KELOLAND TV
No travel advised in Sioux Falls; Interstates closed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks day two of a major winter storm in southern and eastern KELOLAND. Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain at times continues to move north into southeastern KELOLAND. All Sanford Health Sioux Falls metro clinics will be closing at 1 p.m. Tuesday due...
KELOLAND TV
What if the Sioux Falls area gets 12 inches of snow?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND meteorologists have predicted a possible 10 to 16 inches of snow for the Sioux Falls area today and into tomorrow. Meteorologist Brian Karstens said it’s possible the city could get 15 inches by Wednesday (Jan. 4) evening. That’s based on one weather model.
KELOLAND TV
Tenhaken: Crime, infastructure, housing key challenges for Sioux Falls in 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we turn the page from 2022 to 2023, Sioux Falls saw more people moving to town; however, that’s been met with its challenges, according to Mayor Paul Tenhaken. Mayor Paul Tenhaken says Sioux Falls saw record growth in 2022. “$1.9ish billion in...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls schools close; officials encourage working from home Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we continue to celebrate the new year, a major winter storm is making its way to southern and eastern KELOLAND. In Sioux Falls, a mix of freezing rain and sleet is possible throughout the day Monday. Heavier snow will arrive this evening and into Tuesday.
KELOLAND TV
Positivity in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – We wanted to start 2023 off by putting a smile on your face, so we are taking a look back at some of last year’s positively KELOLAND stories. One storm event many people in KELOLAND won’t forget is a tornado that tore through Castlewood in May.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Area Metro shut down Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Area Metro announced Tuesday all routes are suspended due to weather. The city said the routes will be suspended until further notice.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls snow removal crews are prepared and on the streets
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With more than a foot of snow in the forecast for parts of KELOLAND, street departments from Yankton to Mitchell to Sioux Falls are preparing for heavy snowfall. The plows and sand trucks are ready to go at the Sioux Falls Street Department. Crews...
dakotanewsnow.com
First baby of the year born at Avera
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Josh and Emily Schutte welcomed baby James into the world just after 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023. The healthy baby weighs 8 lbs and measures 19″ tall. Mom and dad are very excited to have their first child. “My due date...
KELOLAND TV
At $40/hr, snow removal companies struggle to find help
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This next round of winter weather is wearing on snow removal companies who’ve been swamped for weeks keeping up with continued snowfall across KELOLAND. For many companies, it’s hard work that’s being managed by a far smaller number of workers than they’d like....
KELOLAND TV
1 killed in New Year’s Eve crash; Snow, ice to strike KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 2, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead Saturday night. Police are investigating...
101.9 KELO-FM
Warnings now posted for the first winter storm of 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter storm warnings have now been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The warning, which includes Sioux Falls. beings at noon on Monday and extends until 6:00 Tuesday evening. Just a few miles north of Sioux Falls, the winter storm warnings begin at 6:00 Monday morning. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 5 to 14 inches around Sioux Falls, and 10 to 18 inches in other parts of the listening area. The heaviest snowfall, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
Shooting investigating underway in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is looking into reports of a possible New Year’s Day shooting. Gunshots were heard just before 3:00 Sunday morning in the 2000 block of South Lake Avenue. There are unconfirmed reports that a 25-year-old man was taken to the...
KELOLAND TV
Thunder brings higher snow amounts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the second time this winter season, claps of thunder could be heard as snow fell in the city. When thundersnow happens, you can expect higher snowfall rates and more snow. KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt said thundersnow is not uncommon and occurs much like...
KELOLAND TV
Highlights of 2022; high hopes for 2023
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The holidays can be filled with distractions that often take our attention away from what’s truly important in life. But some flickers of self-reflection emerge as we enter this final weekend of 2022. We’re asking people in Sioux Falls what they’ll remember most...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Sioux Area Metro service canceled due to weather conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Area Metro service is canceled for Tuesday. UPDATE: “With no travel advisories for Sioux Falls and the region, it is in the best interest of safety for our drivers and passengers to cancel Sioux Area Metro service Tuesday and encourage everyone to stay home,” said Robert Speeks, SAM general manager.
KELOLAND TV
Heavy snow continues today in eastern and southern KELOLAND
Conditions continue to deteriorate in southeastern KELOLAND this morning as heavy snow rates of 1-3″ per hour move across the region. This was our view from our 41st LIVE CAM around 7am. Travel is not advised in the Sioux Falls area due to the wind, blowing snow, and near zero visibility in rural areas.
KELOLAND TV
First babies of 2023 welcomed at Sanford, Avera
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first babies of 2023 have arrived!. Over at Sanford Health, a baby girl was welcomed into the world at 12:26 this morning. Mom Karalynn Yost and dad Jaikob Week from Winner are excited to have their baby girl Haizley Raelynn with them to start the new year. She is the couple’s first baby.
KELOLAND TV
REACH Literacy over the years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A non-profit that helps adults and kids learn reading skills is expanding. Sherri Bloch and her husband Larry Budahl recently browsed the shelves at Reach Literacy for the first time. Not only did they donate books to the non-profit’s bookstore, but they also bought...
KELOLAND TV
Inside KELOLAND: 2022 Rewind
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 2022 brought a variety of headlines to KELOLAND from impeachment to two Derechos and nearly everything in between. In this edition of Inside KELOLAND, we look back on some of the top-viewed stories of the past year. Stories featured:. Oregon couple moves to South...
gowatertown.net
Crashes near Canton, Marty leave two people dead
CANTON, S.D. – One person died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night seven miles west of Canton. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. The Highway Patrol says a Saturn car was southbound...
