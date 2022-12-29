ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma suffers first losing season since 1998 with loss to Florida State in Cheez-It Bowl

By Justin Martinez, Oklahoman
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

For the first time since John Blake's last season as head football coach in 1998, the Oklahoma football team is finishing the year with a losing record.

However, the Sooners made a valiant effort Thursday night in Orlando, Florida, falling just short in a 35-32 loss to 13th-ranked Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Brent Venables' debut season as OU head coach ends with a 6-7 record.

Here's a look at the loss by the numbers:

OU takes control in the first quarter

22: Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel delivered a 22-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Jalil Farooq with 7:01 left in the first quarter. This gave OU a 7-3 lead, which marked the score at the end of the quarter.

5: Florida State went a combined 1-for-5 on third and fourth down in the first quarter.

6: Gabriel ran for an 8-yard touchdown that gave OU a 14-3 lead with 14:31 left in the second quarter. This marked Gabriel's sixth rushing touchdown of the season, which is a career high.

16: A 16-yard touchdown run by freshman Gavin Sawchuk with just under 11 minutes left in the second quarter got called back due to a holding penalty. OU ultimately settled for a 45-yard field-goal try by redshirt sophomore kicker Zach Schmit, who couldn't convert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aJxDe_0jyHjAko00
Oklahoma finishes its season 6-7 after Thursday's loss to Florida State. Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat, USA TODAY NETWORK

72: Following Schmit's missed field goal, Florida State mounted a 72-yard touchdown drive. The Seminoles then completed the 2-point conversion to trim the Sooners' lead to 14-11.

41: Schmit made a 41-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the second quarter to send OU into halftime with a 17-11 lead.

124: Freshmen Jovantae Barnes and Sawchuk ran for 70 and 54 yards, respectively, in the first half. This gave them a combined total of 124 yards on the ground.

Florida State takes the lead in the third quarter

18: Florida State's Treshaun Ward scored a 1-yard touchdown run to give his team an 18-17 lead with 5:33 left in the third quarter.

5: Sophomore safety Billy Bowman intercepted a pass with 30 seconds left in the third quarter. It only marked Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis' fifth interception of the season.

Florida State escapes with narrow win

1: Sawchuk delivered a 15-yard touchdown run that gave OU a 25-18 lead with 13:22 left in the game. This marked Sawchuk's first career touchdown.

1: Sawchuk fumbled the ball with 9:41 left in the game, and Florida State's Omarion Cooper recovered it. This marked the first and only turnover of the game.

32: Florida State kicker Ryan Fitzgerald made a 32-yard field goal to give his team a 35-32 lead with 55 seconds remaining.

1998: OU finishes with its first losing season since 1998.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma suffers first losing season since 1998 with loss to Florida State in Cheez-It Bowl

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com

BEST OF 2022- Beasley makes move to Oklahoma

This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on April 22, 2022. After a nine-year stint as part of the Senior Administration within the Mississippi State Athletics Department, Ruston native Leah Beasley has accepted a job as the Executive Athletics Director over External Engagement at the University of Oklahoma.
NORMAN, OK
wrganews.com

Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
okctalk.com

New restaurant and bars coming to the OKC area

New year, new bars and restaurants are planned for the OKC area. Bar K – huge indoor/outdoor dog park + bar and restaurant. Located on the Oklahoma River near RiversportOKC. Truck Yard – Large indoor/outdoor bar and restaurant on the southern part of the canal. Tiny Bubbles –...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Icon Cinema to open in revitalized Oklahoma City theater

OKLAHOMA CITY — A revitalized Oklahoma City theater is expected to open in a well-known location within the next couple of weeks. Icon Cinema, located on NW 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue, will have 10 screens and more than 900 recliners. “It’s luxury cinema at a fair price," said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

Bar K opening soon on Oklahoma River

Bar K – based in Kansas City and part dog park, bar, restaurant, and event space – is nearing completion on a huge complex in Oklahoma City's Boathouse District along the Oklahoma River. The new facility will feature a massive 23,000 square feet of indoor and two acres...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Two killed in wreck on Christmas Eve after running stop sign on Highway 9

TECUMSEH, Okla. (KOKH) — Two people were killed in a car crash near Tecumseh, Oklahoma on Christmas Eve, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP says on Christmas Eve around 10:20 p.m. on Oklahoma State Highway 9, James Smith, 68, was driving southbound in his Ford Ecosport with Elizabeth Smith, 68, riding passenger when they failed to yield at a stop sign. Due to their failure to yield at the stop sign, the Smith's vehicle was hit by an oncoming Chevy Silverado, driven by Keith Upton, 69.
TECUMSEH, OK
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

732K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy