his lawyer. AP is reporting that 28 year old, Bryan Kohberger a PH.D student and teaching...
MOSCOW, ID
Post Register

Column: New year on the PGA Tour more mysterious than ever

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — One moment the splash of a humpback whale's tail pierced the Pacific blue below the Plantation Course at Kapalua. Before long, as players began lining up for practice rounds, a brief shower sent everyone seeking cover. It was a fitting start to a new year...
HAWAII STATE

