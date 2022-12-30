BOWLING GREEN, Ky.–– Middle Tennessee women's basketball pulled away late on the road to defeat WKU 80-75 on New Year's Eve. After trailing for the entire first half, the Lady Raiders (10-2, 3-0) maintained a tight lead over WKU (4-7, 1-1) for a majority of the third quarter. Two Courtney Blakely baskets to open the third frame gave Middle Tennessee its first lead of the afternoon at 42-40. Blakely went on to score all of her eight points in the quarter.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO