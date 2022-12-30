Read full article on original website
Related
goblueraiders.com
Signee Spotlight: Colin Kerrigan
Middle Tennessee Baseball has finalized its 2022 signing class. Every week, goblueraiders.com will take a closer look at each future Blue Raider. This week's spotlight is on Colin Kerrigan. Colin Kerrigan - LHP. 6-6 | 230. Nashville, Tenn. A Perfect Game Preseason All-American in 2021 and 2022, Colin Kerrigan chose...
goblueraiders.com
Lady Raiders Outlast WKU For 10th Win
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.–– Middle Tennessee women's basketball pulled away late on the road to defeat WKU 80-75 on New Year's Eve. After trailing for the entire first half, the Lady Raiders (10-2, 3-0) maintained a tight lead over WKU (4-7, 1-1) for a majority of the third quarter. Two Courtney Blakely baskets to open the third frame gave Middle Tennessee its first lead of the afternoon at 42-40. Blakely went on to score all of her eight points in the quarter.
Comments / 0