Gyms and health shops are busy following New Year's resolutions
CHICO, Calif. - New year, same old resolution according to surveys put out by Statista. For the third year in a row, exercise, diet and losing weight were the top resolutions for Americans. Action News Now went to local fitness centers and health shops to see how this popular resolution...
All PG&E customers near Oroville restored power
OROVILLE, Calif. - 10:36 A.M. UPDATE: Power has been restored to all customers in the Oroville area Tuesday morning. The power outage left 1,500 customers without power Tuesday morning. The outage was along Highway 162 and Miners Ranch Road east of Oroville. The lights went out just after 4 a.m.
First responders encourage flooded road safety
Flooded Roads have Butte County first responders ready for water rescues and encourage drivers to avoid flooded roadways. Flooded Roads have Butte County first responders ready for water rescues and encourage drivers to avoid flooded roadways.
Person found dead near Chico’s Butte County Library parking lot
CHICO, Calif. - A person was found dead in the parking lot area of the Butte County Library in Chico Monday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said they responded to the library on Sherman Avenue around 7:20 a.m. after a security officer found the person and requested medical attention.
Rental pickup truck catches on fire on Highway 99
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - Northbound Highway 99 south of Chico was down to one lane after a pickup truck caught on fire Monday afternoon. The fire was at the intersection of Highway 99 and Neal Road. It broke out just after 12:15 p.m. The truck was fully...
Butte Strong Fund to focus on 2 categories in its final year
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The North Valley Community Foundation’s (NVCF) Butte Strong Fund will focus its final year of grants on housing and health and wellness. The NVCF says there will be four cycles with defined application periods for large grants in 2023. In the first quarter, the housing...
Families in Gridley shocked at officer-involved shooting
GRIDLEY, Calif. - Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey says one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Gridley. It happened off of Magnolia St. between Kentucky St. and Ohio St. Ramsey tells Action News Now it happened down an alleyway surrounded by homes. “At first, I was thinking...
Butte County Public Works expands Honcut Highway closure
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Public works has expanded the road closure on Lower Honcut Highway, according to the Butte County Public Works closures map. Lower Honcut Highway is now closed from Highway 70 to La Porte Road due to flooding. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep...
Elected Butte County officials sworn into office Monday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Newly elected and re-elected Butte County officials took the oath of office on Monday. This includes new Clerk-Recorder Keaton Denlay, replacing Candace Grubbs after her 36 years of service. The new Butte County Assessor Alyssa Douglas and newly-elected District 2 Supervisor Peter Durfee took the oath...
Police investigating 3 reports of shots fired on New Year’s Day in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - 6:30 P.M. UPDATED - Red Bluff Police Department is investigating three reports of shots fired early on New Year's Day. Police say they believe two reports may be connected. An officer told Action News Now that a drive by shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday. Sgt....
Here are your 2022 CA Circuit Finals highlights
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A SOLD OUT performance capped the final night of the PRCA California Circuit Finals RAM Rodeo in Red Bluff Saturday, December 31, 2022. It was the Red Bluff Round-Up's third year as the host rodeo for the finals, a big success. More than 2,000 tickets were...
Chico High Grad wins rugby national championship with Cal Poly Humboldt
CHICO, Calif. - Cal Poly Humboldt's Men's Rugby team won its first-ever national championship. Among those who lifted the Cohen Cup, Chico High Grad Bryce Darlington. "We knew a big win was coming," he beamed. "We just had to work for it." Darlington didn't see a lot of playing time...
