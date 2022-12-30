One Ohio State Buckeyes football is taking his team's loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl way too hard and has been getting crushed for his actions afterwards. Early this morning, a Buckeyes fan took to Twitter and declared how much he hates Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles for missing what would have been the game-winning 50-yard field goal. He even posted a screenshot of Twitter DMs he sent to Ruggles, telling the kicker how much he hates him.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO