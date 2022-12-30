Line: Colorado -10 Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the California Golden Bears in Berkeley in the fifteenth game of the 2022-23 season. The Buffaloes started 1-0 with a nice win over UC Riverside but fell in an ugly road loss to Grambling State. Since then they yo-yo’d with big wins over Tennessee and Texas A&M and an ugly loss to UMASS. Their first conference games were last minute losses to ASU and Washington before they roasted the Rams, Lions, and Southern Utah. They took down Stanford on the road and now look to move to 10-5 with a win over Cal. Go Buffs!

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO