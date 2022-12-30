ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WRGB

In address, Hochul lists affordability, gun crime, tackling outmigration as priorities

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul (D- NY) kicked off the new year with an historic inauguration. Dressed all in white, Hochul was welcomed by applause in Albany as the state's first-elected woman Governor. The ceremony happened in a packed room at the Empire State Plaza in Albany. A slew of Democrats took the oath of office ahead of Hochul in a New Year's Day mega-ceremony.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

New Year brings new laws to NYS

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — A new year brings new laws to New York state come 2023. Of those laws is providing better quality care to nursing home patients with mandated staff to patient ratios. Nursing home facilities are to staff every 3.5 hours per resident per day. But...
WRGB

Meet Timothy, the Capital Region's first baby of 2023

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The Capital Region’s first baby of 2023, Timothy Barnes, was born at 12:19 a.m. Jan. 1 at Saratoga Hospital, a member of the Albany Med Health System. Sarah and Jesse Barnes of Corinth are the proud parents. Timothy weighed 7 pounds and is...
CORINTH, NY
WRGB

Legislator pay increase still awaiting governor's signature

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Another New York state law is still waiting to be signed... New York state lawmakers are waiting to learn whether or not they are getting a 29 percent raise in 2023. Governor Kathy Hochul, who previously said she supported the massive pay raise, has yet...
WRGB

Governor signs pay raise for state lawmakers

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The governor did get one matter off her plate, just in time for 2023. At 11:15 on Saturday night, New Year's Eve, Gov. Hochul signed the bill to raise New York state legislators’ pay by $32,000. New York state legislators will now make $142,000...
WRGB

Lawmakers differ on how to keep state budget steady in future years

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A historic day as Governor Kathy Hochul is sworn into office; her first real challenge of 2023 is the budget. Despite bleak economic forecasts, the governor wants the budget to remain steady. Governor Hochul vowed to work towards improving New Yorkers' quality of life during...
WRGB

Poet Laureate Kayden Hern delivers at Hochul inauguration

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Poet Laureate for Gov. Hochul's 2023 inauguration was Kayden Hern, of Harlem. The governor's explanation, in her inaugural address, of how the young man got the job:. You wonder how we found a Poet Laureate? Well, to find a Poet Laureate, you have to...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Legislative session begins Wednesday: bail reform and public safety to be key issues

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Just as it was in the November election, bail reform is expected to be a key topic of debate on the legislative floor in the upcoming session. "Clearly, we need to change the trajectory the state is on. We have high crime, violent crime throughout the state,” Assembly Minority Speaker William Barclay (R) said.
WRGB

Governor signs bill to restore comptroller's oversight powers for state contracts

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The bill to restore the oversight powers of state comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has been signed by the governor, with a couple of changes. This piece of legislation allows the comptroller's office to review state contracts before they're signed. These powers were taken away in...
WRGB

Troy Police investigating New Year's morning violence

TROY, NY (WRGB) — Police in Troy are investigating a shooting and a stabbing, both on New Year's morning. Police say the shooting occurred, just before 3:00 AM on January 1st. A stabbing, reported a half hour later in a different part of the city. The victim of the...
TROY, NY
WRGB

Troy Police investigating shots fired blocks away from Knickerbacker Park

LANSINGBURGH, NY (WRGB) — Troy Police are investigating after locating evidence of shots being fired in Lansingburgh. Investigators say officers responded to the area of 102nd Street and 6th Avenue at around 10:00 PM Monday after multiple calls that were made to 911. Police say while they found evidence...
TROY, NY

