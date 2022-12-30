Home Depot co-founder laments state of US while bashing Biden and 'woke' movement

A Home Depot co-founder said socialism , the " woke " movement, and President Joe Biden have destroyed the country.

Bernie Marcus, 93, presented a pessimistic view of the world in an interview with the Financial Times . In it, he argued that his business would have never experienced success had the conditions in his day been like those of today.

He said he was worried about capitalism in general and argued that socialism and a crumbling work ethic were ruining the country.

“I’m worried about capitalism,” Marcus told the outlet in a video interview. “Capitalism is the basis of Home Depot, [and] millions of people have earned this success and had success. I’m talking manufacturers, vendors and distributors, and people that work for us [who have been] able to enrich themselves by the journey of Home Depot. That’s the success. That’s why capitalism works.”

He said he sees socialism as the antithesis of this.

“Nobody works," he argued. "Nobody gives a damn. ‘Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work — I’m too lazy. I’m too fat. I’m too stupid.’”

In line with his previous conservative remarks, Marcus lamented the state of American culture and the economy and decried the woke movement.

“We used to have free speech here. We don’t have it,” he said. “The woke people have taken over the world. You know, I imagine today they can’t attack me. I’m 93. Who gives a crap about Bernie Marcus?”

Marcus didn't hold back when talking about Biden and called him "the worst president in the history of this country."

Wanting to see him replaced, Marcus has contributed heavily to former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

“I give money to them because I hope they’re going to do the right thing,” he said. Trump’s policies were “spot on,” he added.

“It’s going to be very interesting in ‘24 because I think that DeSantis will challenge him," Marcus said. "And may the better man win.”

Marcus has been outspoken about his conservative views. He vocally supported Trump's successful bid for president in 2016. His support for the former president led to widespread left-wing calls for a boycott, which apparently never panned out — Home Depot's estimated annual revenue is around $150 billion.