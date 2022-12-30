Read full article on original website
5 Must-Own Stocks for the Next Bull Market
These top-tier innovators and industry leaders are the companies you'll want in your portfolio when the next bull market takes shape.
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
msn.com
2 Nasdaq Stocks I'm Buying Till I'm Blue in the Face
The carnage has been widespread on the stock market in 2022, but tech investors have been hit especially hard. The Nasdaq Composite has declined over 30% this year compared to a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 20% slump in the broader S&P 500. Even though...
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
NASDAQ
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Investing in the stock market can be a great way to grow your wealth over the long term, but the past year has presented challenges for investors. Major indices, such as the S&P 500, posted double-digit losses in 2022 due to macroeconomic challenges like rising interest rates and surging inflation.
ValueWalk
Gold Has Already Started to Run
For weekend reading, Ivan Martchev, investment strategist at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. Over long periods of time, gold can be viewed as the “anti-dollar,” or more broadly as “anti-paper money,” but over an intermediate term (3-5 years) its price pattern can be quite a bit more complicated.
ValueWalk
Outrageous Gold Price Prediction For 2023 By Saxo Bank
Gold will rocket to $3,000 next year – at least that’s what Saxo Bank says. Does this prediction make any sense though?. Did you hope gold would break finally $2,000 in 2023? What if I told you that gold is going to soar to at least $3,000? Have I gone mad? No; that’s not my forecast, I only summarize the Saxo Bank’s Outrageous Predictions for 2023.
NASDAQ
Top Stocks To Buy In 2023? 2 Tech Stocks To Watch
Technology stocks, also known as tech stocks, are shares of companies that produce and sell technology products and services. These companies can range from small startups to large, well-established firms, and they can operate in a variety of tech-related industries, such as software, hardware, the internet, and telecommunications. Tech stocks...
NASDAQ
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:. Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days. Immunocore...
Best Performing Dividend ETFs of 2022
The S&P 500 (SPY) finished 2022 down 18%, its worst year since 2008. If you were overweight in tech, growth, high beta or small-caps or high beta, your portfolio's performance was likely even worse. If your portfolio was tilted towards dividend stocks, you didn't do nearly as bad. The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend ETF (DTD), a proxy for all dividend payers, lost a mere 4% last year. The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) did slightly worse, losing a little more than 6%. The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) actually managed to finish the year flat.
msn.com
2 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Dividend Investors Can Buy With Confidence in a Bear Market
Recession fears sent the Nasdaq Composite tumbling into a bear market this year. But while the index itself is down 35%, certain dividend-paying constituents have fallen less sharply. For instance, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) have seen their share prices drop 30% and 24%, respectively. That illustrates...
The 10 biggest winners in the S&P 500 this year were led by an oil giant Warren Buffett owns. The top stocks saw a combined $357 billion increase in market value.
Despite a big down year for stocks, a handful of names managed to print huge gains in 2022. Oil stocks dominated the S&P 500's top 10 winners this year as commodity prices spiked. These are the index's 10 best performing stocks in 2022, which added a combined $357 billion in...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in January
If you're looking to give your portfolio a refresh to start the new year, one great way to do so is by adding some dividend-paying tech stocks to it. They offer an unusual combination of income and growth, and better yet, they have an established pattern of outperforming the market. These three in particular look like top stock buys in January.
Zacks.com
Why Fast-paced Mover Par Petroleum (PARR) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
Zacks.com
Is It Wise to Retain Ventas (VTR) Stock in Your Portfolio?
VTR - Free Report) senior housing operations portfolio (SHOP), which refers to its senior housing communities in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, is well-positioned for growth due to rising healthcare spending by senior citizens and an aging population. Senior citizens constitute a major customer base of healthcare...
NASDAQ
Value Investing is the Key Now: 4 High Earnings Yield Picks
2022 was a brutal year for the U.S. stock markets, with all three major indices, including S&P 500, Dow Jones and NASDAQ booking their worst drop since the 2008 financial crisis. The indices snapped a three-year winning streak and recorded the first yearly drop since 2018. The S&P 500, NASDAQ and Dow Jones tumbled about 20%, 33% and 9%, respectively, last year. The Russia-Ukraine war, devastated supply chain systems, an ultra-hawkish Fed, stubborn inflation and recessionary fears upended markets.
Inflation, recession and earnings among factors to drive U.S. stocks in 2023
NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stock investors could not be more eager to turn the page on 2022, a brutal year dominated by market-punishing Federal Reserve rate hikes designed to tamp down the steepest inflation in 40 years.
Why 2023 Could Be a Big Year for Stocks, According to Historical Trends
By most measures, 2022 was an awful year for stocks. The S&P 500 Index lost roughly 20% of its value over the course of the year, and other financial assets like bonds and crypto didn’t fare well, either. Some experts are predicting more market declines in the beginning of...
Zacks.com
Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
DVN - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this oil and gas exploration company have returned -7.6% over the past...
