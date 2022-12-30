Read full article on original website
Kurtwood Smith Credits That '70s Show's Character-Driven Story For Its 'Universal Appeal'
In the late 1990s, Bonnie and Terry Turner, and Mark Brazill pitched an idea for a new sitcom with the hope of joining the likes of "Friends" and "Seinfeld" atop the TV mountain. The concept was a simple one: the show would follow a group of young adults as they navigate that strange part of life between the end of high school and the start of proper adulthood. Additionally, their shenanigans would take place in the second half of the 1970s, hence the title "That '70s Show." Fox went ahead with the series, and the rest is history.
What's The Best Order To Watch Kaleidoscope?
Streaming has really changed how people consume media. It used to be that if you wanted to watch a show, you had to check out each new episode as it came out once per week. Netflix changed the game by releasing entire seasons at once, allowing you to binge at your leisure. Even with streaming platforms that still release episodes weekly, you can wait until they've all come out before diving in, giving you the feel of watching a 10-hour movie rather than a TV series.
How The Imperfects Grounded The Superhero Genre For Star Italia Ricci
Created by Shelley Eriksen and Dennis Heaton, "The Imperfects" is a 2022 sci-fi TV show that aired a single eight-episode season on Netflix, which premiered on September 8. Although the series was ultimately canceled after that one season, it still managed to amass a significant fanbase, with numerous viewers taking to its bright and charismatic rendering of classic young adult fiction tropes within a fantasy context.
Looper Staff Predicts: The Best New Series Of 2023 Will Be...
There are three things in life that are certain: death, taxes, and, of course, streamers and networks alike releasing an entire fleet of brand new shows for you to binge-watch every year. These days, there's no shortage of ways to watch television, whether you've cut the cord and are streamers-only or still set things to record onto your DVR. (Alexa, please look up if DVRs still exist.) Thanks to streamers, though, the schedules aren't quite as set as they used to be; rather than only releasing new shows in the fall (with the exception of mid-season replacement premiere), shows come out whenever the streamers dang well please, and the market's never been more saturated.
Buckbeak Had A Happy Ending The Harry Potter Films Never Showed
"Harry Potter" and its "Wizarding World" have become one of the biggest franchises in the world over the last two decades. With legions of fans of the seven books where these tales began as well as the eight film adaptations that brought them to the silver screen, the franchise has since grown with tales like "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" as well as theme parks that are based around the fictional locales of the series (via Universal Studios).
Who Did That '70s Show's Kurtwood Smith Voice On Rick And Morty?
"Rick and Morty" has been at the pinnacle of pop culture for some time now, whether you like it or not. Though the series started as merely an homage to "Back To the Future," it has proven worth the viewers' attention. After finally gaining momentum to air seasons consistently, creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon honored other mediums with their craft (via Polygon). The fan-favorite anime episodes are a love letter to the Japanese style while the highly rated "The Ricklantis Mixup" is a genuinely captivating and heart-wrenching episode in the vein of "The Wire."
Yellowstone Fans Think Season 2 Provided Major Foreshadowing For Plot Points In Season 5
Well into its fifth season, Taylor Sheridan's massively popular neo-western "Yellowstone" has saddled up plenty of hyper-dramatic storylines for its loyal fanbase to keep track of during its 50-plus episodes so far. From its start, the show's appeal has been driven largely by the proven formula of the extended Dutton family's never-ending struggle to protect their sprawling Montana ranch from baddies closing in on all sides.
CSI: Vegas Fans Were Highly Impressed With The Pipe Cleaner Episode
In 2021, with the premiere of "CSI: Vegas," some fans might have been doubtful that the sequel series could recapture the same magic as its predecessor, "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," which ran from 2000 to 2015 (via IMDb). While there are spinoffs out there, such as "CSI: Miami" and "CSI: NY," each trying to keep the original template, "CSI: Vegas" didn't win fans over at first.
‘Glass Onion’ Cracks Netflix’s Top 10 Most-Viewed Movies After 10 Days
Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” has managed to crack the all-time Top 10 most-viewed movies on Netflix after just 10 days of being on the streamer. Since it launched on December 23, the mystery and comedy film has been watched for 209.40 million hours, including 127.25 million for the week beginning on Dec. 26, which put it at the top of the English Films List globally. Netflix also says that also translates to roughly 90 million households watching “Glass Onion” in its first 10 days, and that of course does not include the crowd that saw it when...
