Denver, CO

Peter Parker
4d ago

I couldn't watch another season with Russell Wilson with the Broncos. what we're supposed to believe there will be a miracle turnaround next season🤣🤣🤣

...."G"....
4d ago

oh please, if you had his back he wouldn't be on his back. you're one of the reasons why he can't play, cuz you can't block..

Look: Tom Brady Furious With Teammate On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a critical game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Tampa Bay is currently trailing Carolina, 14-10, on Sunday afternoon. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is full of emotions on the field. The legendary NFL quarterback screamed at one of his wide receivers for stopping in...
Look: NFL Quarterback Was Booed Off The Field On Sunday

The Washington Commanders began Week 17 with a simple formula: Win their two remaining games and they're in the playoffs. But the Commanders' QB hasn't been playing well enough to make that a reality and the fans let him know it. Late in today's game against the Cleveland Browns, Commanders...
NFL World Wants Young Quarterback To Retire

Scary details have emerged from the concussion situation with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. According to a report, Tagovailoa was unable to remember some of his decisions in the Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers. "@JayGlazer adds that on Monday, when coach Mike McDaniel asked Tua why did he...
Ohio State Player Has 1-Word Message For Peach Bowl Refs

The year didn't end well for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes squandered a 14-point lead in Saturday's 42-41 Peach Bowl loss to Georgia. Ohio State's offense struggled down the stretch without Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game after a hard hit late in the third quarter. Despite initially throwing a flag, the referees decided not to call the Bulldogs for targeting.
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Look: Ohio State Fan Getting Crushed For Despicable Message

One Ohio State Buckeyes football is taking his team's loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl way too hard and has been getting crushed for his actions afterwards. Early this morning, a Buckeyes fan took to Twitter and declared how much he hates Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles for missing what would have been the game-winning 50-yard field goal. He even posted a screenshot of Twitter DMs he sent to Ruggles, telling the kicker how much he hates him.
Tua Tagovailoa Reportedly Makes Decision On Football Future

As the wider football world debates whether or not Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should continue playing football amid all of the concussions he's suffered, only Tua himself can decide whether he'll play when symptoms go away. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, Tua has already made that decision....
Look: Football World Is Praying For Ohio State Star

The football world is praying for an Ohio State star on Saturday evening. Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover has been transported to a local hospital. Stover was reportedly in serious pain on Saturday evening. Stover exited the first half of the game with an apparent injury. He did not return...
Look: Tom Brady Reacts To The Damar Hamlin Situation

The NFL world is still in shock after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. Tom Brady joined many concerned onlookers in sending his best wishes to Hamlin. "We're praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa," Brady wrote Tuesday morning. "Moments like this...
Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job

Now that Michigan’s season is over, another round of Jim Harbaugh rumors are kicking into high gear. The Denver Broncos are eyeing Harbaugh as a potential candidate for their head coach position, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Broncos are just one of “multiple” teams to do homework on Harbaugh... The post Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CJ Stroud Has Brutally Honest Admission On Peach Bowl Loss

C.J. Stroud played arguably the best game of his college career on Saturday night. Unfortunately, it ended in a loss. Ohio State fell to Georgia in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday night. The Buckeyes led for most of the contest, before giving up the lead late and failing to make a game-winning field goal attempt.
Look: Tom Brady Throws Longest Touchdown Pass In 5 Years

You're only as old as you feel. And when it comes to Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, that arm is feeling as good as ever. After connecting with Mike Evans on a deep ball touchdown, Brady completed his longest TD pass since Week 1 of 2017; tossing a pass that traveled 57.6 air yards.
Breaking: NFL Announces Decision On Bengals vs. Bills

Moments ago, the NFL announced that it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game this week. Monday night's showdown between the Bills and Bengals was suspended due to a heartbreaking incident involving Damar Hamlin. The former Pitt safety had to be transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center because he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field.
NFL World Reacts To What Joe Theismann Said Sunday

It's not just Washington Commanders fans who seem frustrated with quarterback Carson Wentz this afternoon. Former Washington quarterback turned NFL broadcaster Joe Theismann doesn't appear to be a huge Wentz fan either. While the home crowd openly called for Taylor Heinicke to replace the veteran signal caller after he threw...
Video Of Patrick Mahomes Catching His Own Pass Goes Viral

Every week of Patrick Mahomes playing quarterback raises the potential for something to happen that we've never seen before. Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos was yet another. On their opening drive, facing 2nd and 7, Mahomes tried to throw a pass downfield only for a Broncos defender to swat...
