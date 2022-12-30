ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wtoc.com

Continued calls for blood donations to start the new year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are typically a slow time for blood donations, so one organization is asking you to help and get into the holiday spirit while doing so. “What we’re hoping is that people think about blood donation and put that on their list of New Year’s resolutions for this year,” said Katie Smithson, the press and media coordinator for The Blood Connection.
wtoc.com

Memorial Health welcomes first baby of 2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Doctors at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah welcomed the hospital’s first baby of 2023 on New Year’s Day. Baby girl Eliana Mae was born at 6:28 a.m. Sunday at 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Staff members at Memorial Health say they’re proud to...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Fundraising efforts underway for renovation of theater in downtown Pembroke

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - Fundraising efforts are underway for a project aiming to revitalize downtown Pembroke. Renovation efforts for the Tos Theater will add new seating, lighting and drink options to the venue. Organizers say they’ve been able to raise thousands of dollars for this restoration project that they hope...
PEMBROKE, GA
WSAV-TV

SWAT Team assists in situation with armed elderly person at The Landings

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) responded to a situation involving an armed elderly person with dementia at The Landings Saturday night. SWAT Team assists in situation with armed elderly …. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) responded to a situation involving an armed elderly person with dementia at The...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

New judges being sworn in Tuesday at Chatham Co. Courthouse

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is a big day as many candidates are finally taking office after being elected last year. Two judges will officially take over inside of the Chatham County Courthouse. Tuesday morning they will honor the current Judge of Chatham County Superior Court, Judge Louisa Abbot. She...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

wtoc.com

Hundreds rush into ocean for Tybee Island’s Polar Plunge

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - While some look for warm getaways to start the New Year, hundreds on Tybee Island welcomed 2023 in a much colder way. Hundreds rushed into the ocean braving chilly water temperatures for Tybee’s Polar Plunge. It’s a tradition not held in full-scale since before...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

WSAV News 3

December food inspections: Tossed meatloaf, remains on ‘clean dishes,’ unsafe temperatures, perfect scores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every year tens of millions of people are getting sick, and thousands are dying according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The cause? Foodborne illness. Foodborne illness is caused by consuming contaminated foods or beverages. Many different disease-causing microbes or pathogens can contaminate foods, so there are many different […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Shooting at Ridgeland night club injures 2 Sunday

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Jasper County Deputies responded to a shooting that injured two around 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day. According to police, officers responded to the scene at Club Pluto located at 8812 South Jacob Smart Boulevard in Ridgeland after being notified of a shooting incident early Sunday morning. Deputies learned, while on […]
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah construction company gets shout out from HGTV celebrity for renovating his home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Monday, American TV host Ty Pennington shared a video of areas of his home that were recently renovated by Heritage Construction Savannah, Inc. a local construction company. In the post, which included a video, Pennington said, “Huge shout-out to @heritage_construction_savannah for always making the impossible happen #bestteam.”   “When you work for […]
SAVANNAH, GA

