ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Miami Herald

Bills-Bengals won’t resume this week after Hamlin cardiac arrest. Week 18 schedule unchanged

While the NFL world awaits an update on the status of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the league on Tuesday announced it would not resume the matchup this week. The NFL also said there are currently no changes to its Week 18 schedule, the final week of the regular season before NFL playoffs begin.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Tennessean

As Brad Gaines saw Damar Hamlin injury, he thought about Chucky Mullins — and Tee Higgins

Perhaps no one understands the agony Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins might have been feeling or was praying harder for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's recovery than Brad Gaines. Gaines found himself in an eerily similar situation to the incident that gripped the sports world when Hamlin collapsed on the field after tackling Higgins in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati. ...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy