Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

No travel advised in Sioux Falls; Interstates closed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks day two of a major winter storm in southern and eastern KELOLAND. Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain at times continues to move north into southeastern KELOLAND. All Sanford Health Sioux Falls metro clinics will be closing at 1 p.m. Tuesday due...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

What if the Sioux Falls area gets 12 inches of snow?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND meteorologists have predicted a possible 10 to 16 inches of snow for the Sioux Falls area today and into tomorrow. Meteorologist Brian Karstens said it’s possible the city could get 15 inches by Wednesday (Jan. 4) evening. That’s based on one weather model.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Positivity in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – We wanted to start 2023 off by putting a smile on your face, so we are taking a look back at some of last year’s positively KELOLAND stories. One storm event many people in KELOLAND won’t forget is a tornado that tore through Castlewood in May.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Area Metro shut down Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Area Metro announced Tuesday all routes are suspended due to weather. The city said the routes will be suspended until further notice.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls snow removal crews are prepared and on the streets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With more than a foot of snow in the forecast for parts of KELOLAND, street departments from Yankton to Mitchell to Sioux Falls are preparing for heavy snowfall. The plows and sand trucks are ready to go at the Sioux Falls Street Department. Crews...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

First baby of the year born at Avera

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Josh and Emily Schutte welcomed baby James into the world just after 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023. The healthy baby weighs 8 lbs and measures 19″ tall. Mom and dad are very excited to have their first child. “My due date...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

At $40/hr, snow removal companies struggle to find help

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This next round of winter weather is wearing on snow removal companies who’ve been swamped for weeks keeping up with continued snowfall across KELOLAND. For many companies, it’s hard work that’s being managed by a far smaller number of workers than they’d like....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

1 killed in New Year’s Eve crash; Snow, ice to strike KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 2, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead Saturday night. Police are investigating...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Warnings now posted for the first winter storm of 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter storm warnings have now been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The warning, which includes Sioux Falls. beings at noon on Monday and extends until 6:00 Tuesday evening. Just a few miles north of Sioux Falls, the winter storm warnings begin at 6:00 Monday morning. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 5 to 14 inches around Sioux Falls, and 10 to 18 inches in other parts of the listening area. The heaviest snowfall, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Shooting investigating underway in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is looking into reports of a possible New Year’s Day shooting. Gunshots were heard just before 3:00 Sunday morning in the 2000 block of South Lake Avenue. There are unconfirmed reports that a 25-year-old man was taken to the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Thunder brings higher snow amounts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the second time this winter season, claps of thunder could be heard as snow fell in the city. When thundersnow happens, you can expect higher snowfall rates and more snow. KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt said thundersnow is not uncommon and occurs much like...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Highlights of 2022; high hopes for 2023

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The holidays can be filled with distractions that often take our attention away from what’s truly important in life. But some flickers of self-reflection emerge as we enter this final weekend of 2022. We’re asking people in Sioux Falls what they’ll remember most...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: Sioux Area Metro service canceled due to weather conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Area Metro service is canceled for Tuesday. UPDATE: “With no travel advisories for Sioux Falls and the region, it is in the best interest of safety for our drivers and passengers to cancel Sioux Area Metro service Tuesday and encourage everyone to stay home,” said Robert Speeks, SAM general manager.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Heavy snow continues today in eastern and southern KELOLAND

Conditions continue to deteriorate in southeastern KELOLAND this morning as heavy snow rates of 1-3″ per hour move across the region. This was our view from our 41st LIVE CAM around 7am. Travel is not advised in the Sioux Falls area due to the wind, blowing snow, and near zero visibility in rural areas.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

First babies of 2023 welcomed at Sanford, Avera

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first babies of 2023 have arrived!. Over at Sanford Health, a baby girl was welcomed into the world at 12:26 this morning. Mom Karalynn Yost and dad Jaikob Week from Winner are excited to have their baby girl Haizley Raelynn with them to start the new year. She is the couple’s first baby.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

REACH Literacy over the years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A non-profit that helps adults and kids learn reading skills is expanding. Sherri Bloch and her husband Larry Budahl recently browsed the shelves at Reach Literacy for the first time. Not only did they donate books to the non-profit’s bookstore, but they also bought...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Inside KELOLAND: 2022 Rewind

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 2022 brought a variety of headlines to KELOLAND from impeachment to two Derechos and nearly everything in between. In this edition of Inside KELOLAND, we look back on some of the top-viewed stories of the past year. Stories featured:. Oregon couple moves to South...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Crashes near Canton, Marty leave two people dead

CANTON, S.D. – One person died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night seven miles west of Canton. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. The Highway Patrol says a Saturn car was southbound...
CANTON, SD

