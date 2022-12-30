Read full article on original website
In address, Hochul lists affordability, gun crime, tackling outmigration as priorities
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul (D- NY) kicked off the new year with an historic inauguration. Dressed all in white, Hochul was welcomed by applause in Albany as the state's first-elected woman Governor. The ceremony happened in a packed room at the Empire State Plaza in Albany. A slew of Democrats took the oath of office ahead of Hochul in a New Year's Day mega-ceremony.
New Year brings new laws to NYS
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — A new year brings new laws to New York state come 2023. Of those laws is providing better quality care to nursing home patients with mandated staff to patient ratios. Nursing home facilities are to staff every 3.5 hours per resident per day. But...
Meet Timothy, the Capital Region's first baby of 2023
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The Capital Region’s first baby of 2023, Timothy Barnes, was born at 12:19 a.m. Jan. 1 at Saratoga Hospital, a member of the Albany Med Health System. Sarah and Jesse Barnes of Corinth are the proud parents. Timothy weighed 7 pounds and is...
Legislator pay increase still awaiting governor's signature
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Another New York state law is still waiting to be signed... New York state lawmakers are waiting to learn whether or not they are getting a 29 percent raise in 2023. Governor Kathy Hochul, who previously said she supported the massive pay raise, has yet...
Governor signs pay raise for state lawmakers
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The governor did get one matter off her plate, just in time for 2023. At 11:15 on Saturday night, New Year's Eve, Gov. Hochul signed the bill to raise New York state legislators’ pay by $32,000. New York state legislators will now make $142,000...
Lawmakers differ on how to keep state budget steady in future years
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A historic day as Governor Kathy Hochul is sworn into office; her first real challenge of 2023 is the budget. Despite bleak economic forecasts, the governor wants the budget to remain steady. Governor Hochul vowed to work towards improving New Yorkers' quality of life during...
Poet Laureate Kayden Hern delivers at Hochul inauguration
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Poet Laureate for Gov. Hochul's 2023 inauguration was Kayden Hern, of Harlem. The governor's explanation, in her inaugural address, of how the young man got the job:. You wonder how we found a Poet Laureate? Well, to find a Poet Laureate, you have to...
Kathy Hochul to be sworn in for first full term as New York governor
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — When Kathy Hochul takes her oath Sunday afternoon, she will be the first woman directly elected to a full term as governor of New York. Hochul assumed her role as governor back on August 24th, 2021 in front of family, state leadership and media from around the world.
Legislative session begins Wednesday: bail reform and public safety to be key issues
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Just as it was in the November election, bail reform is expected to be a key topic of debate on the legislative floor in the upcoming session. "Clearly, we need to change the trajectory the state is on. We have high crime, violent crime throughout the state,” Assembly Minority Speaker William Barclay (R) said.
Governor signs bill to restore comptroller's oversight powers for state contracts
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The bill to restore the oversight powers of state comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has been signed by the governor, with a couple of changes. This piece of legislation allows the comptroller's office to review state contracts before they're signed. These powers were taken away in...
Man facing a list of charges following stabbing at Saratoga Springs apartment, say police
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Police in Saratoga Springs have charged a 28-year-old man, accused of stabbing a woman in the leg. Police say Damon Beckerman was arrested, charged with 2 counts of criminal possession of a weapon, assault, two counts of aggravated criminal contempt, unlawful imprisonment, 2 counts of menacing and other charges.
Indian Ladder Farms hosts Christmas tree bonfire for New Year's Eve
ALTAMONT, NY (WRGB) — Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont is holding a Christmas tree burning. If you bring your tree you can get a free beer and join the fun. The DJ will be there until 11pm but the bonfire will keep going until midnight. Executive chef Laur: “Get...
Troy Police investigating New Year's morning violence
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Police in Troy are investigating a shooting and a stabbing, both on New Year's morning. Police say the shooting occurred, just before 3:00 AM on January 1st. A stabbing, reported a half hour later in a different part of the city. The victim of the...
Troy Police investigating shots fired blocks away from Knickerbacker Park
LANSINGBURGH, NY (WRGB) — Troy Police are investigating after locating evidence of shots being fired in Lansingburgh. Investigators say officers responded to the area of 102nd Street and 6th Avenue at around 10:00 PM Monday after multiple calls that were made to 911. Police say while they found evidence...
Vehicle passenger arrested on drug charges following traffic stop, say State Police
A Wilton man has been arrested following a traffic stop on drug charges. According to State Police, Anthony L. Rivera, 38, of Wilton was a passenger following a traffic stope back on December 29th, just after 11:30 PM in Malta on Route 9. Rivera, according to police was in possession...
