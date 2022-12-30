LUBBOCK, Texas—If you have asked yourself if permanent makeup is for you; Sandra and her team at Permanent Makeup by Sandra can help. Let Sandra and her team give you all the information on what is best for you. Reach out to Sandra and her team, call/text: 806-559-3781, FaceBook: Permanent Makeup By Sandra, Instagram: pmbysandy6.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO