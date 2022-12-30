ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis leads Memphis over South Florida 93-86 in AAC opener

By Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 24 points and Memphis defeated South Florida 93-86 in an American Athletic Conference opener on Thursday night.

Davis also had nine assists and five steals for the Tigers (11-3). DeAndre Williams scored 16 points with seven rebounds. Alex Lomax contributed 16 points and six assists.

Serrel Smith Jr. led the way for the Bulls (7-7) with 21 points. Tyler Harris added 17 points. Keyshawn Bryant finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Bulls.

Memphis entered halftime tied with South Florida 46-46. Memphis took the lead for good with 2:22 left in the second half on a 3-pointer from Davis to make it an 82-81 game.

NEXT UP

Memphis plays Sunday against Tulane on the road, while South Florida hosts Temple on Wednesday.

