If you haven't gotten on the Channing Wilson train yet, it's time to get your ass going. This guy is country-er than all get up, and with his powerful, gritty vocals and incredibly vivid songwriting, the Lafayette, Georgia native knows how to hit you where it hurts in his songs. Not to mention, the guy has been a songwriting mainstay in Nashville, writing Luke Combs' number one hit "She Got the Best of Me," and has written a number of […]

