Dallas, TX

WATCH: Cowboys, Dalton Schultz 2 TDs Extend Lead Over Titans

By Daniel Flick
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1StizS_0jyHj00n00

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz hauled in his first touchdown grab since Thanksgiving, extending his team's lead over the Tennessee Titans in the third quarter of Thursday night's game. ... and then he grabbed another.

Facing the short-handed Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, the Dallas Cowboys found themselves in a predicament inside Nissan Stadium.

Holding a narrow 10-6 lead in the third quarter after three consecutive turnovers to close out the first half, the Cowboys offense was staring down a 3rd and 19 near midfield.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, who tossed a pair of first half interceptions, was forced to scramble out of the pocket before heaving one downfield to receiver Michael Gallup ... and while the pass fell incomplete, Titans cornerback Tre Avery was called for defensive pass interference, granting Dallas some 51 yards.

The following play was much more straightforward, as Prescott faked a handoff to running back Ezekiel Elliott before hitting wide open tight end Dalton Schultz in the flat, resulting in a walk-in touchdown that pushed the Cowboys lead to 17-6.

Schultz' touchdown concluded a 10-play, 89-yard drive aided by 60 yards off a pair of defensive pass interference penalties and included five carries from Elliott and two additional completions from Prescott.

It was the continuation of a strong game from Schultz, giving him his fifth reception on eight targets through two and a half quarters while adding 40 yards. The touchdown grab marked his first since Thanksgiving, when he hauled in a pair of scores against the New York Giants.

But now, with the Cowboys seeking to stay alive in the NFC East race and deliver a message on primetime, Schultz has found paydirt once more.

