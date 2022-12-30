ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

CBU delays classes due to burst pipes on campus

By Ashley Paul
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fjisD_0jyHnaeQ00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Water mains are fixed and business is nearly back to normal for most of the city, but some spots are still recovering from the effects of last week’s storm.

Among them is Christian Brothers University. According to the school, several buildings were damaged due to water main breaks, including a dorm building.

Students living in the impacted dorm will be relocated, and the start of classes will be delayed to accommodate them. Meanwhile, the school is left picking up the pieces and the price tag.

It may be a wet day outside Christian Brother’s University, but inside is no different.

The school sent out a memo to the CBU Campus Community, alerting them that multiple pipes had burst in several campus buildings and student residential facilities.

This, like so many other spots across the city, is the result of multiple days where temperatures hit below freezing. As crews work to repair damages ahead of the new semester, no one is permitted on campus.

Exactly how long that could take is unclear, prompting the school to send another notice. CBU notified students that the start of the 2023 spring semester would be delayed from January 9 th to January 17 th .

The new date excludes the Nursing and Physicians Assistant programs. CBU is hardly the only area in Memphis impacted badly by the storm.

As a preliminary damage estimate adds up to millions, and according to a letter by State Representative Steve Cohen, damages at CBU alone are approximately $1.5 million.

In his letter, Rep. Cohen asks Governor Bill Lee to allocate FEMA funding to help cover these costs.

Cohen said, “This winter storm caused record-breaking damage and left thousands of residents without power at the height of the storm. It also resulted in the flooding of an entire college dormitory at Christian Brothers University.”

In a statement from CBU President Dave Archer, he promises “To communicate to the community any additional updates as they arise.”

In a release from Christian Brothers, they said detailed information would be sent to faculty and students directly impacted by the damage.

They did not respond when asked how many students were impacted and where they would be relocated.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Businesses along river hope rain makes up for months of drought

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Mother Nature is expected to dump up to three inches of rain in some parts of the Mid-South, some say we need it to make up for the months of drought. The boats were comfortably sitting in the water at the Mud Island Marina on Monday. It’s far cry from what […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Flash flooding occurs across Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis and surrounding areas were placed under a flash flood warning Tuesday after severe storms moved into the Mid-South. Traffic in both directions was at a standstill for nearly three hours on I-55 between Crump and McLemore due to flooding. Daryl Nowley’s is a trucker from Collierville and his delivery to Austin, […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Possible tornado causes tree damage in Haywood County, Tennessee

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A possible weak tornado touched down in Haywood County, Tennessee early Tuesday morning. Debris was detected by weather radar just before 2:30am south of Brownsville. While no one actually reported seeing a tornado, this type of debris signature is typically associated with a weak tornado. Reports...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

COVID rent relief plan ending soon in Tenn.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The federal rent relief program comes to an end on Friday, January 6, in Tennessee; it’s known as the “COVID-19 Rent Relief Program.”. The money has been crucial to keeping people housed during the pandemic, and it comes at a time when thousands face evictions across the country.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATN Local Memphis

What Methodist's split with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee means for those under their coverage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After failing to reach an agreement, several Memphians may need to seek different health care options. For those with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee you will no longer be covered at several Methodist Le Bonheur Health Care locations. The two entities had been in negotiations for over a month, but did not finalize a new contract by the Dec. 31 deadline.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Methodist out of network after Blue Cross deal stalls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, you will no longer be covered at Methodist healthcare facilities. That also includes Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. BlueCross released a statement saying in part: “The rates Methodist Le Bonheur healthcare system charged us were significantly higher than our average rates for other facilities in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crash on Shelby Drive leaves 4 in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured in an early morning crash in Shelby County on Monday. It happened on Shelby Drive near Long Creek Road around 2:20 a.m. Three people were taken to Regional One and the fourth crash victim was taken to Methodist University. Shelby County deputies say all four victims are in […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

What’s open, closed on Monday

State and local government offices are closed Monday for the New Year’s holiday. That includes the DeSoto County Administration Building, Animal Shelter and county courts. The Monday closure is due to New Year’s Day having fallen on Sunday. In Southaven, city offices and other non-emergency public facilities are...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

MLGW: Boil Water Advisory lifted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The boil water advisory in Memphis has been lifted, MLGW announced Thursday. In a tweet, the utility company said that Boil Water Advisory is no longer in effect. Residents can now turn on water valves that have been closed. MLGW suggests that residents do following:
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Thousands flock to Beale Street to celebrate New Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tens of thousands of people flooded the streets of downtown Memphis to bring In the New Year, many of them on Beale Street. From the music to the food, the atmosphere was truly unmatched, and many said they had been longing for this experience. “Happy new year,” is a phrase that has become […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Nearly 50 seniors displaced after fire, how you can help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Water streamed down the building of Feels Like Home, an independent senior community in Hickory Hill. It wasn’t from Friday’s rain but from a massive Memphis Fire Department presence, after a fire Thursday night left the building at a total loss. The fire claimed...
MEMPHIS, TN
KSLA

Infant burned; 2 accused of failing to seek medical attention for the child

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A Memphis, Tenn., man is mourning the death of the infant son he never met. Memphis, Tenn., resident Kenneth Davis got a call about his son Nateo, who lived with his mother in Natchitoches. “I received a call from the detective saying that I was the legal guardian of my child Nateo and he told me my son had been deceased.”
NATCHITOCHES, LA
WREG

Boil-water order may be lifted after testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When will Memphis’ water be safe to drink? MLGW President Doug McGowen addressed that question at a news conference Wednesday. First, the water system has to be at full pressure. McGowen said that was happening beginning Wednesday. Next, teams have to go collect samples from across the system. The samples have to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man killed in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in Whitehaven on Monday night, police say. It happened around 9 p.m. on the 3500 block of Devon Drive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they have one man detained.
MEMPHIS, TN
straightarrownews.com

New Madrid: Midwest prepares for catastrophic earthquake

A large earthquake is bound to rock the Midwest. Experts just don’t know when. The New Madrid seismic zone is a cluster of fault lines that run through Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. It is the most active seismic area in the U.S., east of the Rockies. Every year, hundreds of small earthquakes occur in the zone.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

WREG

56K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy