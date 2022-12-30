ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

A flood advisory in effect for several Northern Kentucky counties

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a flood advisory for several counties in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky until 12:45 p.m. This includes areas of Grant, Owen and Pendleton counties. Use caution when traveling near creeks and streams in these areas. Click the...
PENDLETON COUNTY, KY
Report of a structure fire on Bernard Avenue in Mt. Healthy

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Bernard Avenue in Mt. Healthy. Uses caution when approaching this area. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
MOUNT HEALTHY, OH
Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Report of a crash on I-275 westbound on the ramp to Colerain Avenue

NORTHGATE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on I-275 westbound on the ramp to Colerain Avenue, with undetermined injuries. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
NORTHGATE, OH
First babies of 2023 are here!

Families around Greater Cincinnati are entering the new year with full hearts as they welcome new additions to their family on the first day of 2023. Bethesda North Hospital announced that baby boy Landy was the first baby born at TriHealth in 2023. The hospital announced Landy was born at 12:08 am, measuring 7 pounds, 14 oz, 20 inches long.