NCIS: LA Star Daniela Ruah's Favorite Part Of Directing Is The Collaboration
Daniela Ruah has been one of the major players on the roster for "NCIS: Los Angeles" since the series debuted in 2009 (via IMDb). Still, some fans may not be aware that the actress has sat in the director's chair for several entries since Season 12, with a certain key aspect being her favorite part of the high-level behind the scenes gig.
Hurricane Sandy Served As Major Inspiration For Netflix's Kaleidoscope Heist
One might not think that natural disasters and heist-based entertainment go together, but then again, this style of genre is always looking for ways to elevate and obfuscate their elaborate plans and distractions. Netflix's latest miniseries, "Kaleidoscope," is an interesting foray into the world of professional thievery. Though some rogues may think of simply robbing a bank or casino, "Kaleidoscope" goes after billions. Following Leo Pap (Giancarlo Esposito), a professional rapscallion and leader of a group of thieves, "Kaleidoscope" plays out with all of the twists and turns that one might expect from the heist genre.
Why Stranger Things Season 4's Escape From The Upside Down Created A Plot Hole
Season 4 of "Stranger Things" puts the Hawkins gang through the wringer as the ever-expanding cast is forced to confront new villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), with Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) finding herself on the receiving end of his torment. Reeling from the death of her stepbrother, Billy (Dacre Montgomery), in Season 3, Max's grief and guilt provide the perfect doorway for Vecna, who continues to pursue her throughout the season. She dodges him for a while thanks to the help of Kate Bush's 1985 hit "Running Up That Hill," but eventually, Max has no choice but to confront the villain.
Korean drama series 'The Glory' makes Netflix Top 10 in U.S.
A new South Korean drama The Glory, which began streaming in the last days of 2022, climbed to the top of various Netflix charts, according to data streaming tracking firm Flixpatrol.
James Cameron Needs To Resurrect The Terminator Franchise (& Why The Time Is Ripe For It)
With the highly successful theatrical release of "Avatar: The Way of Water," famed Hollywood director James Cameron has returned to the box office summit that he's climbed so many times before. The sequel to his record-shattering 2009 sci-fi adventure is also his first directorial venture since "Avatar," and Cameron spent many of those interim years preparing for "The Way of Water" and its intended sequels (per Time).
Tell Us More, Paramount+: Streamer Drops Teaser For Grease Series Rise Of The Pink Ladies
The musical "Grease" opened in 1971 courtesy of creators Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, and within a few short years, Hollywood took note of its potential. The result was a now-divisively-aged 1978 film of the same title, which would go on to become one of the most recognizable musical features of all time. It stars John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John as Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson, respectively: two high school kids who fall in and out of love before reuniting, at last, not allowing their greaser gang connections to disrupt their romance.
How Modern Family Could Have Been A Completely Different Show
Among all the drama-and-comedy-fueled domestic sitcoms served up on television, the exploits of the Dunphys and Pritchetts on the long-running "Modern Family" represent one the most adroitly scripted, critically celebrated examples of the genre in primetime history (per The Washington Post). Featuring spot-on comic performances from sitcom veteran Ed O'Neill...
Why Joyce Leaving For Russia In Stranger Things Season 4 Makes No Sense
"Stranger Things" Season 4 boasts a cast of fan-favorite characters undertaking separate journeys that, ultimately, lead to the same destination. For Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), that means teaming up with Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) to rescue Jim Hopper (David Harbour) from a Russian prison camp. Hopper and Joyce share a...
Here's When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Is Coming To Disney+
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" caps off Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an epic and emotional way. Following the devastating death of titular "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman, the film grapples with his loss both behind the scenes and within the world of Wakanda. As unforeseen threats challenge the kingdom, namely Tenoch Huerta's Namor, new and familiar heroes rise to protect the vulnerable yet still powerful nation and its valuable vibranium resources, including Riri Williams, aka Ironheart (Dominique Thorne).
How I Met Your Mother Creator Says The Limo Episode Took Forever To Shoot
There are few sitcoms that successfully pulled off high-concept episodes quite like "How I Met Your Mother." Over the course of 9 seasons, the CBS sitcom often experimented with having different narrators, multiple timelines, and even different opening title sequences. One early example is the Season 1 episode "The Limo."...
What Gold Rush's Bree Harrison Would Do In Her Downtime During Filming
While many shows featuring extreme professions are about heavily male-dominated industries, the gold mining crews on "Gold Rush" feature several women. One of the women who gained a certain amount of celebrity from the show was Bree Harrison, a member of Parker Schnabel's crew who became very popular with fans during her appearances in Seasons 9 and 10.
