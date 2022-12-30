ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Home Depot co-founder laments state of US while bashing Biden and 'woke' movement

By Brady Knox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20fvvt_0jyHoAvr00

A Home Depot co-founder said socialism , the " woke " movement, and President Joe Biden have destroyed the country.

Bernie Marcus, 93, presented a pessimistic view of the world in an interview with the Financial Times . In it, he argued that his business would have never experienced success had the conditions in his day been like those of today.

He said he was worried about capitalism in general and argued that socialism and a crumbling work ethic were ruining the country.

“I’m worried about capitalism,” Marcus told the outlet in a video interview. “Capitalism is the basis of Home Depot, [and] millions of people have earned this success and had success. I’m talking manufacturers, vendors and distributors, and people that work for us [who have been] able to enrich themselves by the journey of Home Depot. That’s the success. That’s why capitalism works.”

HOME DEPOT WALKS BACK PAMPHLET THAT URGED EMPLOYEES TO 'CHECK' WHITE PRIVILEGE

He said he sees socialism as the antithesis of this.

“Nobody works," he argued. "Nobody gives a damn. ‘Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work — I’m too lazy. I’m too fat. I’m too stupid.’”

In line with his previous conservative remarks, Marcus lamented the state of American culture and the economy and decried the woke movement.

“We used to have free speech here. We don’t have it,” he said. “The woke people have taken over the world. You know, I imagine today they can’t attack me. I’m 93. Who gives a crap about Bernie Marcus?”

Marcus didn't hold back when talking about Biden and called him "the worst president in the history of this country."

Wanting to see him replaced, Marcus has contributed heavily to former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

“I give money to them because I hope they’re going to do the right thing,” he said. Trump’s policies were “spot on,” he added.

“It’s going to be very interesting in ‘24 because I think that DeSantis will challenge him," Marcus said. "And may the better man win.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Marcus has been outspoken about his conservative views. He vocally supported Trump's successful bid for president in 2016. His support for the former president led to widespread left-wing calls for a boycott, which apparently never panned out — Home Depot's estimated annual revenue is around $150 billion.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
coinchapter.com

Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
Rolling Stone

Jan. 6 Committee Says McCarthy, Jordan, Other Republicans Should Be Investigated

The Jan. 6 committee voted on Monday to refer former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice on four criminal charges. It also announced that it will refer four Republican members of the House to the Congressional Ethics Committee for failing to comply with committee subpoenas, including prospective Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The three other House members referred to the Ethics Committee are Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), and Scott Perry (R-Pa.). In the introduction to its final report, the committee states that “their willful noncompliance violates multiple standards of conduct and subjects them to discipline.” The committee was...
SheKnows

Donald Trump Was Reportedly Behind Melania's Snub of Inviting Jill Biden to the White House for Tea

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After Joe Biden was elected president in 2020, the transition of power was supposed to begin. If anyone remembers that time, Donald Trump made it very difficult for the incoming administration to get their jobs done, and he’s reportedly the reason why former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t uphold the tradition of welcoming the incoming First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, to the White House.  It was Melania’s former aide Stephanie Grisham, author of I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw...
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
267K+
Followers
74K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy