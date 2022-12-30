ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Facial recognition tool led to mistaken arrest, lawyer says

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana authorities’ use of facial recognition technology led to the mistaken-identity arrest of a Georgia man on a fugitive warrant, an attorney said in a case that renews attention to racial disparities in the use of the digital tool. Randall Reid, 28, was jailed in late November in DeKalb County, Georgia, The Times-Picayune/The […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
JPSO used facial recognition technology to arrest a man. The tech was wrong.

Technology has given police vast reach to compare the faces of criminal suspects against a trove of mug shots, driver’s licenses, and even selfies plucked from social media. But a recent attempt by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to nab a high-end purse thief via facial recognition ended badly for a Georgia man who was jailed for almost a week over a false match, his lawyer says.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Louisiana officer arrested after high-speed car chase kills 2 teens

A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana.Officer David Cauthron, who works for police in the community of Addis, was arrested Sunday evening, WBRZ-TV reported. He is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, District Attorney Tony Clayton told the station."That cop has a lot of questions to answer pertaining to his speed and sheer negligence," Clayton said, according to the station. "The public can rest assured, we will follow the facts."It wasn't clear Monday whether Cauthron...
ADDIS, LA
Louisiana officer arrested for role in deadly car chase

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana. WBRZ-TV reports that Addis Officer David Cauthron was arrested Sunday evening. Prosecutors say he is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring. It wasn’t clear Monday whether Cauthron had a lawyer to speak on his behalf. A prosecutor is questioning the decision of police to pursue the driver at high speeds and agreed with the decision to arrest the officer.
ADDIS, LA
Woman killed in Louisiana's first fatal fire of the year, authorities say

A woman was killed in a mobile home fire in Bush early Monday, marking Louisiana's first fatal fire of 2023. St. Tammany Parish Fire District No. 9 firefighters were called at 1 a.m. to the 28000 block of Highway 40, where they found a mobile home ablaze. A woman, 51-year-old Stacey Glass, was killed in the fire, authorities said.
BUSH, LA
Man struck and killed on I-10 after running from police, BRPD says

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 10 after running from police early Sunday morning, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a statement. Oscar Ruiz, 42, fled from BRPD officers who arrived at the scene of his stalled vehicle on the shoulder of I-10 near Perkins Road and Dalrymple Drive, according to BRPD. Ruiz was struck and killed by a Honda Civic traveling eastbound on I-10, according to BRPD.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Officials break down high-speed pursuit procedures after deadly crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple agencies are still investigating a deadly police chase that took the lives of two teenage girls from Brusly. Police in Baton Rouge initiated the chase, going after a home invasion suspect in a stolen car. BRPD ended their pursuit after that driver, Tyquel Zanders crossed the Mississippi River bridge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Blood donations needed after crash in WBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The third passenger involved in the Addis police officer crash is in need of blood donations ahead of surgery. Tomorrow students at Brusly High School will head back to school after a long winter break. “So, when we start the school year, everybody is excited...
BRUSLY, LA
Man hit, killed on I-10; victim identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders confirmed a man was hit and killed overnight on New Year’s Day. According to officials, Oscar Ruiz, 42, was hit on East I-10 near Perkins Road just before 4:50 a.m. Investigation shows that a MAPP located a stalled vehicle on I-10 West...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Abandoned storefront turned bayou treasure

Built in 1921, the OJ Mire General Store served the bustling Louisiana town of Thibodaux. Then, for years, it sat abandoned. Until now. Newly renovated with an open floor plan, the old shop has transformed into a desirable bayou-front property. “I prefer to cherish the craftsmanship of the original builders,” the current owner says. “You don’t destroy these things, you repurpose them.” It’s listed on Special Finds for $689,000.
THIBODAUX, LA
Severe Weather Risk for Much of Louisiana Today

Residents of Louisiana from near Lake Charles in the southwest corner of the state to Monroe in northeast Louisiana will need to be weather conscious today. The first severe weather outbreak of the new year is upon us and later this morning and into the afternoon things could get rather bumpy for a large portion of the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
