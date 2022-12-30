Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two dogs found skinned in Lima, SPCA investigates
LIMA, Ohio — On New Year’s Eve, the Allen County Sheriff’s Office alerted the Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) to the discovery of two deceased dogs on Lakewood Avenue in Lima. What seemed like a routine removal turned disturbing when it was discovered the dogs had been skinned.
Daily Advocate
GPD is ready to bring Atz home
GREENVILLE — On Dec. 19, Greenville Police Lt. Doug Flanery announced the city of Greenville may soon have help in finding drugs in the city and possibly throughout the county. According to Lt. Ryan Benge, the city is actively pursuing the acquisition of a narcotics detection and tracking dog for the department.
Urbana Citizen
‘Barns’ paintings selling online
The Champaign County Historical Society is conducting an online auction of the original paintings depicted in the 2023 Barns of Champaign County calendar sold by the CCHS. The artist, Dr. Robert Kroeger, offered these to the museum for use as a fund-raising mechanism to benefit the operations of the museum.
Crews tackle fire in Kettering garage
Crews were sent to the 900 block of East Stroop Road, between Akerman Boulevard and Mengel Drive. When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered a garage had caught fire. The garage was attached to a home.
Lima Godfather’s Pizza closes
LIMA — Another local eatery has closed. According to its Facebook page, Godfather’s Pizza, 2525 Elida Road, has closed its doors after serving Lima for 42 years. Godfather’s Facebook page reads, “It has been a pleasure serving the Lima community since 1981. We have closed our doors after 42 years.”
SPCA: Reward offered after dogs found skinned in Allen County
LIMA, Ohio (WCMH) – A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of someone who allegedly skinned two dogs, then left them on the side of the road in northwest Ohio. In a Facebook post, the Ohio SPCA and Human Society asked the public’s help after two skinned dogs were found Saturday […]
Dogs at local animal shelter enjoy holiday meal together
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Dogs at the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center (ARC) were able to enjoy a holiday meal thanks to donations from Bahati & Frey’s Place. Close to 100 dogs being cared for at Montgomery County ARC gathered for a holiday meal together at 4 p.m. on Friday, according to a media release from Montgomery County Business Services.
Urbana Citizen
Group assists local leukemia patient
Ally Litzke has been through a lot, more than most adults. She is a special needs adopted foster child that lives with her mom and dad and 9 other special needs siblings; 7 others have grown and moved. When she was 8 she was diagnosed with leukemia. In March of 2022, their home caught on fire, this was while she was recovering from hip surgery. This displaced the family for 6 weeks. The bills quickly piled in and the leukemia returned. She is waiting for results on a biopsy to see if she can move forward with a bone marrow transplant.
Urbana Citizen
‘Try the YMCA’ from now until Jan. 11
The Champaign Family YMCA is committed to helping people of all ages achieve a healthy lifestyle, and is providing a “Try the Y” period from now through Wednesday, Jan. 11. During the “Try the Y” period, individuals may participate in group exercise classes, water exercise classes and use...
11 hospitalized after Miami Valley overdose surge
Health officials believe the increase in overdose cases is the direct result of the large amount of fentanyl laced in common drugs found on the street.
First-time parents welcome son born Jan. 1
LIMA — Lima Memorial Health System’s first baby of 2023 was born to two first-time parents at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday. Rosanna and Jonathan Mersereau welcomed baby Grayson Jonathan Mersereau six days earlier than his due date after a surprise pregnancy. Rosanna said she didn’t realize she was pregnant until five months in due to a combination of circumstances, so it was “a whirlwind” adventure to prepare for the baby’s arrival.
New sentence ordered for Ohio nursing home thief
For the second time, the state’s highest court reversed a lower court’s decision to sentence Susan Gwynne to 65 years in prison after she stole from nearly 50 assisted living facility residents in Franklin and Delaware counties, according to the court’s Dec. 23 ruling.
peakofohio.com
Biggest news stories of 2022
As we close out the year, we look back on some of the bigger news stories of 2022. Vegetation problem in Indian Lake-The Indian Lake Watershed faced a new problem this year. After cleaning out the lake and clearing the water, weeds took over and created havoc for Logan County’s busiest summer attraction. Harvesters were brought in thanks to state funds and crews scrambled to get the lake ready for the biggest event of the summer, the 4th of July fireworks. Indian Lake was still busy this summer, but the weeds brought numbers down for boaters and businesses this year. Several experts have been brought in to fight the problem, but weeds will continue to be the #1 topic for Indian Lake as we enter 2023.
Fire rekindles after it ‘fully engulfed’ Darke Co. barn
HOLLANSBURG — Darke County Fire crews were dispatched again to put out a rekindling barn fire Sunday overnight. The initial fire required mutual aid from six different fire departments and a rescue agency to extinguish the flames the previous day on Saturday. Crews were once again called to the...
One dead in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday night. According to police, the incident was reported at approximately 6:55 p.m. on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue, near the Morse Road intersection near the Hyde Park neighborhood. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
Miami Valley welcomes first babies of 2023
MIAMI VALLEY — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in the Miami Valley in the new year. The first baby of the new year in the Dayton area was born at Kettering Health Main Campus at 3 a.m., according to a Kettering Health spokesperson. Anaya Meet Soni weighs...
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
Urbana Citizen
How to update Guide directory information
The Urbana Daily Citizen is currently compiling the 2023 Guide to Champaign County. Local governments and organizations are asked to email changes and updates [email protected] to ensure the information is current. The deadline to submit updates is January 31. To view the current directory listings, log on to www.urbanacitizen.com...
miamivalleytoday.com
County Commissioners recognize storm workers
TROY – The Miami County Commissioners publicly recognized all of the crew members who worked to clear roadways following the winter storm that passed through over the Christmas holiday weekend at their general meeting on Thursday, Dec. 29. “As the winter storm over the Christmas holiday ravaged our area...
Comments / 0