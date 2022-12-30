ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Douglas 62, Reedsport 25

Elkton 54, Siletz Valley Early College 24

Heppner 58, Knappa 50, 2OT

Huntington 69, Monument/Dayville 34

Imbler 53, Elgin 19

Lebanon 58, Hood River 50

Lowell 51, Camas Valley 32

Marist 74, Hillsboro 28

Mohawk 68, Riddle 35

Perrydale 39, Days Creek 37

Sherman 49, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 36

Sherwood 68, Sunset 57

South Albany 55, Canby 45

Southwest Christian 50, Eddyville 20

St. Paul 65, Dufur 63

Stevenson, Wash. 75, Irrigon 40

Yreka, Calif. 61, Hidden Valley 44

2A Preview=

Vernonia 46, Weston-McEwen 33

Abby’s Tournament=

Nelson 61, North Medford 54

North Eugene 69, La Salle 49

West Salem 58, South Medford 53

Avista Holiday Tournament=

Moscow, Idaho 76, Pendleton 54

Baker Holiday Crossover=

Burns 68, Enterprise 40

Powder Valley 44, Echo 43

Prairie City 61, Pine Eagle 31

Union 76, Wallowa 37

Bandon Dunes Tournament=

Alsea 48, Myrtle Point 37

East Linn Christian 58, North Douglas 42

Kennedy 43, Bandon 27

Siuslaw 60, Mapleton 14

Barry Adams Invitational Tournament=

Churchill 58, South Salem 47

Jefferson PDX 71, Glencoe 34

Thurston 69, Parkrose 59

Willamette 59, Putnam 58

Crusader Classic - Black=

Crane 76, Gold Beach 48

Illinois Valley 58, Sutherlin 53

Salem Academy 33, Mannahouse Christian 27

Crusader Classic - Green=

Blanchet Catholic 65, Central Linn 37

Dayton 61, Country Christian 28

Umatilla 58, Gervais 36

Western Christian High School 53, Willamette Valley Christian 45

Fort Vancouver Tournament=

Central Kitsap, Wash. 53, Reynolds 46

Liberty 74, Fort Vancouver, Wash. 59

Holiday Classic=

R.A. Long, Wash. 51, De La Salle 48

Jaguar Holiday Basketball Tournament=

Franklin 51, Century 46

Sandy 77, South Eugene 70

Les Schwab Invitational=

Barlow 78, Lake Oswego 73

Beaverton 65, Lincoln 56

Grant 50, Redmond, Wash. 38

Jesuit 80, Roosevelt 75

Tigard 71, Cleveland 55

Tualatin 71, Central Catholic 59

Les Schwab Oregon Holiday Hoopfest=

Caldera 56, La Center, Wash. 55

Cascade Christian 64, Forest Grove 47

Crater 63, Ridgeview 55

McNary 46, Bend 40

Mountain View 59, Seattle Academy, Wash. 38

Summit 69, Crook County 61

West Albany 74, Newberg 54

McMinnville Winter Classic=

Corvallis 49, Sprague 46

McMinnville 77, Aloha 31

New Plymouth Tournament=

Adrian 85, Garden Valley, Idaho 62

Newport Coast Classic=

Elmira 51, Corbett 42

Newport 70, Taft 34

Seaside 60, Catlin Gabel 41

The Dalles 58, Santiam 52

Oakland Holiday Tournament=

Glide 57, Umpqua Valley Christian 51

Oakland 52, Rogue River 17

Riverdale Jingle Jam=

Portland Christian 55, Colton 45

Riverdale 50, St. Helens 41

SCTC Holiday Classic=

Baker 91, Molalla 34

Cottage Grove 55, Scappoose 49

North Salem 44, Sweet Home 32

Stayton 65, Marshfield 23

Sisters Holiday Shootout=

Banks 44, Henley 41

Junction City 44, Gladstone 24

Madras 59, Klamath 42

Mazama 56, Sisters 47

Truck-Stop Classic=

Nampa Christian, Idaho 66, Vale 54

Soda Springs, Idaho 48, Ontario 34

Vince Dulcich Tournament=

Estacada 67, Warrenton 48

North Marion 59, Astoria 53

Tillamook 69, Clatskanie 21

Valley Catholic 58, La Pine 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Open Door vs. Horizon Christian Hood River, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

