Ringing in the new year: AU Eagles pick up where they left off with win over Michigan Tech

By Mike Buettner
The Times-Gazette
 4 days ago
ASHLAND — No holiday letdown here.

The Ashland University women’s basketball team returned to the Kates Gymnasium court Thursday evening with another dominating performance, routing Michigan Tech 77-49 in an important in-region non-conference game.

Coming off the NCAA-mandated one-week break for Christmas, the No. 2 Eagles resumed right where they left off, improving to 13-0 while dropping Michigan Tech to 10-3.

“Michigan Tech is an incredibly well-coached team with a lot of talent,” AU coach Kari Pickens said. “I was really proud of how well our team came out and performed for 40 minutes, and how purposeful we were from start to finish. I thought we dominated the details really well.

“We had a really tough practice our first day back, and even with that you could tell they were locked in and ready for a really big game, which I thought showed on the scoreboard at the end.”

The Eagles scored 10 of the game’s first 12 points, then kept steadily building the lead. Up 20-14 after one quarter, the second and third periods really made the difference.

Back-to-back-to-back three pointers by Morgan Yoder, Annie Roshak and Hallie Heidemann sent AU to the halftime break with a 41-24 advantage.

A 24-8 surge that started in the third quarter and went into the early part of the fourth quarter gave AU its biggest lead at 70-38.

The Eagles kept their perfect record intact by relying on a relentless formula that has worked so well this season – efficient offense, tough defense and big contributions from an incredibly deep bench.

The AU defense limited the Huskies to 32 percent from the floor and 5-of-25 from behind the arc. The Eagles forced 15 Tech turnovers that they converted into 20 points, and outrebounded the Huskies by a 42-31 margin.

During the second and third quarters, which saw AU overpower the Huskies 43-21, the Eagles limited Tech to just seven total field goals and 25 percent shooting.

“(Tech was) maybe taking shots that were a little different because of our denial,” Pickens said. “We were forcing them to do things that maybe they just don’t typically do against other teams. I thought we communicated really well and I thought we played with an intensity.”

On offense, Michigan Tech’s good transition defense forced the Eagles to run a lot of half-court offense. But AU shot 57 percent from the field through three quarters, 42 percent from three-point range and 81 percent from the foul line.

Sophomore point guard Yoder guided that productive offense, scoring nine points (three three-pointers), with three assists and just one turnover, while also spearheading the defensive effort.

“When we’re just being purposeful and taking care of the ball, when we play our pace and our style, take the shots within our offense, we’re a really hard team to beat,” Yoder said. “We can get high percentage shots and that’s really good.”

While Roshak led the Eagles with 16 points, 10 different players contributed to the scoring. Nine different players grabbed rebounds (Zoe Miller and Heidemann each had a game-high eight), eight different players had assists, and five different players had steals (Heidemann led in both categories with four and three, respectively.

Players coming off the bench scored 34 of Ashland’s 77 points, outscoring the Tech subs by the final margin of 28 points.

“We’re deep, that’s why we’re able to play as fast as we do and as hard as we do,” Roshak said. “We know the next man up is going to do the exact same thing as us, which is a really cool thing. It’s fun to play that way.”

Roshak also reached a scoring milestone in the win over Michigan Tech. Her 16 points gave her 1,503 for her career as she became just the eighth player in program history to reach 1,500 career points.

The senior forward got most of her points against the Huskies in a little different way than her usual strong post-up game, driving to the basket from the foul line area and knocking down her one three-point attempt.

“I think that was just the position I ended up in a little bit more than down low,” Roshak said. “Being able to be a little crafty at the top of the key, I like that. Taking what the defense gives you game after game is the key to that.”

Miller was the only other Eagle to reach double figures, coming off the bench to score 15 points to go with her eight rebounds.

“Coach J (assistant Jenna Kotas) was saying we need to nickname her the silent assassin,” Pickens said. “Because you get done and look and she has a quiet 15 points. Where did that come from?

“She’s just been really coachable. She’s started, she’s come off the bench, she’s played a variety of roles. She’s always ready to do whatever we ask her to do.”

The Eagles will finish the 2022 portion of their schedule at 2 p.m. Saturday with a trip to West Liberty (6-4) for the last non-conference game of the regular season.

The Times-Gazette

