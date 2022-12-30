ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

KSBW.com

California crab season finally opens but storm keeps fisherman in port

MONTEREY, Calif. — Commercial crab season opened in California on Saturday, but in Monterey, fishermen were keeping their vessels in port because of the storm. "If it's not one thing, it's another," said Gaspar Catanzaro with Monterey Fish Co. The commercial season opener has been delayed three times this...
MONTEREY, CA
bigsurkate.blog

Cal Trans Update #2 on Highway 1 closure

District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. MONTEREY / SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES – The current full closure of Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County is scheduled to remain in effect at least through Monday Jan. 2.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey Co. issues Level 1 activation for next approaching storm

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Monterey County's Emergency Operations Center has issued a Level 1 (High) activation beginning Wednesday, January 4 and is expected to run through the end of the storm. The department of is urging people to take precautions for the next storm as it's expected to bring potential for flooding and damaging winds. The post Monterey Co. issues Level 1 activation for next approaching storm appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Northbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz fully reopens

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, northbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz fully reopened across the San Lorenzo River. Drivers will encounter a continuing closure of the Ocean Street on-ramp to northbound Highway 1. This closure is expected to remain in effect over the next several days as a strong storm system makes its way over the Central Coast.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville officials: prepare for incoming storm

WATSONVILLE—As Watsonville residents on Monday shoveled mud from their homes and assessed damage from the storm that wrought havoc and destruction across Santa Cruz County, City officials were urging residents to prepare for the next deluge expected on Wednesday. “Prepare for flooding, and prepare for evacuation,” said City spokeswoman...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Tiffany T.

Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!

Santa Cruz is one of the most beautiful cities in California. There are so many things to do and see in downtown Santa Cruz. From oceanfront beaches to historic buildings, there’s something for everyone. One of the best ways to see what downtown has to offer is by taking a walking tour. You can learn about the history of the area or see some of the sights firsthand. No matter what your interests are, there’s bound to be something for you in downtown Santa Cruz. Read on for some fun activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Highway 1 on Big Sur coast reopens; Set to close again Wednesday

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Highway 1 along the Big Sur coast reopened on Tuesday after being closed for several days due to storm damage. As of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the highway from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to just south of Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn in Monterey County is fully reopened.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Meet the first Central Coast babies of 2023

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV): Families throughout the Central Coast are welcoming new additions to their families to start off 2023. Santa Cruz County Watsonville Community Hospital had the first child born in Santa Cruz County. Baby boy Josue Silva was born by natural delivery at 4:09 on Sunday morning. Photo of the Silva Family. From The post Meet the first Central Coast babies of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Hundreds of residents in Pacific Grove left without power for more than 24 hours

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Hundreds of residents were affected in Pacific Grove by various power outages. One neighborhood off Alder Street near George Washington Park was left in the dark for over 24 hours. A large tree fell on various powerlines causing the outage. The outage, starting at about 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, left many to celebrate in the dark.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
Del Mar Times

Carmel Valley's coming attractions

A look ahead at what's to come in the Carmel Valley community this year 56 bike path In June, construction is anticipated to begin on the extension of the 56 bike path, improving connectivity for cyclists commuting between Interstate 5 and Interstate 15 as well as stretching out a popular fitness corridor for walkers, runners and stroller striders.
CARMEL VALLEY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville neighborhood flooding recovery efforts

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- People in Watsonville are cleaning up debris from their houses after rain forced evacuation advisories in the Corralitos Creek area. Darryll Burnett left his house for New Year's Eve plans but realized that the water was slowly overflowing from the creek. "The water just started to to rise and we didn't know," The post Watsonville neighborhood flooding recovery efforts appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz County issues early warning of potential flooding ahead of next atmospheric river

FEL-E008 (Felton Grove) CRZ-E080, CRZ-E081 (Paradise Park Area) CTL-EO10, CTL-E014, CTL-E015, CTL-E018, CTL-E019, CTL-E026, CTL-E027, CTL-E028,CTL-E029, CTL-E050, CTL-E051. PAJ-E015, PAJ-E024, PAJ-E026, PAJ-E027, PAJ-E028, PAJ-E029. Find your zone at community.zonehaven.com. "Residents in low lying areas should be prepared to evacuate and move to higher ground," the county said. "If possible, consider...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Thousands across the Central Coast lose power

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. — (Last update: 2:20 p.m.) Thousands of Central Coast residents are without power after outages Saturday morning. Soquel — 167 customers without power since 12 a.m. Aptos — 885 customers without power as of 8 a.m. Ben Lomond — Most customers had their power restored...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- One of the California laws that will go into effect in the coming year will eliminate the pink tax. The pink tax is the extra amount of money women are charged for productscompared to men. Not just gender-specific items like tampons and pads add an extra cost to women that men don't The post California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE

