After an 18-year health battle, Christ patient receives a new heart

Terri Cecere wakes up each morning on war footing.

A heart transplant recipient, recovery is her top focus and with the help of her husband George − who has been by her side every step of the way throughout her 18-year journey with heart failure − she sees incremental improvement each day.

Her determination is propelling her strong recovery, her doctors say. Still, through that laser-like focus, there are moments when she and George feel the full weight of the last few months.

And in those moments, they exude transcendent gratitude.

"We still look at each other once in awhile in the middle of watching a movie or doing normal activities and say 'Wow, this is surreal,'" George Cecere said. "She actually has a new heart beating in her chest."

Expansion:Christ Hospital adds heart transplant program

'I can't believe you're standing here.'

Cecere received Christ's first heart transplant under a program launched by the hospital in October.

Dr. Geetha Bhat and Dr. Robert Dowling, two nationally-recognized heart transplant specialists who together have performed thousands of open heart procedures, were recruited to lead the program.

A heart transplant program at Christ had been talked about for years. Locally, the University of Cincinnati Medical Center also provides adult heart transplants while Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center performs the procedure for pediatric patients.

Christ's program came along at the right time for Cecere.

Cecere, who battled non-Hodgkin's lymphoma as a teenager, was first diagnosed with heart failure in 2003. She developed a bad cough and she would often wake up in the middle of the night gasping for breath. Though she now lives nearly 50 miles from Cincinnati in Centerville, at the time she was living further away in Lexington, Ky., and was receiving treatment there.

She relapsed after two years of treatment and after consulting with her family, decided to seek out some help from a heart failure specialist. She connected with Dr. Lynne Wagoner, who previously led the University of Cincinnati's heart failure and transplant program, and Dr. Tom O'Brien, who was completing a fellowship under Dr. Wagoner at the time. When Wagoner left for another hospital, Cecere stuck with O'Brien and he continued heart failure consultation with her over the next 16 years.

O'Brien arrived at Christ Hospital in 2009 and Cecere, despite moving to a number of different cities outside of Ohio, continued to seek care from the cardiologist. When O'Brien noticed Cecere's heart functions continued to decline over the past year, eventually reaching severe levels over the summer, he started to go over her options with her. Those conversations continued into the fall.

O'Brien didn't sugarcoat how serious her heart failure had become.

"I asked if I have to have a transplant, where would I go for that, because I knew at that time Christ wasn't doing transplants," Cecere recalled. "(O'Brien) said, 'Well you can go here, here, or here,' or he said 'Actually we have applied for approval to start doing transplants and we hope to know by the end of October. They knew by the end of that week that they had been approved."

After some testing qualified Cecere for a transplant, she continued with O'Brien's consultation and met with other members of Christ's team.

"I met with Dr. Dowling in October and he told me 'I can't believe you're standing here, these numbers are not good at all," Cecere said. "And I really liked him and felt comfortable with him."

Cecere was officially listed on the United Network for Organ Sharing heart transplant list on Nov. 1. Three days later, a match was found for her procedure.

"(Terri) has been on the cusp of things new as they've evolved in the treatment for heart failure," O'Brien said. "And it's just worked out that way, blessed I would call it. ...It goes to her credit for being so positive and trusting. I think it goes a long way for someone to have such an optimistic view of life that really helps them through this journey because it's not an easy one. And she and George both have been tremendous facing it head on, looking for success."

After a successful surgery, Cecere was discharged from the hospital on Dec. 2 to cheers from staff members at Christ. She continues to recover at home.

More heart transplant options help the region, director says

Before coming to Cincinnati, Bhat, the director of Christ's program, and Dowling, the surgical director of the new program, worked together at Jewish Hospital at the University of Louisville and Penn State Health's Milton Hershey Medical Center.

"This is our third journey together," Bhat, who completed her training at the University of Cincinnati, said. "Between the two of us, we have more than 50 years of experience in heart transplantation. (Dowling) from a surgical standpoint and me from a medical standpoint."

When Dowling received a call about potentially coming to Cincinnati, he said he looked up the numbers and found a gap locally for heart failure care.

"I actually did the homework, I looked at every city east of the Mississippi of similar population and every one has at least two heart transplant programs, if not three in that area," Dowling said.

The new program anticipates performing at least 10 transplants in the first year depending on a number of factors. The amount of transplants will increase once the hospital receives Medicare approval for the procedure. In the short and long term, Bhat says the addition of the program will improve the quality of life in the region.

"It's an exciting time for both Christ Hospital as well as the community in Cincinnati because we want to do something that potentially improves the survival as well as the quality of life for patients of heart failure," Bhat said.

Cecere becomes emotional when thinking about the selfless act a donor made to give her a new life. She said her recovery is going well and she feels a little stronger each day, able to gradually do more over time. And when she wants to reflect on her journey, she places her hand on her chest to feel the heartbeat. That simple beat means everything to her.

"It's been a long time since I could do that," she said.