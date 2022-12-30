ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse County, WI

Got old electronics? La Crosse Co. can help recycle them

By Leah Rivard
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago

LA CROSSE CO., Wis. (WKBT) – If you received a new television or gaming system for the holidays, you may be wondering what to do with your old one.

Officials at the La Crosse County Hazardous Materials Facility want you to keep using old electronics if you can.

But if they need to go, you can drop it off at the facility off of Highway 16. The county will send it to a recycling facility for you.

Most drop-offs are free, but some require a small fee.

Scott Szymanski, the operations manager for the facility, says it’s important to keep things like TVs, computers, and other electronics out of the landfill.

“The main concern with electronics, especially with internal components, is heavy metals,” said Szymanski. “If left out in the environment, [the heavy metals] can leech into the environment and potentially cause exposure issues.”

Every year, the facility takes in 500,000 pounds of stuff, mostly electronics. It also accepts things like paint.

Those household materials have the chance to go into the Free Reuse room.

Szymanski estimates the room’s shelves are full of roughly $150,000 worth of household products.

“The Reuse Room typically cntains any chemicals you might use at home,” he said. “Paints, stains, automotive fluids, cleaning chemicals, pool chemicals, a lot of items that can be used around the home.”

Everything in the room is free.

The facility is open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about the facility and the Reuse Room, check out the county’s website .

