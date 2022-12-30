ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Elderly woman found dead in burning NE Atlanta apartment

ATLANTA - A woman was found dead inside a northeast Atlanta apartment after a fire on Monday evening. The flames broke out just before 9 p.m. at an apartment complex located at Lakemoore Drive NE near Roswell Road. Fire officials say they arrived to find flames shooting out of the...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest made in murder of Fulton County deputy found shot in car

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators have made an arrest in the murder of a Fulton County deputy found shot to death in his car in northwest Atlanta. At a press conference Tuesday, officials with the Atlanta Police Department and Mayor Andre Dickens said 26-year-old Alton Oliver was identified, arrested, and charged Monday for the shooting death of 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 80-year-old Snellville found after day of driving around, police say

SNELLVILLE, Ga. – Police say an 80-year-old Snellville man, who was last spotted in Stockbridge and Coweta County, may be driving around metro Atlanta, the Snellville Police Department says. Robert Sellers is considered a missing endangered adult, police say. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or...
SNELLVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Homeowner fighting to dismiss parking tickets he says are invalid

It's a headache many in the city of Atlanta deal with parking tickets, but one man say he was hit with a bogus ticket for parking right in front of his Ansley Park Home. The homeowner says a permit is not needed to park there but that didn't stop ATL Plus from slapping him and his guest with a fine.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man charged in deadly stabbing of Buckhead grandmother heading to court for bond hearing

ATLANTA - The man charged in the brutal stabbing death of a Buckhead grandmother could find out if he'll be granted bond on Tuesday. Police found 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles dead with "multiple lacerations" on Dec. 10 in her home on Paces West Terrace. Police announced last month that investigators arrested and charged 23-year-old Antonio Brown for Bowles' murder.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

No bond for tire store customer accused of killing employee

A tragic mistake in DeKalb County leads to an employee being shot and killed outside a tire store. Now the customer who police say fired the weapon faces a murder charge. The suspect made his first court appearance Monday.
11Alive

Human remains, gun found in Atlanta woods: Police

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after human remains were found in the woods near Imperial Circle. On Saturday, officers were sent to investigate the wooded area after a caller claimed they discovered human remains. Officers met with the caller who told police they stumbled upon what appeared to be a shotgun laying next to the remains.
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA

