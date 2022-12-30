Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SavannahTed RiversSavannah, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The nuclear bomb that was dropped and lost at seaCristoval VictorialSavannah, GA
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next monthKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
Related
wtoc.com
Continued calls for blood donations to start the new year
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are typically a slow time for blood donations, so one organization is asking you to help and get into the holiday spirit while doing so. “What we’re hoping is that people think about blood donation and put that on their list of New Year’s resolutions for this year,” said Katie Smithson, the press and media coordinator for The Blood Connection.
wtoc.com
Statesboro-Bulloch Remembrance Coalition hosting ‘Bulloch Bears Witness’
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An event in Statesboro Wednesday night hopes to bring people together to remember the past and create a better future. Organizers of the event say it will be as much a conversation as a concert. They’ll have musicians, but also poets, historians, and advocates. The...
wtoc.com
Memorial Health welcomes first baby of 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Doctors at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah welcomed the hospital’s first baby of 2023 on New Year’s Day. Baby girl Eliana Mae was born at 6:28 a.m. Sunday at 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Staff members at Memorial Health say they’re proud to...
wtoc.com
Money raised from Tybee’s Polar Plunge to benefit Main Street program, Tybee Post Theater
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 800 people braved the cold water and took the polar plunge on Tybee Island to ring in the new year. This year’s turnout was more than organizers expected, so much so that they even ran out of shirts for participants. We are...
wtoc.com
Fundraising efforts underway for renovation of theater in downtown Pembroke
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - Fundraising efforts are underway for a project aiming to revitalize downtown Pembroke. Renovation efforts for the Tos Theater will add new seating, lighting and drink options to the venue. Organizers say they’ve been able to raise thousands of dollars for this restoration project that they hope...
WSAV-TV
SWAT Team assists in situation with armed elderly person at The Landings
The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) responded to a situation involving an armed elderly person with dementia at The Landings Saturday night. SWAT Team assists in situation with armed elderly …. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) responded to a situation involving an armed elderly person with dementia at The...
wtoc.com
New judges being sworn in Tuesday at Chatham Co. Courthouse
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is a big day as many candidates are finally taking office after being elected last year. Two judges will officially take over inside of the Chatham County Courthouse. Tuesday morning they will honor the current Judge of Chatham County Superior Court, Judge Louisa Abbot. She...
wtoc.com
Staying focused on wellness with Fyzical Therapy & Balance Center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fyzical Therapy & Balance Center in Savannah is here to help us get focused on achieving optimal wellness. We got a deeper look into how our sight is directly correlated to balance.
WJCL
Chatham County SWAT talks down armed elderly person with dementia
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Chatham County Police say they called in SWAT teams after an armed elderly person with dementia held someone against their will in their Landings home. This all started around 11:30 p.m. New Year's Eve when CCPD say they were called to The Landings for a report of a confused elderly person, with a firearm, refusing to let another occupant leave the home.
wtoc.com
Hundreds rush into ocean for Tybee Island’s Polar Plunge
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - While some look for warm getaways to start the New Year, hundreds on Tybee Island welcomed 2023 in a much colder way. Hundreds rushed into the ocean braving chilly water temperatures for Tybee’s Polar Plunge. It’s a tradition not held in full-scale since before...
Jasper County residents fighting proposed development near historic waterway
JASPER COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – A multi-million dollar project in Jasper County could be a boon to the area, but some folks believe progress is coming at the expense of nature and their homes. The Chelsea South project is proposed for a 290-acre property near Okatie Highway (Highway 170) intersection and Snake Road. That’s near […]
wtoc.com
TMT farms collects over 95,000 pounds of food during Christmas lights display
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As the Thompson family packs up their miles of Christmas display, they say they’re thankful for the people who visit all month long and the help it gives the community all year long. They pulled the plug on the 2022 TMT Christmas lights Tuesday...
wtoc.com
CCPD requests SWAT team’s assistance for situation at The Landings
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department requested the assistance of the Chatham County SWAT team for a situation at The Landings. According to officials, CCPD were called to a home at The Landings around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for a report that an elderly dementia patient who was acting very confused about their surroundings, had a firearm, and was refusing to let another person inside the residence leave.
December food inspections: Tossed meatloaf, remains on ‘clean dishes,’ unsafe temperatures, perfect scores
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every year tens of millions of people are getting sick, and thousands are dying according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The cause? Foodborne illness. Foodborne illness is caused by consuming contaminated foods or beverages. Many different disease-causing microbes or pathogens can contaminate foods, so there are many different […]
Shooting at Ridgeland night club injures 2 Sunday
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Jasper County Deputies responded to a shooting that injured two around 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day. According to police, officers responded to the scene at Club Pluto located at 8812 South Jacob Smart Boulevard in Ridgeland after being notified of a shooting incident early Sunday morning. Deputies learned, while on […]
Stray bullet shoots through 12-year-old’s bedroom, mother pleas for help
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — New Year’s Eve is a time for celebration and fun but for Carole Benton and her family, Saturday night will be one her family won’t forget. “In the evening of New Year’s Eve, a bullet came into my daughter’s bedroom,” Benton said. “We are in my daughter’s bedroom right now, and […]
wtoc.com
Flags at half-staff in memory of former Port Wentworth city councilman
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Flags in Port Wentworth are at half-staff Friday in honor of former councilmember, James Curry. Curry passed on Dec. 23, according to the Port Wentworth city manager. Curry served from 2008-16 and was the first Black elected official in the city.
wtoc.com
Rain clears as people prepare to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of people are expected to flock to downtown Savannah to countdown to midnight as New Year’s Eve celebrations are taking place across the Hostess City. Crowds have gotten bigger along River Street as Saturday afternoon has gone on. All eyes were on the weather...
wtoc.com
Hardeeville family loses everything in fire days after Christmas
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - A Hardeeville family lost everything in a fire late last week. A mother, who’s trying to push forward, thankful she and her two kids weren’t there when the flame engulfed their home. Around 2 a.m. on Dec. 28, much of her home turned to...
Savannah construction company gets shout out from HGTV celebrity for renovating his home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Monday, American TV host Ty Pennington shared a video of areas of his home that were recently renovated by Heritage Construction Savannah, Inc. a local construction company. In the post, which included a video, Pennington said, “Huge shout-out to @heritage_construction_savannah for always making the impossible happen #bestteam.” “When you work for […]
Comments / 0