ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas women’s basketball drops SEC opener to LSU

By arkansasrazorbacks.com
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aImxY_0jyHneBK00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 24/22 Arkansas women’s basketball team (13-3) was unable to overcome a tough shooting night, dropping to No. 9/9 LSU (13-0) in the SEC opener, 69-45. The Razorbacks shot 27.9 percent from the field, while holding LSU to 34 percent, but the difference in the game was the rebounding, as the Razorbacks were outrebounded, 62-30. Samara Spencer led the game with 17 points.

Arkansas took an early lead, 5-4, after a Makayla Daniels triple. The Razorbacks then hit only one of its next seven field goals, but kept LSU empty on the other end, as Arkansas led 7-6 at the media timeout. LSU retook the lead off a third-chance layup. As Arkansas hit a scoring drought for over five minutes, LSU scored eight unanswered points, but Daniels helped the Razorbacks get out of the long drought following a fastbreak layup off a steal. Arkansas came up with a stop on the other end, as LSU had the 14-9 advantage after one quarter.

LSU opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer, which sparked a 7-0 run, as the Tigers led 21-9 with 8:28 left in the second quarter. Erynn Barnum got the Razorbacks on the board two minutes into the quarter with a layup. After Arkansas’ first offensive rebound of the night, Spencer capitalized with a 3-pointer and followed with a layup to cut the Tigers’ lead to seven. After two LSU triples, the Tigers had the 14-point edge, 32-18, with less than three minutes left in the half. After a few free throws and a Maryam Dauda triple, Arkansas cut the lead under 10, 34-25, with under a minute to go in the half. LSU would make their next to baskets to take the 38-25 advantage into halftime.

Spencer opened the second half with two triples to cut the lead down to nine. LSU would keep going to work, extending their lead to 14 four minutes into the quarter, but a Daniels 3-pointer followed by a Barnum layup cut the deficit back to 10 with five minutes and some change to work with in the third quarter. Arkansas hit another drought, which allowed LSU to go on a 6-0 run with under three minutes to pay in the quarter. LSU closed out the quarter on a 5-2 run to take the 55-38 advantage going into the final 10 minutes of action.

LSU outscored Arkansas 14-7 in the fourth quarter, with Chrissy Carr tallying six of the Razorbacks’ seven in that quarter, all off layups. Arkansas went on to lose its third straight game, 69-45.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

  • Spencer led the way with 17 points off 7-of-12 shooting
  • On her birthday, Daniels delivered 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals
  • Barnum tallied seven points and four rebounds
  • Jersey Wolfenbarger registered six rebounds off the bench
  • Arkansas held LSU, the best scoring offense in the country, to 69 points, which is the second lowest amount they have been able to score all year

UP NEXT

Arkansas will hit the road for their first SEC road contest, as well as first game of 2023 on Sunday, Jan. 1 against Kentucky. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. Central Time with the game streamed on SEC Network+.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
footballscoop.com

Arkansas reportedly hiring assistant away from Florida State

Florida State defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Marcus Woodson is set to join the Arkansas coaching staff, according to reports from 247Sports and On3 on Monday. Head Hog Sam Pittman hired UCF defensive coordinator to the same spot when Barry Odom took the UNLV head coaching position, and it's expected Woodson will come aboard to help Williams implement his scheme.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

The Challenge Moses Moody’s Father Gave Eric Musselman

When Arkansas basketball fans watch this year’s team, they’re being treated to an aggressive, high-flying and uber-exciting style of play. Ricky Council IV throwing down reverse alley-oop dunks, Trevon Brazile leaving hall of famer Vince Carter speechless after a disrespectful tomahawk slam and guys like Anthony Black or Devo Davis harassing opposing guards from sideline-to-sideline are all signature moments for this season’s team and conference play hasn’t even started.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023

ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
ARKANSAS STATE
thv11.com

Fireworks banned on NYE in these Arkansas cities

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KTLO

Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns

On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Different Arkansas voices speak on prison and jail overcrowding

A sheriff and two lawmakers from different parties shared their perspectives on prison and jail overcrowding in Arkansas. Exiting Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Democratic State Sen. Greg Leding, and Republican State Sen. Bart Hester each sat down with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record to discuss what they want to see the state do about the issue. Watch the video above to see the interviews.
ARKANSAS STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic getaways in eureka springs arkansas

Eureka Springs, Arkansas is a charming small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The town is known for its Victorian-style architecture and its many natural springs. Because of its natural beauty and its many romantic features, Eureka Springs is a popular destination for couples looking for a romantic getaway. There...
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
5newsonline.com

Multiple crashes slow traffic on I-49 in Washington County

WINSLOW, Ark. — As rain makes its way into our area, multiple crashes have been reported on Interstate 49 in Washington County Monday, Jan. 2. One crash that is slowing all southbound traffic is just south of Devils Den Road near Winslow on I-49. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) is reporting that a tractor-trailer was involved in this crash.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy