3 Most likely Milwaukee Bucks players to be traded

The NBA trade deadline is just over a month away and rumors are flying around surrounding just about every team, the Milwaukee Bucks are no exception to these rumors. The Milwaukee Bucks have had rumored interest in several players around the league with no deal yet completed. The NBA trade deadline is February 9th, let’s look at the three Milwaukee Bucks players most likely to be on the move.
