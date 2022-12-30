ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Area mascots perform at Citrus Bowl

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mascots from Jayton, Lamesa, and Slaton ISD performed in the pre-game show at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Florida today. Lainey Baldridge, Raven Salazar, and Libby Brown, performers of Jasper the Jaybird, the Golden Tornado, and Tuffette the Tiger respectively, were three of 38 other mascots who performed alongside cheerleaders and dance squads from across the country.
JAYTON, TX
fox34.com

Downed powerline causes North Lubbock fence fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A downed power line started a fence fire that spread to the grass and nearby trees at 102 N. Avenue P by Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church. Lubbock Fire Rescue was dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. According to LFR, no structures were damaged by the fire.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Whiplash from West Texas weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today’s weather has been a good representation of west Texas weather. Over the last 24 hours, we have moved from spring-like weather to colder temps, wind gusts over 60 mph, blowing dust, and some light rain. Colder temperatures will settle in tonight with lows returning...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

New Year traditions around the world

LUBBOCK, Texas—Depending on where you live or your culture; you may have your own tradition of ringing in the new year. Enjoy a few traditions around the world of celebrating the new year.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock small business owners reflect on 2022, hopeful for new year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While many people are resolving to eat better or go to the gym more, some vendors at the Wolfforth Farmers Market are just hoping to keep their businesses afloat. “I love when you meet people or when somebody tries on something and it makes them feel...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Permanent Makeup by Sandra has more than 20 years experience and a special going on

LUBBOCK, Texas—If you have asked yourself if permanent makeup is for you; Sandra and her team at Permanent Makeup by Sandra can help. Let Sandra and her team give you all the information on what is best for you. Reach out to Sandra and her team, call/text: 806-559-3781, FaceBook: Permanent Makeup By Sandra, Instagram: pmbysandy6.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

South Plains wind and temp trends

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wind again will be prominent across the South Plains today. The morning colder, the afternoon cooler. It will be chilly in the wind. Temperatures will peak about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday’s highs. Lubbock yesterday hit it’s high temperature, as forecast, around 1 PM. With...
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

Lubbock man who gave free haircuts to homeless dies at 42

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - John Romo founded Haircuts & Hope in 2016. His mission was to give back to those in need the best way he knew how, by cutting hair. After six years of giving back, he died on Christmas Eve. “I plan on making this a life-long goal,”...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LPD asks for public help to find woman and daughter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a woman and her daughter, according to a police statement. Catherine Little, 28, and her 3-year-old daughter Lillian Rose Little have not been seen since Christmas Eve, according to statements sent in by family members. Some family has reached out from Guam trying to find the mother and daughter.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Monday morning top stories: Police chase ends in rollover

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,. A short police chase early Monday morning ended in a rollover. The story continues: Early morning police chase ends in crash. UMC welcomes the first baby of the year: Declan!. Declan was born to parents Melanie Garza and Austin Davis. He was...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

‘Her worst fear was fire’: family mourning after deadly fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On December 23rd families were gathering and preparing for the holidays, but the family of Belinda and Bud Purdy recognized a trailer that was on the news, a trailer that burned down. Sarah Canales, stepdaughter of Belinda says, “So we all found out through the news...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Juveniles lead LPD on chase, crash vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Five juveniles in a stolen vehicle were injured and arrested after a police chase led to a crash. Just after 1:30 a.m., police received a report of a stolen vehicle near 1st Street and Akron Avenue, according to a release. An officer attempted to stop the vehicle, however the vehicle drove away, leading to a police chase. The officer chased the vehicle to 19th Street and University Avenue.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Family of Lubbock Woman Sets up GoFundMe Asking for Help

One Lubbock family is asking the community for help after receiving devastating news just a day before Christmas eve. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched just before midnight on Friday, December 23, to 45th Street and Avenue Q on reports of a crash. KAMC news reported that a vehicle driven...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

4 injured in crash at Quaker & South Loop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Quaker Avenue will be closed to southbound traffic from 67th Street to South Loop 289 while police work the scene of a crash. Police say four people have suffered minor injuries. We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.
LUBBOCK, TX

