fox17.com
New Catholic conference formed in Tennessee to 'promote common good'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Dioceses across the state have established the Tennessee Catholic Conference with intent to provide a regular presence before the legislature, federal, state, and local government. The newly-established group consists of bishops of the Dioceses of Nashville, Memphis, and Knoxville, who say their mission will be...
fox17.com
New problems with trash, panhandlers and theft in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Several South Nashville businesses say they are concerned that a homeless encampment right off Murfreesboro Pike at I-24 and I-40 is growing quickly. Alejandra Rayo says she must be on high alert at work every day because of the increase in the homeless population near their store Viva Market off Murfreesboro Pike.
fox17.com
MNPD: Bellevue shooting death possibly drug-related
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police say that a drug-related robbery is a possible motive for Monday's deadly shooting of a 22 year old man. The victim, Daniel Boner, as shot at the Aventura complex on Amberwood Circle in Bellevue. MNPD says that the investigation shows two men broke into the apartment looking for money and drugs. Bonner, who was in a bedroom in the apartment, seems to have gotten a gun after the two men broke into the apartment. MNPD says this led to him being shot. The two suspects fled after taking things from the apartment. Bonner was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.
fox17.com
Meet Middle Tennessee's first New Year babies of 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Several hospitals in and around Nashville have announced the first births of 2023 in their hospitals. Baby James was born at 12:51 a.m. on January 1 at TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center to parents Victoria and James. He weighed 8 lbs. and 10 oz. Baby Gloria arrived on...
fox17.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Murfreesboro Pike in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A pedestrian is killed in South Nashville. A man crossing the roadway on Murfreesboro Pike near Elm Hill Pike is hit by a car just after 10 p.m. Sunday. He died early Monday, according to Metro Nashville Police Department. The Davidson County Medical Examiner is working to...
fox17.com
Pedestrian dies from car collision in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE (1:39 p.m.)--The pedestrian in the crash in Clarksville this morning has died. He was 21 years old and his name was Jer Rion Thurmond. An investigation into the incident continues on. -------------------------------- Officers say there was a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Clarksville Tuesday...
fox17.com
Homicide investigation underway after man dies in North Nashville
UPDATE: The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports the man found killed in a vehicle Monday night has been identified as a 42-year-old who was on parole. Police are working to notify his family and say he was found in the driver's seat of a 2014 Chevy Malibu in a yard of a vacant home.
fox17.com
One dead, one injured in Madison crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A Madison man is killed in a crash on New Year's Day. A driver lost control of his car and hit a tree on Neelys Bend Road after midnight Sunday killing him, according to Metro Nashville police. The victim is identified as 67-year-old Gregory Young. A passenger...
fox17.com
Grandfather of Iowa Hawkeyes player dies after being hit by hotel van in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A 76-year-old man is dead after a hotel passenger van hit the Iowan. The accident occurred at the Hutton Hotel, 1808 West End Avenue, at around 10:15 p.m. Friday. Metro Nashville police say the victim, William Smith Jr., of Waterloo, died at the hospital. With family at...
fox17.com
VIDEO: Music note drop in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The music note dropped in Nashville at midnight as thousands of revelers rang in 2023. Saturday's Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash at Bicentennial Park, featuring Brooks & Dunn, Zac Brown Band and Kelsea Ballerini, is one for the record books. The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. estimates 210,000 at midnight, besting the 200,000 in 2019.
