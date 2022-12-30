ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ArcLight Hollywood and Cinerama Dome to Reopen Next Year

By Amanda Peukert
 4 days ago
After closing in 2021 and teasing antsy fans with an approved liquor license in 2022, Decurion Corporation’s Arclight Hollywood is now apparently prepping for a 2023 comeback.

“The Dome had long been a favorite site to stage premieres,” explains THR , “while the Arclight multiplex was likewise a favorite site to host screenings and premieres during awards season.”

The venues, located at 6360 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028 , may possibly rebrand with an elevated eating and in-theater drinking experience, according to details made available via the liquor license.

It’s unclear if the Arclight Cafe & Bar — once located in the theater’s lobby — will return under the same name.

However, last week, a contributor to Eater LA’s “Most Anticipated LA Restaurant Openings to Know About in 2023” said she’s excited about “the restaurant in the lobby of the resurrected Arclight Hollywood. Oysters! Parker House rolls! A liquor license!”



