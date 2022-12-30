Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on East Crescentville Road in West Chester Township
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on East Crescentville Road in West Chester Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
A flood advisory in effect for several Northern Kentucky counties
GRANT COUNTY, Ky. — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a flood advisory for several counties in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky until 12:45 p.m. This includes areas of Grant, Owen and Pendleton counties. Use caution when traveling near creeks and streams in these areas. Click the...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a crash at Harrison Ave and Filview in Green Township
DENT, Ohio — Crews are responding to a crash at Harrison Ave and Filview Circle in Green Township. Use caution when approaching this area, glass is covering the roadway. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Symmes Township
SYMMES TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Symmes Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire on Bernard Avenue in Mt. Healthy
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Bernard Avenue in Mt. Healthy. Uses caution when approaching this area. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on I-275W near Loveland-Madeira exit, car exited roadway
LOVELAND, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on I-275 West near Loveland-Madeira exit, car exited roadway, unknown injuries. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on I-275 westbound on the ramp to Colerain Avenue
NORTHGATE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on I-275 westbound on the ramp to Colerain Avenue, with undetermined injuries. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WLWT 5
First babies of 2023 are here!
Families around Greater Cincinnati are entering the new year with full hearts as they welcome new additions to their family on the first day of 2023. Bethesda North Hospital announced that baby boy Landy was the first baby born at TriHealth in 2023. The hospital announced Landy was born at 12:08 am, measuring 7 pounds, 14 oz, 20 inches long.
WLWT 5
Youngest woman ever elected to Kentucky House of Representatives sworn into office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The youngest woman ever elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives was sworn into office on Sunday. At 25 years old, Rachel Roarx will serve the 38th House District in South Louisville. A ceremony was held at Iroquois Park on Sunday afternoon. “It is truly an...
Comments / 0