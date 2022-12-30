Read full article on original website
Related
New Hampshire Dairy Queen Ranks #1 in Sales in 2022
New Hampshire may have never gotten the giant blizzard many anticipated in December. But plenty of customers in Manchester did. A Dairy Queen located on Second Street in Manchester finished 2022 as the highest-earning store in the United States, according to WMUR. It beat out over 4,000 other franchises for the honor.
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is The State Bird of New Hampshire?
The State Bird of New Hampshire is The Purple Finch. A famous symbol of the state is the purple finch. It has been living in New England for hundreds of years. The New Hampshire purple finch is unique in that it has a colorful red and brown head. The male has a much more colorful head than the female.
WMUR.com
Icy roads cause numerous spinouts, crashes Tuesday in western, southern New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Freezing drizzle is coating roads across southern New Hampshire, leading to multiple traffic incidents Tuesday morning. Numerous spinouts and crashes were reported, including in the Monadnock Region. No serious injuries were reported. Drivers are encouraged to allow for extra time to reach their destination. The freezing...
WMUR.com
Family welcomes first reported New Hampshire baby born in 2023
KEENE, N.H. — The new year promptly brought a new baby for the Thibault family. Chelsie and Jeffery Thibault welcomed the first reported New Hampshire baby of 2023. The Jaffrey couple introduced Cayson Thibault at 12:36 Sunday morning, weighing in at 8 pounds and 10 ounces out of Cheshire Medical Center.
5 Drivers You’ll See on New Hampshire Roads This Winter
Who else is ready for a ton of snow in the Granite State?. That's right, the fresh powder will be covering New Hampshire like it does every winter. A blanket of white just draped over everything everywhere. And that includes the roads... Of course, that also means that you're bound...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hospitals seeing big uptick in wait times
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hospital emergency departments across New Hampshire are seeing incredible demands to start the new year and people are waiting longer and longer to be seen. “I would say on an average day, that people are waiting here about four hours, but I don't think this is...
WCVB
Anthony's Favorites: Maine's remote Golden Road
NEEDHAM, Mass. — As 2022 comes to an end, we are looking back at our favorite stories of the year. Among Anthony Everett's favorite stories: our trip to Maine's remote "Golden Road."
Climber hit by falling ice in New Hampshire
HART'S LOCATION, N.H. - Fellow climbers came to the aid of a man who was hit in the head by falling ice in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.New Hampshire Fish & Game said the experienced climber, 37-year-old James Lawrence of Dover, NH, was wearing a helmet and had all the right equipment but still suffered a head injury when the ice struck him on Willey's Slide in Hart's Location.His climbing partner and ice climbers nearby helped get Lawrence to the bottom of the slide, down the trail and to the road, where he was taken by ambulance to a hospital."The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out," Fish & Game said in a statement.
WCAX
Made in Vermont: MoLa Hoods
Loving what you do for work is a treat, and for Jericho’s Amber Farr, the job is pretty sweet. South Burlington’s Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It’s all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago. Made in Vermont: Dell’Amore...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire candlemaker hand-made candle for Pope Benedict XVI in 2008
In the wake of Pope Benedict XVI's death, a New Hampshire candlemaker is remembering his personal connection to the former Pope. In 1995, Marklin Candle Design, a small candle-making company in Contoocook, was asked to hand-make a candle for Pope John Paul II's second visit to the U.S. The candlemakers,...
WMUR.com
Homicides in New Hampshire up in 2022 compared to last 2 years
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire saw more homicides in 2022 compared to the previous two years. In 2022, New Hampshire had 27 homicide cases, an increase from 2021 and 2020, where there were 16 in both years. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said the average the state sees...
WMUR.com
Freezing drizzle leads to slick roads in New Hampshire; more steady rain coming
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a quiet start, weather-wise, to start the new year, New Hampshire will see some wintry weather Tuesday and again Wednesday night into Thursday. Readings across much of New Hampshire were below freezing Tuesday morning, and some patchy freezing drizzle began falling. Where it does occur, roads could become slick in some spots.
WMUR.com
Countdown begins to New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Four years ago this month, the 2020 New Hampshire primary was, for all intents and purposes, already underway. Julián Castro and Elizabeth Warren launched exploratory committees in December 2018. Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand, Pete Buttigieg, and Kamala Harris all grabbed January headlines, with many more candidates on their heels.
fallriverreporter.com
Franchise owner of frozen yogurt locations in MA and NH indicted for planting hidden devices in bathrooms
A Massachusetts business owner was indicted this week on disturbing charges. This past summer, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to Tutti Frutti located within the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store. Detectives from the Special Investigations Division furthered the investigation.
NHPR
Abortion, taxes and the Old Man of the Mountain: NH lawmakers have lots on their plate this year
When New Hampshire lawmakers get to work this week to open the 2023 legislative session, they’ll have plenty to keep them busy. Their major task over the next six months will be to pass a new two-year state budget — something that could be especially challenging given the narrow political margin in the House this year. But there are plenty of other policy issues that will demand lawmakers’ attention.
6 Churches for Sale in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts You’ll Want as Your New Heavenly Home
If you're looking for a home that's rich in history, let's plenty of light in, has incredibly high ceilings, and is just a unique piece of property, then maybe you might want to consider a church. A church? Yup, there are churches out there in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts...
WCAX
Legal Services Vermont to launch program for low income Vermonters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the help of a $200,000 grant, Legal Services Vermont will expand their help to low income Vermonters through an online format. Legal Services Vermont plans to use the money to create online guided interviews, which will provide a series of questions to fill out. The responses will then be generated into court forms for things like divorce, relief from abuse, and other small claims.
a-z-animals.com
The 10 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in New Hampshire
New Hampshire is home to many passionate ice fishers that spend their winter huddled in huts, hoping to reel in some of the hardest-to-catch species. There are tons of different fishing locations in New Hampshire, so there is something new to do even if you’re an experienced fisherman. Whether you’re just looking for something new or something unique, we’ve listed some of the best lakes for ice fishing in New Hampshire below. Keep in mind, regulations can differ depending on the lake. Therefore, be sure to read the current regulations before you take to the ice.
Been Enjoying The Warm Weather? Worry Not, Thursday Looks to be Nasty in Maine!
How spoiled have we been the last week or so, amiright? Especially since lots of us have been on vacation between Christmas and the New Year holiday. Let me put it this way- During the last winter storm we had my mailbox post got snapped in half and I was convinced I wouldn't be able to put a new one until spring because of the frozen ground. However, the weather got so sunny and warm over the weekend that I was actually able to go out and put a new one in. Of course my driveway turned to mush, too, and that kind of sucked. But beggars and choosers.
The #1 Most Common Fast Food Chain in Massachusetts is NOT McDonald’s
Massachusetts is known for many qualities including being a great place to raise a family, having a top-quality system for college education, ranking well when it comes to being a fun state and the list goes on and on. Massachusetts is also known for its culture, natural beauty, and sense of community. It's no surprise that many folks flock to Massachusetts for a vacation getaway or to set up roots and become permanent residents.
Comments / 5