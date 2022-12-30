Read full article on original website
Area mascots perform at Citrus Bowl
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mascots from Jayton, Lamesa, and Slaton ISD performed in the pre-game show at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Florida today. Lainey Baldridge, Raven Salazar, and Libby Brown, performers of Jasper the Jaybird, the Golden Tornado, and Tuffette the Tiger respectively, were three of 38 other mascots who performed alongside cheerleaders and dance squads from across the country.
Downed powerline causes North Lubbock fence fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A downed power line started a fence fire that spread to the grass and nearby trees at 102 N. Avenue P by Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church. Lubbock Fire Rescue was dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. According to LFR, no structures were damaged by the fire.
Whiplash from West Texas weather
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today’s weather has been a good representation of west Texas weather. Over the last 24 hours, we have moved from spring-like weather to colder temps, wind gusts over 60 mph, blowing dust, and some light rain. Colder temperatures will settle in tonight with lows returning...
New Year traditions around the world
LUBBOCK, Texas—Depending on where you live or your culture; you may have your own tradition of ringing in the new year. Enjoy a few traditions around the world of celebrating the new year.
Lubbock small business owners reflect on 2022, hopeful for new year
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While many people are resolving to eat better or go to the gym more, some vendors at the Wolfforth Farmers Market are just hoping to keep their businesses afloat. “I love when you meet people or when somebody tries on something and it makes them feel...
South Plains wind and temp trends
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wind again will be prominent across the South Plains today. The morning colder, the afternoon cooler. It will be chilly in the wind. Temperatures will peak about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday’s highs. Lubbock yesterday hit it’s high temperature, as forecast, around 1 PM. With...
Lubbock Locals Are Tired of Overflowing Dumpsters
Especially after such a waste-heavy holiday, Lubbock dumpsters have been piled high with all sorts of trash. The problem is, once the dumpster is full, what do you do?. While some people would do the right thing and find another dumpster to dispose of their waste in, or hold onto it until the garbage truck comes by, that isn’t the most popular reaction. Instead, people are deciding that the best way to deal with a full dumpster is to simply stack their garbage next to it.
Lubbock Police found mother and daughter, both safe
Lubbock Police asked the public's help to double check the safety of a mother and daughter who, for a time, had not been heard from after arriving in Lubbock from Guam. They were found safe.
Lubbock man who gave free haircuts to homeless dies at 42
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - John Romo founded Haircuts & Hope in 2016. His mission was to give back to those in need the best way he knew how, by cutting hair. After six years of giving back, he died on Christmas Eve. “I plan on making this a life-long goal,”...
LPD asks for public help to find woman and daughter
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a woman and her daughter, according to a police statement. Catherine Little, 28, and her 3-year-old daughter Lillian Rose Little have not been seen since Christmas Eve, according to statements sent in by family members. Some family has reached out from Guam trying to find the mother and daughter.
Monday morning top stories: Police chase ends in rollover
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,. A short police chase early Monday morning ended in a rollover. The story continues: Early morning police chase ends in crash. UMC welcomes the first baby of the year: Declan!. Declan was born to parents Melanie Garza and Austin Davis. He was...
Family reveals new details on missing mother, 3-year-old child last seen in Lubbock
A family from Guam released new details after asking the public's help for information that can help locate Catherine Little, 28, and her 3-year-old daughter, Lillian Rose, after the two were last seen in Lubbock.
Where to ring in the New Year in the Hub City
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Hub City will have much to offer for those who choose to stay in town on New Year’s Eve. Here are a few ways to celebrate on Saturday, December 31. The Lubbock Aquarium will host a New Year’s Eve ‘Fire on the Water’ celebration at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 1501 Mac Davis Lane, according to a Facebook announcement. It will happen from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., complete with a four-course meal, casino tables, live music with the band Spur 327, dancing, a silent auction and complimentary drinks.
Rabies case confirmed in Hockley Co. Saturday
The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office said there were no reports of additional infected animals, nor any reports of human infection.
5 injured in crash following LPD pursuit early Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was called to the scene of a traffic collision early Monday morning. The crash occurred in the area of 19th Street and University Avenue. According to LPD, the incident occurred following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
How KU’s Self wants Kevin McCullar to handle game at Texas Tech, his former school
A fan favorite who started 49 of 78 men’s basketball games at Texas Tech University the past three seasons, Kevin McCullar figures to hear some boos while playing for the visiting Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday night in United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. Tipoff for the Big 12 battle...
‘Her worst fear was fire’: family mourning after deadly fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On December 23rd families were gathering and preparing for the holidays, but the family of Belinda and Bud Purdy recognized a trailer that was on the news, a trailer that burned down. Sarah Canales, stepdaughter of Belinda says, “So we all found out through the news...
Family of Lubbock Woman Sets up GoFundMe Asking for Help
One Lubbock family is asking the community for help after receiving devastating news just a day before Christmas eve. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched just before midnight on Friday, December 23, to 45th Street and Avenue Q on reports of a crash. KAMC news reported that a vehicle driven...
Lubbock-Cooper board to consider approval of resolution condemning racism in special meeting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock-Cooper Board of Trustees will meet Thursday, Jan. 5 to consider an approval of a resolution condemning racism in the district. The district called a special meeting Tuesday. The agenda includes one item, Consider Approval of Resolution Condemning Racism. Since April 2021, parents claimed their...
