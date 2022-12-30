Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
At the dawn of 1923, 9th District Judge George W. Edgington was sending signals from the bench that he had had his fill of Prohibition offenders. Fines as punishment for breaking state and federal dry laws would be a thing of the past, he said, sentencing a Teton County man to four months in the county jail on Jan. 5. “Whenever the evidence will allow it, jail sentences will be the award to those convicted of violating the Prohibition law in the future,” he said. The following day, news broke that for the second time in the history of Bonneville County a special grand jury was being called. Edgington’s order specified that jurors were to report the morning of Monday, Jan. 15. He gave no reason for calling the jury.
eastidahonews.com
INL ranks #14 in nation among best places to work for women, diverse managers
IDAHO FALLS – Diversity MBA, a national leadership organization that integrates diversity and inclusion with talent management, ranked Idaho National Laboratory No. 14 in the nation for Best Places to Work for Women & Diverse Managers for 2022. In addition to the overall recognition, INL also earned Top 10 Best in Class awards in four of the six categories used to determine the rankings: Accountability, Recruitment, Retention and Workplace Inclusion. It is the only business headquartered in Idaho to make the list.
Blackfoot's Grove Creek Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
BLACKFOOT — Grove Creek Medical Center is happy to announce that the first baby born at the hospital in 2023 has arrived. Couple Melissa and Tim Arrington welcomed a baby girl into the world on Monday, January 2, 2023. Monday morning came pretty quickly for the Arrington family. They arrived at the hospital and soon became the proud new parents of a beautiful baby girl. Their baby weighed 6 pounds...
Post Register
Blackfoot Movie Mill wraps up busiest season
The Blackfoot Movie Mill recently wrapped up its busiest week of the year, which is generally the week of Christmas, according to Brandon Lott, the manager of the theater. He said this year for movies has been “the most interesting and diverse year I've ever seen in the industry.”
eastidahonews.com
Rain at Ririe Reservoir creates hazardous ice-fishing conditions; Kokanee population unusually low
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. EXTREME CAUTION NEEDS TO BE EXERCISED AT RIRIE AS THE WARM WEATHER AND THE RAIN THIS WEEK HAS CAUSED PRESSURE RIDGES TO DEVELOP AND THE ICE TO BREAK APART IN PLACES. IT IS EXTREMELY DANGEROUS!. Ririe Reservoir froze...
eastidahonews.com
EIRMC welcomes first Idaho Falls baby of 2023
IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center welcomed the first baby in Idaho Falls this year – and it’s a boy. Joseph was welcomed into the world at 1:39 a.m. on New Year’s Day. His parents, Melinda and Gary, were thrilled to begin 2023 with a new addition.
New Years first Babies in Pocatello and Idaho Falls
Atreyu James Patrick French, Portneuf Medical Center’s (PMC) 2023 New Year’s Baby. The post New Years first Babies in Pocatello and Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
eastidahonews.com
False report to 911 draws large police presence in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A 911 call drew a large police presence Friday afternoon, and it was later determined that a false report was made. Police responded at 12:45 p.m. near Hoopes and 12th Street. According to Jessica Clements, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Police Department, the nature of...
eastidahonews.com
Man in critical condition following early morning stabbing in Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Police Department received a report of a stabbing that occurred at the Short Stop gas station at 985 South Broadway Street early Sunday morning. It was reported at 1:25 a.m. During the initial response, patrol officers discovered a man severely injured. Officers provided aid until he was taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital by ambulance and later to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. He is in critical condition.
Post Register
Man in critical condition after stabbing at Blackfoot gas station
An adult male is in critical condition at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center following an early morning stabbing at a Blackfoot gas station on New Year's Day. Blackfoot Police Department officers received a report of a stabbing that occurred at Short Stop gas station located at 985 S. Broadway St. at about 1:25 a.m. Sunday, a police department news release said.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Collinsville man killed in fatal shooting New Year's Day
MADISON COUNTY — A Collinsville man was killed in a fatal shooting New Year's Day, police said Monday. The shooting victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago, 18, of Collinsville. Madison County Sheriff's deputies responding to a shooting call about 2:10 p.m. Sunday found Santiago shot in a...
Post Register
Starnes, Mildred
Mildred Lucille Starnes, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 29, 2022, at her daughter's home. She was under the care of Eden Hospice. Mildred was born March 13, 1932, in LaFeria, Texas, to Noah Pearson Hadley and Ethel Johnson Hadley. She grew up and attended schools in Filer, Idaho. On July 23, 1950, she married Leslie William Starnes in Buhl, Idaho. Mildred and Leslie made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was a member of Church of Christ. She was a very loving mother. Mildred is survived by her daughter, Diana (Von) McMunn of Lovell, WY; daughter, Karen (Steve) Dambach of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Timothy (Carrie) Starnes of Idaho Falls, ID; 13 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 20 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ronda Thomas; husband, Leslie William Starnes; and parents, Noah and Ethel Hadley. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Mildred 3/13/1932 - 12/29/2022Lucille Starnes.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Stabbing in Blackfoot Early Sunday Morning
The Blackfoot Police Department received a report of a stabbing that occurred at Short Stop gas station located at 985 S Broadway St in Blackfoot just before 1:30 Sunday morning. During the initial response, patrol officers discovered an adult male severely injured. Officers provided aid until the adult male was...
Stabbing in Blackfoot leaves man critically injured
The Blackfoot Police Department received a report of a stabbing that occurred at Short Stop gas station located at 985 S Broadway St. in Blackfoot at approximately 1:25 a.m. early Sunday morning. The post Stabbing in Blackfoot leaves man critically injured appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls man charged after allegedly stealing $600 in winning lottery tickets
IDAHO FALLS – A local man was arrested after allegedly stealing winning lottery tickets from a gas station and trying to redeem them. Brandon Greer, 41, was charged with felony counterfeit lottery tickets and misdemeanor petit theft on Dec. 7. On Aug. 21, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were called...
eastidahonews.com
Mother and son see miracles after horrific crash
ST. ANTHONY — A mother and her 8-year-old son made it home in time for Christmas after being released from two separate hospitals due to a crash. Shianne Call and her son Bekkett were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Nov. 4 in Madison County. EastIdahoNews.com previously reported on the crash and talked to Shianne’s husband, Aaron Call, who had witnessed it all.
eastidahonews.com
Two die from carbon monoxide at apartment, four others treated
REXBURG — Two people are dead, and four others were affected by carbon monoxide Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in Rexburg. The Rexburg Police Department, along with the Madison Fire Department, responded to the complex in the 300 block of South 4th West around 7:20 p.m. Rexburg Police...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Elk move in herds of hundreds on the Refuge
JACKSON, Wyo. — Thousands of elk have made their way to the National Elk Refuge in Jackson as part of the ungulates’ annual migration into their winter range. Earlier this month, a weekly wildlife count conducted by Eric Cole, senior wildlife biologist at the National Elk Refuge, determined that current elk numbers on the Refuge were four times higher than what is typically seen this time of year.
eastidahonews.com
Local couple open dog daycare and grooming business
IDAHO FALLS – After 30 years of working with animals in various capacities, Michelle Martin is the happy owner of a dog daycare and grooming business. Diggs Playhouse opened at 115 East Anderson in Idaho Falls last month. The business offers boarding, grooming and training services for dogs. It’s designed to be a place where you take your dog if you’re going on a trip. Trainings to teach your dog to walk with a leash, along with good jumping and barking habits, are also available.
Comments / 0