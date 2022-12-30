RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update on Jan. 2: NV Energy says just under 23,000 of its customers are without power, and they hope to have power restored to all customers by Jan. 3. JAN. 1 UPDATE: More than 35,000 people still do not have power across parts of Northern Nevada as of Sunday afternoon. The largest outages are in Washoe County and the Carson City area.

WASHOE COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO