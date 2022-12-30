Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Overnight motorcycle crash shut down Hwy 78 and critically injured the rider
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 2, 2023) A single vehicle motorcycle crash at about 10:44 p.m. Jan. 1, 2023 on Highway 78 just east of Troy Smith/Rowe Road in Walton County resulted in critical injuries to rider. According to Georgia State Patrol TFC 2 J. Jeffrey, the motorcycle rider was traveling...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man killed in wreck while fleeing from Habersham County authorities
A Gainesville man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Habersham County early Tuesday morning while allegedly fleeing from authorities in the county. According to a press release from the Georgia State Patrol, William Timothy Myers, 34, was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on J Warren Road just after midnight.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Medical emergency causes crash on Highway 78 in Loganville Tuesday
LOGANVILLE, GA (Jan. 3, 2023) A driver was taken to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency that resulted in a two-car crash on Highway 78 in Loganville Tuesday morning. “A driver appeared to have a medical emergency and grazed a second car before striking a guide wire, causing the...
2 killed, several injured in DeKalb County crash, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed and several others were hurt in a crash that happened New Year's Day, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Police Department. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. along I-20 eastbound near Turner Hill Road, according to the...
WXIA 11 Alive
East Point chase ends with arrest of suspect with multiple felony warrants: GSP
EAST POINT, Ga. — A wild police chase in East Point that was caught on video and posted on social media Monday ended with the arrest of a suspect facing multiple felony warrants, the Georgia State Patrol said. The social media accounts of Georgia Followers posted the video, which...
fox5atlanta.com
Elderly woman found dead in burning NE Atlanta apartment
ATLANTA - A woman was found dead inside a northeast Atlanta apartment after a fire on Monday evening. The flames broke out just before 9 p.m. at an apartment complex located at Lakemoore Drive NE near Roswell Road. Fire officials say they arrived to find flames shooting out of the...
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest made in murder of Fulton County deputy found shot in car
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators have made an arrest in the murder of a Fulton County deputy found shot to death in his car in northwest Atlanta. At a press conference Tuesday, officials with the Atlanta Police Department and Mayor Andre Dickens said 26-year-old Alton Oliver was identified, arrested, and charged Monday for the shooting death of 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 80-year-old Snellville found after day of driving around, police say
SNELLVILLE, Ga. – Police say an 80-year-old Snellville man, who was last spotted in Stockbridge and Coweta County, may be driving around metro Atlanta, the Snellville Police Department says. Robert Sellers is considered a missing endangered adult, police say. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or...
APD finds hundreds of shall casings, seize 16 guns after reports of shooting in the streets on NYE
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said multiple gunmen are on the run after police got reports of gunfire in the street on New Year’s Eve and officers found hundreds of bullet casings in the area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers responded to reports...
fox5atlanta.com
Homeowner fighting to dismiss parking tickets he says are invalid
It's a headache many in the city of Atlanta deal with parking tickets, but one man say he was hit with a bogus ticket for parking right in front of his Ansley Park Home. The homeowner says a permit is not needed to park there but that didn't stop ATL Plus from slapping him and his guest with a fine.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in Clayton County SWAT standoff held girlfriend, baby hostage, police say
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A SWAT standoff inside a College Park apartment complex off of Camp Creek Parkway Monday evening startled some neighbors as police were called to a hostage situation. According to College Park police, a man identified as Jakari Tuquan Smith had locked his girlfriend and newborn child...
Missing 28-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in west Georgia
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Cedartown, according to Georgia State Patrol. Troopers say on Sunday, Dec. 26, a pedestrian was walking southbound on the east shoulder of Ga. 1 going towards Cedartown. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
fox5atlanta.com
Officers shoot Mableton man walking around neighborhood with gun, GBI says
MABLETON, Ga. - A man was shot by a Cobb County police officers during a confrontation that prompted a SWAT standoff in Mableton on New Year’s Day, says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Officers were called to David Lane in Mableton around 7:47 p.m. Monday after receiving a report...
Customer shoots, kills tire shop employee he thought was stealing his car, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another currently behind bars after a shooting at a tire shop Saturday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. DeKalb County Police responded to a person shot call at the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial...
fox5atlanta.com
Man charged in deadly stabbing of Buckhead grandmother heading to court for bond hearing
ATLANTA - The man charged in the brutal stabbing death of a Buckhead grandmother could find out if he'll be granted bond on Tuesday. Police found 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles dead with "multiple lacerations" on Dec. 10 in her home on Paces West Terrace. Police announced last month that investigators arrested and charged 23-year-old Antonio Brown for Bowles' murder.
Deputies warn residents of pine straw scams in metro Atlanta
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office wants residents to be on the lookout for a pine straw scam happening in some neighborhoods. Authorities said last week the office received some calls about the scam who said the perpetrators would go door to door trying to sell pine straw.
fox5atlanta.com
No bond for tire store customer accused of killing employee
A tragic mistake in DeKalb County leads to an employee being shot and killed outside a tire store. Now the customer who police say fired the weapon faces a murder charge. The suspect made his first court appearance Monday.
fox5atlanta.com
Memorial grows for DeKalb County tire shop employee shot and killed on New Year's Eve
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Bond was denied Monday for the man accused of shooting and killing a Tires Plus employee as the worker test drove his car. The murder suspect said he thought the employee was stealing his car when he opened fire. The deadly shooting happened New Year's Eve...
Human remains, gun found in Atlanta woods: Police
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after human remains were found in the woods near Imperial Circle. On Saturday, officers were sent to investigate the wooded area after a caller claimed they discovered human remains. Officers met with the caller who told police they stumbled upon what appeared to be a shotgun laying next to the remains.
wrganews.com
Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
