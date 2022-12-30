Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
No. 3 TCU upsets No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in wild CFP semifinal
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Max Duggan accounted for four touchdowns, TCU returned two interceptions for scores and the third-ranked Horned Frogs withstood a frenetic second-half surge by No. 2 Michigan to win the Fiesta Bowl 51-45 and advance to the College Football Playoff national championship. TCU, the most unlikely...
WILX-TV
Hall returns for Spartans in 89-68 win over Buffalo
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joey Hauser and A.J. Hoggard posted double-doubles and Michigan State welcomed Malik Hall back to the floor in an 89-68 victory over Buffalo. Hall, a double-figures scorer who missed the past eight games with a left foot injury, had his minutes limited to 12 but scored 11 points.
WILX-TV
Deer cull on hold as East Lansing residents remain torn
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A plan to cull deer in East Lansing is on hold while people voice their thoughts on the subject. A survey from people who live in the city is due this Friday. Here’s a little background about the deer cull in East Lansing:. It’s...
WILX-TV
Lifting fog leads to possible record highs and more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford is at the Now Desk as the fog that kicked off 2023 lifts and makes way for rain. We take a look at some of the top trending stories of the morning including the Mega Millions jackpot growing and a very happy birthday is in store!
WILX-TV
Heavy fog leads to rain, and a jackpot grows
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk as 2023 kicks off with heavy fog that makes way for rain. Maureen Halliday joins to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the morning including the first baby born at Sparrow in the new year and we get way too excited and say it’s 2024 already.
WILX-TV
Dry January and how to stick with it
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first Monday of the year means you might be thinking of resolutions. You might also be nursing a holiday hangover. Dry January is a national initiative to get people to start drinking less. Before you pick up your next bottle, substance abuse experts say to ask yourself these questions.
WILX-TV
Rain and fog slow the morning drive and why you should toss a cake
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk check out when the rain and fog will let up. Maureen Halliday joins to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day and what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11.
WILX-TV
Lansing woman remembers friend, music producer Kaz Drumatik
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I would say dream. I would say music. And I would say creativity.” Three words Yanice Jackson, publisher of The Chronicle News, said comes to mind when thinking of Kaz Drumatik -- a 40 year old music producer shot and killed on New Year’s Eve.
WILX-TV
Building on Michigan Avenue shot at on New Year’s
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Gunshots were fired at a building on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street. On Sunday, Lansing Township Police announced that employees of the Peoples Kitchen said that an unknown person or group of people came to the area and fired guns at the building and parking lot. This comes after one person died and another was left in critical condition after a shooting in a recording studio in the same building Saturday night.
WILX-TV
Three kids rescued from frozen Lansing pond
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three kids are in the hospital after being rescued from a pond Saturday afternoon. The incident took place near Aurelius and Cavanaugh Roads. According to Lansing Firefighters, the kids were playing on the ice when two fell off around 3:30 p.m. One of the kids was under the ice and another was hanging on when rescue arrived.
WILX-TV
Mayor Schor announces American Rescue Plan grant awards in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor announced that local organizations were awarded grants as part of the City’s allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). On Tuesday, Schor said that the ARPA appropriations resolution, which was proposed by him and passed by the Lansing City Council, set aside just under $2 million to be sent out to community groups.
WILX-TV
AARP Foundation to provide free tax return assistance in DeWitt Township
DEWITT TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The AARP Foundation will provide free tax return assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program in DeWitt Township beginning February 6 through April 5. On Jan. 3, those interested can call DeWitt Township at 517-668-0270 to make an appointment. Appointments will be held at the...
WILX-TV
Sparrow Hospital announces first baby of the new year
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A couple welcomed 2023 with their newborn on Sunday. In the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, EW. Sparrow Hospital welcomed baby Sofia. She was born at 1:43 a.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces to parents Karen and Ben from Lansing. Sparrow said...
WILX-TV
One man dead after shooting in Lansing Township
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting on Michigan Avenue. At 3:07 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, police responded to Michigan Avenue outside The People’s Kitchen in Lansing Township. Police said that two people were shot in a recording studio inside the building on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street.
WILX-TV
Your Health: New ALS treatment extends lives
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may remember the “ice bucket challenge” from a few years back. In the viral challenge, someone would dump a bucket of ice water on their head to raise awareness and donations for ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. That movement raised...
WILX-TV
Your Health: Metastatic cancer breakthroughs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New breakthroughs are keeping women alive longer. Of the women diagnosed with breast cancer, 5% have metastatic disease, meaning it has spread to other parts of the body. The good news is survival rates are climbing. Sandy Cassanelli was 37 years old with two daughters in...
WILX-TV
One woman dead after a car crash in Parma Township on Sunday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office along with Parma-Sandstone Fire Department and Jackson Community Ambulance responded to I-94 eastbound at Eaton Rapids Road in Parma Township for a fatal car crash. Sheriff Gary Schuette from the Jackson County Sherriff’s Office reported that the accident...
