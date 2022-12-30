Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Douglas 62, Reedsport 25
Elkton 54, Siletz Valley Early College 24
Heppner 58, Knappa 50, 2OT
Huntington 69, Monument/Dayville 34
Imbler 53, Elgin 19
Lebanon 58, Hood River 50
Lowell 51, Camas Valley 32
Marist 74, Hillsboro 28
Mohawk 68, Riddle 35
Perrydale 39, Days Creek 37
Sherman 49, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 36
Sherwood 68, Sunset 57
South Albany 55, Canby 45
Southwest Christian 50, Eddyville 20
St. Paul 65, Dufur 63
Stevenson, Wash. 75, Irrigon 40
Yreka, Calif. 61, Hidden Valley 44
2A Preview=
Vernonia 46, Weston-McEwen 33
Abby’s Tournament=
Nelson 61, North Medford 54
North Eugene 69, La Salle 49
West Salem 58, South Medford 53
Avista Holiday Tournament=
Moscow, Idaho 76, Pendleton 54
Baker Holiday Crossover=
Burns 68, Enterprise 40
Powder Valley 44, Echo 43
Prairie City 61, Pine Eagle 31
Union 76, Wallowa 37
Bandon Dunes Tournament=
Alsea 48, Myrtle Point 37
East Linn Christian 58, North Douglas 42
Kennedy 43, Bandon 27
Siuslaw 60, Mapleton 14
Barry Adams Invitational Tournament=
Churchill 58, South Salem 47
Jefferson PDX 71, Glencoe 34
Thurston 69, Parkrose 59
Willamette 59, Putnam 58
Crusader Classic - Black=
Crane 76, Gold Beach 48
Illinois Valley 58, Sutherlin 53
Salem Academy 33, Mannahouse Christian 27
Crusader Classic - Green=
Blanchet Catholic 65, Central Linn 37
Dayton 61, Country Christian 28
Umatilla 58, Gervais 36
Western Christian High School 53, Willamette Valley Christian 45
Fort Vancouver Tournament=
Central Kitsap, Wash. 53, Reynolds 46
Liberty 74, Fort Vancouver, Wash. 59
Holiday Classic=
R.A. Long, Wash. 51, De La Salle 48
Jaguar Holiday Basketball Tournament=
Franklin 51, Century 46
Sandy 77, South Eugene 70
Les Schwab Invitational=
Barlow 78, Lake Oswego 73
Beaverton 65, Lincoln 56
Grant 50, Redmond, Wash. 38
Jesuit 80, Roosevelt 75
Tigard 71, Cleveland 55
Tualatin 71, Central Catholic 59
Les Schwab Oregon Holiday Hoopfest=
Caldera 56, La Center, Wash. 55
Cascade Christian 64, Forest Grove 47
Crater 63, Ridgeview 55
McNary 46, Bend 40
Mountain View 59, Seattle Academy, Wash. 38
Summit 69, Crook County 61
West Albany 74, Newberg 54
McMinnville Winter Classic=
Corvallis 49, Sprague 46
McMinnville 77, Aloha 31
New Plymouth Tournament=
Adrian 85, Garden Valley, Idaho 62
Newport Coast Classic=
Elmira 51, Corbett 42
Newport 70, Taft 34
Seaside 60, Catlin Gabel 41
The Dalles 58, Santiam 52
Oakland Holiday Tournament=
Glide 57, Umpqua Valley Christian 51
Oakland 52, Rogue River 17
Riverdale Jingle Jam=
Portland Christian 55, Colton 45
Riverdale 50, St. Helens 41
SCTC Holiday Classic=
Baker 91, Molalla 34
Cottage Grove 55, Scappoose 49
North Salem 44, Sweet Home 32
Stayton 65, Marshfield 23
Sisters Holiday Shootout=
Banks 44, Henley 41
Junction City 44, Gladstone 24
Madras 59, Klamath 42
Mazama 56, Sisters 47
Truck-Stop Classic=
Nampa Christian, Idaho 66, Vale 54
Soda Springs, Idaho 48, Ontario 34
Vince Dulcich Tournament=
Estacada 67, Warrenton 48
North Marion 59, Astoria 53
Tillamook 69, Clatskanie 21
Valley Catholic 58, La Pine 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Open Door vs. Horizon Christian Hood River, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
