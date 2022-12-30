Read full article on original website
Related
Autauga County storm shelter prepared for possible severe weather
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - On the outside, First Baptist Church Posey Crossroads looks like any other church in Autauga County, but on the inside it’s designed to withstand some of the harshest storms. “This actual shelter is designed to take a direct hit from an F5 tornado,” said Autauga...
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Well it looks like 2023 will start off in a busy way. A mainly quiet day today with mainly cloudy skies and some isolated showers will give way to a much more active day tomorrow... Rain and thunderstorms are likely tomorrow afternoon and night as a...
US 280 in Lee County reopens after multi-vehicle crash
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says all lanes of U.S. Highway 280 near Lee Road 980 in Lee County have reopened hours after a multi-vehicle crash. The crashes happened just before 9 p.m., an ALEA spokesperson said. Few other details about the crash, including the...
Wetumpka mayor looks ahead to the new year
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Wetumpka is kicking off a new year with a look ahead at what’s in store for 2023. It’s coming into this year with a lot of momentum, especially with the announcement last week that a Publix Grocery store is coming to town! That project has been about two and a half years in the making. Publix will go on Highway 231, right across from the police department.
Multi-vehicle crash closes U.S. 280 in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a multi-vehicle crash has forced the closure of both east and west bounds of U.S. Highway 280 near Lee Road 980 in Lee County. The crashes happened just before 9 p.m., an ALEA spokesperson said. The road will remain...
Programming Alert: WSFA 12 News to air at 5 pm, 6 pm, 10 pm Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News will only air its regularly scheduled newscast programming at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday. At 10 a.m., viewers can watch the Rose Bowl Parade. The program will last 90 minutes with commercial breaks. All newscast programming will resume at...
Montgomery airport reopens after worker killed in industrial accident
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Regional Airport has resumed normal operations after a worker was killed in an industrial accident on New Year’s Eve. The airport temporarily halted outbound and inbound flights Saturday evening. Officials said the incident involved an American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines ground crew employee. The Federal...
Mayor Reed authorizes support following tragic death of airline employee
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has issued a statement following the tragic death of an airline employee. “Our thoughts are with the family, colleagues and everyone affected by the recent tragedy at the Montgomery Regional Airport,” posted to Twitter Monday. Reed said he has authorized the...
Montgomery airport closed ‘until further notice’ after worker’s death
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Regional Airport is closed after a worker was killed in a New Year’s Eve industrial accident. All flights outbound and inbound via the airport have been grounded “until further notice,” MGM officials announced Saturday night. Passengers are advised to check directly with American Airlines regarding any status changes.
NTSB releases new details in fatal accident at Montgomery airport
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Transportation Safety Board has shared new details about the tragic industrial accident at the Montgomery Regional Airport that left a worker dead on New Year’s Eve. NTSB confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked at the gate with the parking brake set...
Montgomery man charged in Christmas Day arson
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with arson after a fire at a Montgomery apartment complex on Christmas Day. According to court documents, Samuel Earl Smith is charged with arson first degree. An arrest affidavit indicates around 1 p.m., witnesses reported they smelled a strong odor of...
2 injured, 1 critically, in Montgomery crash involving 4 vehicles
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a four-vehicle crash that left two people hurt on New Year’s Eve. According to police, units responded to the scene in the 200 block of Eastern Boulevard shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. Authorities said one driver suffered life-threatening injuries, while another...
Millbrook police searching for missing man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 74-year-old man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, police are searching for James Lewis Upchurch. He was last seen Tuesday around 8:45 a.m. in the area of Rives Road. Upchurch may be living...
Opelika police asking for public’s help in identifying two theft suspects
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying theft suspects. On December 22, the suspects entered Best Buy in Tiger Town Parkway at approximately 1:34 p.m., where they stole more than $2,000 worth of merchandise. Surveillance video shows the first suspect,...
Gym leader, member offer tips on keeping New Year’s resolutions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every year, 39% of Americans make new year resolutions, and almost half of those goals revolve around physical fitness, according to the website insideoutmastery.com. “First couple months, they get discouraged, they stare at the scale wondering why they’re going up and down,” said Crunch Fitness’ assistant...
Montgomery woman found shot to death on New Year’s Day
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found shot in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. Police said the victim, 27-year-old Brittany Fuller, of Montgomery, was found around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Stonehenge Road, which is off Woodmere Boulevard and close to the Eastern Boulevard. Officers said Fuller was pronounced dead at the scene.
18-year-old charged with capital murder in Union Springs
UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Springs police have charged a man with the shooting death of Sidney Freeman on Christmas Eve. According to police, Jarquavious Ahmad Smith, 18, of Union Springs, has been charged with capital murder, shooting into an occupied residence and shooting into an occupied vehicle. According...
