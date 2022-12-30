Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Abandoned California Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
California is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the most fascinating places you'll find within the entire state.
KSBW.com
California crab season finally opens but storm keeps fisherman in port
MONTEREY, Calif. — Commercial crab season opened in California on Saturday, but in Monterey, fishermen were keeping their vessels in port because of the storm. "If it's not one thing, it's another," said Gaspar Catanzaro with Monterey Fish Co. The commercial season opener has been delayed three times this...
bigsurkate.blog
Cal Trans Update #2 on Highway 1 closure
District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. MONTEREY / SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES – The current full closure of Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County is scheduled to remain in effect at least through Monday Jan. 2.
Monterey Co. issues Level 1 activation for next approaching storm
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Monterey County's Emergency Operations Center has issued a Level 1 (High) activation beginning Wednesday, January 4 and is expected to run through the end of the storm. The department of is urging people to take precautions for the next storm as it's expected to bring potential for flooding and damaging winds. The post Monterey Co. issues Level 1 activation for next approaching storm appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Northbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz fully reopens
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, northbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz fully reopened across the San Lorenzo River. Drivers will encounter a continuing closure of the Ocean Street on-ramp to northbound Highway 1. This closure is expected to remain in effect over the next several days as a strong storm system makes its way over the Central Coast.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville officials: prepare for incoming storm
WATSONVILLE—As Watsonville residents on Monday shoveled mud from their homes and assessed damage from the storm that wrought havoc and destruction across Santa Cruz County, City officials were urging residents to prepare for the next deluge expected on Wednesday. “Prepare for flooding, and prepare for evacuation,” said City spokeswoman...
Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!
Santa Cruz is one of the most beautiful cities in California. There are so many things to do and see in downtown Santa Cruz. From oceanfront beaches to historic buildings, there’s something for everyone. One of the best ways to see what downtown has to offer is by taking a walking tour. You can learn about the history of the area or see some of the sights firsthand. No matter what your interests are, there’s bound to be something for you in downtown Santa Cruz. Read on for some fun activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!
KSBW.com
Highway 1 on Big Sur coast reopens; Set to close again Wednesday
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Highway 1 along the Big Sur coast reopened on Tuesday after being closed for several days due to storm damage. As of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the highway from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to just south of Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn in Monterey County is fully reopened.
Meet the first Central Coast babies of 2023
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV): Families throughout the Central Coast are welcoming new additions to their families to start off 2023. Santa Cruz County Watsonville Community Hospital had the first child born in Santa Cruz County. Baby boy Josue Silva was born by natural delivery at 4:09 on Sunday morning. Photo of the Silva Family. From The post Meet the first Central Coast babies of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Hundreds of residents in Pacific Grove left without power for more than 24 hours
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Hundreds of residents were affected in Pacific Grove by various power outages. One neighborhood off Alder Street near George Washington Park was left in the dark for over 24 hours. A large tree fell on various powerlines causing the outage. The outage, starting at about 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, left many to celebrate in the dark.
Carmel Valley's coming attractions
A look ahead at what's to come in the Carmel Valley community this year 56 bike path In June, construction is anticipated to begin on the extension of the 56 bike path, improving connectivity for cyclists commuting between Interstate 5 and Interstate 15 as well as stretching out a popular fitness corridor for walkers, runners and stroller striders.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz storm recovery: Evacuation orders still in place, water receding
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Evacuation orders were still in place for parts of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Sunday morning, after a deadly storm led to flooding and mudslides across the Central Coast. Earlier in the morning, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office announced that the evacuation warnings that had been...
Staedler: San Jose has a homeless housing marketing problem
During the Nov. 29 San Jose City Council meeting, outgoing Mayor Sam Liccardo said the city has a homeless housing marketing problem. He’s right on the money: San Jose residents want homeless housing, just not near their homes. There is clearly a lack of trust and confidence by many...
KSBW.com
Soquel residents brace for another storm while cleaning up the storm aftermath from the weekend
SOQUEL, Calif. — Clara Diaz lived at Old Mill Mobile home park for over 12 years. She rented a corner three-bedroom mobile home with a large backyard overlooking Soquel creek. On Saturday, Diaz was preparing dinner to ring in the New Year with her friends and family when suddenly her plans changed drastically.
Watsonville neighborhood flooding recovery efforts
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- People in Watsonville are cleaning up debris from their houses after rain forced evacuation advisories in the Corralitos Creek area. Darryll Burnett left his house for New Year's Eve plans but realized that the water was slowly overflowing from the creek. "The water just started to to rise and we didn't know," The post Watsonville neighborhood flooding recovery efforts appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County issues early warning of potential flooding ahead of next atmospheric river
FEL-E008 (Felton Grove) CRZ-E080, CRZ-E081 (Paradise Park Area) CTL-EO10, CTL-E014, CTL-E015, CTL-E018, CTL-E019, CTL-E026, CTL-E027, CTL-E028,CTL-E029, CTL-E050, CTL-E051. PAJ-E015, PAJ-E024, PAJ-E026, PAJ-E027, PAJ-E028, PAJ-E029. Find your zone at community.zonehaven.com. "Residents in low lying areas should be prepared to evacuate and move to higher ground," the county said. "If possible, consider...
POWER OUTAGES: Over 5,000 customers without power on the Peninsula
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- According to PG&E at least 5,358 customers are without power in Monterey, Pacific Grove and Pebble Beach. There is no estimated time of restoration. PG&E says the outage is storm related. The post POWER OUTAGES: Over 5,000 customers without power on the Peninsula appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Thousands across the Central Coast lose power
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. — (Last update: 2:20 p.m.) Thousands of Central Coast residents are without power after outages Saturday morning. Soquel — 167 customers without power since 12 a.m. Aptos — 885 customers without power as of 8 a.m. Ben Lomond — Most customers had their power restored...
California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- One of the California laws that will go into effect in the coming year will eliminate the pink tax. The pink tax is the extra amount of money women are charged for productscompared to men. Not just gender-specific items like tampons and pads add an extra cost to women that men don't The post California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
kion546.com
Santa Cruz law officials remind people to celebrate responsibly on New Year’s Eve
Santa Cruz, Calif. (KION-TV): New Year's Eve is Saturday, and family and friends are getting ready to celebrate. Lyz Liddel visited her family in Santa Cruz to bring in the new year. “We're planning on staying in, having a laid-back night, we're probably going to make some puzzles, play some...
Comments / 1