Dak Disaster: Cowboys' Prescott Throws Two First Half INTs vs. Titans

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is now tied for the league lead in interceptions after tossing two more in the first half of Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 's interception woes have followed him to Nissan Stadium.

During Thursday night's first half against the Tennessee Titans , Prescott tossed a pair of interceptions, bringing his season total to 14, tied for the most in the NFL with benched Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Perhaps most alarming is that Prescott's 14 interceptions have come in just 10 and a half games, significantly less than those around him, with Carr posting his mark in 15 appearances.

However, it's not all Prescott's fault - at least not against the Titans. The two-time Pro Bowler's first interception came in an unfortunate series of events, as he hit tight end Peyton Hendershot in the chest but watched helplessly as the ball bounced right into the hands of Tennessee safety Kevin Byard.

Prescott's interception came just one series after a fumbled exchange between he and center Tyler Biadasz, stalling all momentum the Cowboys had after putting together a pair of scoring drives to take a 10-0 lead over the short-handed Titans.

But the former Mississippi State star's turnover struggles didn't stop there, as he threw his second interception of the game to Byard on the ensuing possession, marking Dallas' third consecutive drive with a turnover and setting up a Tennessee field goal to end the half.

Instead of adding to their 10-point lead, the Cowboys watched their advantage slip to 10-6 at the half, despite being given plenty of chances to build on it.

Nonetheless, Dallas still has a game to win ... but Prescott's turnover woes will remain a hot topic for the foreseeable future and must turn around before the postseason for the Cowboys to make a run.

