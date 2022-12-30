CBU delays classes due to burst pipes on campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Water mains are fixed and business is nearly back to normal for most of the city, but some spots are still recovering from the effects of last week’s storm.

Among them is Christian Brothers University. According to the school, several buildings were damaged due to water main breaks, including a dorm building.

Students living in the impacted dorm will be relocated, and the start of classes will be delayed to accommodate them. Meanwhile, the school is left picking up the pieces and the price tag.

It may be a wet day outside Christian Brother’s University, but inside is no different.

The school sent out a memo to the CBU Campus Community, alerting them that multiple pipes had burst in several campus buildings and student residential facilities.

This, like so many other spots across the city, is the result of multiple days where temperatures hit below freezing. As crews work to repair damages ahead of the new semester, no one is permitted on campus.

Exactly how long that could take is unclear, prompting the school to send another notice. CBU notified students that the start of the 2023 spring semester would be delayed from January 9 th to January 17 th .

The new date excludes the Nursing and Physicians Assistant programs. CBU is hardly the only area in Memphis impacted badly by the storm.

As a preliminary damage estimate adds up to millions, and according to a letter by State Representative Steve Cohen, damages at CBU alone are approximately $1.5 million.

In his letter, Rep. Cohen asks Governor Bill Lee to allocate FEMA funding to help cover these costs.

Cohen said, “This winter storm caused record-breaking damage and left thousands of residents without power at the height of the storm. It also resulted in the flooding of an entire college dormitory at Christian Brothers University.”

In a statement from CBU President Dave Archer, he promises “To communicate to the community any additional updates as they arise.”

In a release from Christian Brothers, they said detailed information would be sent to faculty and students directly impacted by the damage.

They did not respond when asked how many students were impacted and where they would be relocated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.