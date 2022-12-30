ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

KJ Simpson named Pac-12 Player of the Week

For the second time this season, Buffaloes sophomore guard KJ Simpson has taken home the Pac-12 Player of the Week Award. His first was the week of November 14, 2022. The honor comes after his massive performances on the road in the Bay Area, where the Buffs pulled off a comeback victory over Stanford, and almost did the same in a disappointing loss at Cal.
Colorado Buffaloes vs. California Golden Bears - How to watch and game thread

Line: Colorado -10 Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the California Golden Bears in Berkeley in the fifteenth game of the 2022-23 season. The Buffaloes started 1-0 with a nice win over UC Riverside but fell in an ugly road loss to Grambling State. Since then they yo-yo’d with big wins over Tennessee and Texas A&M and an ugly loss to UMASS. Their first conference games were last minute losses to ASU and Washington before they roasted the Rams, Lions, and Southern Utah. They took down Stanford on the road and now look to move to 10-5 with a win over Cal. Go Buffs!
Colorado nearly erases 21-point deficit, still loses to Cal

Not to be dramatic, but the Colorado Buffaloes just had their worst loss in years despite playing maybe the five best minutes they have played all year. The Cal Bears were 1-13 and ranked 245th in the country, according to KenPom.com. If you thought the loss to Grambling was bad, it was, but somehow they’re a few spots higher in the national rankings.
Fresno State DL Leonard Payne Jr. transfers to Colorado

A lot of retooling is happening in Boulder with Coach Prime building a roster. The latest player to join the Buffs is Fresno State transfer defensive lineman Leonard Payne Jr. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound athlete from Los Angeles originally committed to the Bulldogs in 2018 and has appeared in 31 games in the past three seasons. Payne adds depth to the CU defensive front as an experienced run-stopper. He finished out his time with Fresno State by recording a sack in the Jimmy Kimmel Bowl.
Jackson State LB Jeremiah Brown transfers to Colorado

Another former Jackson State player is coming to Boulder to join Coach Prime. Jeremiah Brown announced he would be coming west with his former coach on Thursday. The edge rusher has played 20 games over the past two years at JSU with 52 tackles (11 for loss) and seven sacks. He’s got a lot of upside at 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds with a knack to swarm the ball.
