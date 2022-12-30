Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
More roads closing in central, northern and western Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Travel on Nebraska highways is becoming more and more impossible as the day rolls on. A stretch of over 100 miles between Gordon and Wood Lake has been shut down on Highway 20. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drifting snow has made the highway impassable.
KEVN
Storm recovery is tough on the Pine Ridge Reservation
A strain of avian flu has hit the Black Hills, killing dozens of geese. Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender reflects on his time in office. Civil Air Patrol hits the ground running to help Feeding South Dakota. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Civil Air Patrol's mission today keeps their feet...
KFYR-TV
One natural phenomenon after another, the people on the Pine Ridge Reservation tackle extreme circumstances
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last week’s storm had plow crews working around the clock -- until visibility was so low their safety was at stake. It was like that across western South Dakota and while many people have been mobile, conditions on the Pine Ridge Reservation are otherwise.
KEVN
Judge to Kyle woman: ‘Did he have to die?’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A former actress was sentenced Wednesday for the 2021 shooting death of a man. Jesse Schmockel, 23, earlier pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the November 2021 shooting death of Nova Alexander. During her plea, Schmockel said that she brought a gun to the trailer...
